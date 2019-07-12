 Opinion: It′s time to end human trafficking | Opinion | DW | 30.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: It's time to end human trafficking

To end the trafficking of men, women and children, we need to go after the smugglers — but also hold governments accountable, writes guest commentator Antonio Vitorino of the International Organization for Migration.

Antonio Vitorino (IOM)

The images are unforgettable: Desperate families in sweltering shipping containers and rickety boats; bodies washed up on shores and beaches following failed voyages; and humans scarred and broken from years of abuse and exploitation.

Indeed, we are shattered by tales of violence and predation by those willing to exploit the desperate for their own personal gain. Our consciences are shaken with the realization that children are at risk of irreparable damage — even death — simply because their families are trying to improve their futures.

But July 30 — when we observe World Day Against Trafficking in Persons — is not a day to reflect on what we feel about migrants who are victims of trafficking.

Rather, it is a warning that yet another year has passed in which we can remind ourselves that no matter how much good we can do, we still haven't done enough. It is time to end the trafficking of men, women and children across the globe.

Read more: For Honduran migrants, leaving home is an uphill battle

We need to go after traffickers

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) works tirelessly with partners in government, civil society and the private sector to sweep away bad practices in international labor recruiting. We fight to declare the rights of migrants who cross borders to do those difficult jobs that go unfilled in many prosperous countries, and see that those rights are protected and defended.

But still it is not enough. We need to go after the traffickers, too. And we must hold the governments of IOM's member states accountable when they fail to protect the victims of traffickers.

Migration is increasingly seen as an option to escape conflict, instability, food insecurity, natural disasters and climate change, and we know that with large-scale movements of people, the opportunities for criminal elements to rise and then expand to take advantage of those on the move increase.

Read more: Nadia Murad: One woman's fight against 'Islamic State'

Listen to audio 02:58

Inside Europe: Migrants taken hostage in Greece

Nonetheless, this knowledge has not yet resulted in sufficient action to arrest either the drivers of unsafe migration or to address the protection and assistance needs of migrants.

Nowadays, sadly, many governments first go after the NGOs who rescue vulnerable migrants, instead of going after the actual traffickers and smugglers themselves. It is unjust to penalize rescuers — especially on bureaucratic grounds such as not having proper docking permits, or operating without jurisdiction at sea — but it is also ineffective, and wastes the resources of both NGOs and the law enforcement agencies of these governments.

Responding to these challenges will require significant investment and international cooperation. But we cannot ignore these challenges while at the same time hoping that the unsafe migration and the migrant trafficking that follows will disappear of its own accord.

More than hope

As private citizens, we can speak out against anti-migrant sentiment in both the public and private sphere, sentiments that erode public empathy and which allow traffickers to operate unchallenged and unpunished. We can demand accountability from leaders who tolerate or encourage narratives that dehumanize migrants of all kinds.

As consumers, we can demand goods and services produced without slavery or exploitation.

As leaders, we can reinvest in our protection systems. This includes child protection systems, protection systems for victims of domestic violence and systems aimed at upholding the rights of workers. We must ensure that these are in place and have sufficient resources to meet the needs of all vulnerable people, including vulnerable migrants.

Read more: 'Human Cargo:' Refugees deal with trauma through art

Watch video 06:31

On the trail of human traffickers

But we cannot do nothing and yet still hope for change. I understand that many people are migrating not only to flee desperate situations, but also to fulfill their own aspirations. I agree that governments have a legitimate interest in securing their borders and managing migration flows. I am aware that, oftentimes, governments must reach for a balance between the interests of their citizens and the humanitarian needs of migrants which may not always appear to align.

However, we all have an interest in maintaining respect for human dignity and in upholding human rights.

Our humanity demands it.

Before taking charge of the International Organization for Migration as director general in October 2018, Antonio Vitorino was a lawyer and politician. From 1995-1997 he served the Portuguese government as minister of the presidency and national defense, and from 1999-2004 he was the European commissioner for justice and home affairs.

  • A large wall goes into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Tijuana and San Diego's walled beach

    A large wall stretches into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana, two populous cities separated by the US-Mexico border. It is one of the most secure areas of the frontier and is part of the 1100 kilometers (700 miles) of fencing that have been completed thus far.

