Opinion: It's time for countries to leave FIFA

While soccer stars are sometimes asked to use their fame to further political causes, national football associations must ensure that FIFA acts as it should. The time has come for a revolution, writes DW's Sarah Wiertz.

After Germanyblew their World Cup opener against Japan, many German fans nursed an emotional hangover.

But what really made many nauseous was the sight of FIFA President Gianni Infantino watching the game with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. This was despite Faeser removing her jacket to reveal that she was wearing the 'One Love' armband that FIFA prevented Germany captain Manuel Neuer from wearing on the pitch.

Sign of helplessness

Faeser wanted to make a statement that Neuer, under the threat of FIFA sanctions (beginning with a yellow card), had been prevented from making. However, in truth, her "statement" was just an expression of helplessness.

Under current structures, Germany and the DFB football association, the world's biggest national sports federation, are helpless against FIFA, which has rammed through this World Cup in Qatar.

It was always clear that FIFA would not budge an inch from its "no politics" course when it comes to what happens on the pitch. Nevertheless, under pressure from the general public back home, seven national football associations elected to allow their players to express their personal and collective opinions.

Such gestures generate attention and likes on social media. But they won't change a thing. Nor will a lawsuit against FIFA, officially a non-profit organization, that is currently being considered by some of the national FAs.

What would really have put FIFA and Infantino on the spot would have been an opposition candidate in the federation's presidential election in March 2023. Not a token candidate but a credible person who seriously stands for real change at FIFA.

Revolution: Establishing a new world governing body

The moment has passed. To have any hope of being successful against Infantino, who has long since won the loyalty of many national FAs through financial channels, this process would have had to be set in motion years ago.

So, what is the available course of action if you don't want to let a corrupt, money-grubbing and unscrupulous global governing body destroy your passion for football? The answer is to leave FIFA.

The DFB should pull out of FIFA and, along with like-minded FAs from Europe, South America and beyond, create a new world governing body, in which transparency and sustainability are paid more than mere lip service.

This would be their chance to establish an alternative body and show that those who have long been part of, and profited from, FIFA's corrupt and unscrupulous system, have learned their lesson. A chance to strive for meaningful and effective change.