  • Migrants take a peek into the US city of El Paso from the Mexican city of Juarez

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Politically divisive

    The fight over how to secure the border has divided Republicans, who support more fencing, and Democrats, who argue that using technology is more effective. Experts estimate it would cost $15-25 billion (€13-22 billion) to fully wall off the entire southern frontier.

  • A water drop, left by activists seeking to help keep migrants alive

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The dangerous desert stretch

    Large swaths of the border are covered in desert, desolate and uninhabited. Many migrants try to cross these areas, where they fall victim to disorientation, dehydration and where the risk of death is high. Activists often leave water (pictured) and other supplies to help migrants survive the dangerous trek.

  • A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande with the help of smugglers from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The Rio Grande

    Roughly half of the 3,000-kilometer border falls along the snaking Rio Grande. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the river, either by swimming or on rafts. The calm appearance of the Rio Grande is deceitful, as it is a fast-moving river with dangerous currents.

  • Migrants sit near the border marking at the bridge connecting Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Crowded points of entry

    The US-Mexico border is considered the most transited frontier in the world. Most of the movement takes place at the various points of entry, where lawful back-and-forth traffic and asylum-seekers meet. The Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge (pictured) is one of 44 official points of entry and the last one before the border ends at the Gulf of Mexico.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Where do EU countries stand on migration?

Since the 2015 migration crisis, EU member states have failed to agree on a common approach to irregular migration. From strengthening the EU's external borders to bolstering Frontex, DW examines the situation. (22.06.2018)  

'Bride' trafficking – How Chinese gangs lure Pakistani girls into fake marriages

Pakistan has arrested a number of Chinese nationals for marrying Pakistani girls and then forcing them into prostitution in China. The scandal has shocked the Islamic country, S. Khan reports from Islamabad. (11.05.2019)  

'Human Cargo:' Refugees deal with trauma through art

Refugees from Syria and other countries are taking part in the art project "Human Cargo." The idea: Help refugees come to terms with the horrors they experienced on their odyssey — and get more Germans to chip in. (13.11.2018)  

For Honduran migrants, leaving home is an uphill battle

For many Hondurans, the dream of a better life outweighs the danger of journeying north to the US. They flee poverty, desperation and corruption, and keep their families afloat by sending money from their new homes. (28.06.2019)  

Nadia Murad: One woman's fight against 'Islamic State'

She escaped from a living hell: Nadia Murad gives a face to the thousands of Yazidi women who were raped by members of IS. Her efforts to end sexual violence as a weapon in war earned her the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. (10.12.2018)  

Italy's Salvini labeled 'dangerous' and 'racist' by migrant ship captain

Carole Rackete says she is concerned about the rhetoric used by Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini over the migrant rescue crisis. The German captain was arrested after forcing her ship into an Italian port. (06.07.2019)  

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

Stretching 3,000 kilometers from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico, the United States-Mexico border has become the epicenter of the migration policy debate in North America. (26.06.2019)  

WWW links

UN.org

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Migrants taken hostage in Greece  

Fighting human trafficking in Nigeria  

On the trail of human traffickers  

Related content

Mittelmeer Seenotrettungsorganisation Sea-Eye

Restart Mediterranean migrant rescue missions, UN bodies tell Europe 12.07.2019

UN agencies have appealed to European countries to restart government rescue operations for migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. More needs to be done to improve inhumane conditions for displaced people in Libya as well.

Libyen Europa Migration Zustände in Flüchtlingslagern

Refugees sent to Libya under EU deal face 'catastrophic' conditions 15.07.2019

Facing the risk of exploitation, violence and torture, aid groups warn Libya is not a safe country for refugees. They argue that is reason enough for the EU not to send asylum-seekers back to the country.

EU-Kommission verklagt Ungarn wegen Stop-Soros-Gesetz

EU takes Hungary to court over asylum helper law 25.07.2019

The EU's executive has taken Hungary to court over the bill it passed last year making it a crime to help asylum seekers. The European Commission maintains the "Stop Soros" law is incompatible with EU law.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  