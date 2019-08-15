 Opinion: India′s forced unity will not bring peace | Opinion | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: India's forced unity will not bring peace

India is to be a unified nation, says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in Kashmir are experiencing what that entails. The region is a tinderbox, also because of Modi's politics, writes journalist Peter Sturm.

India's Narendra Modi at a lectern (Reuters/A. Abidi)

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to blow his own horn: Within 70 days he succeeded in doing what no other government had been able to achieve in 70 years. Make no mistake — he got it done.

The only problem is that we do not know what exactly the Indian prime minister achieved. What he did manage was to cut off the Kashmir region from the rest of the world — in as far as that is logistically possible.

However, these measures would not have been necessary if his policies had been popular with the region's population. But the people in Kashmir are not as important to Modi as those in the rest of India.

Autonomy gone at the stroke of a pen

On Indian Independence Day, Modi spoke of India finally becoming "one nation" with "one constitution." Language such as this sounds somehow threatening in such a diverse country. What exactly does Modi have in mind?

In Kashmir, people are just getting a taste of what it means to live in Modi's "nation."

They have lost their autonomy at the stroke of a pen. Despite Delhi's promises of prosperity and a golden future, who could blame Muslims if they now feel discriminated against.

Peter Sturm

Peter Sturm is an editor at German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)

However, one should not idealize the past. Even decades of autonomy have not brought peace to Kashmir. However, a strong message has been sent to the Muslim population: Unity will be achieved through force.

Read more: Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

There is every reason to fear that the dream of Modi and Hindu nationalists will claim many lives.Pakistan, the other player in the Kashmir conflict, is outraged by Modi's coup but until now, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown verbal restraint. Heknows his country cannot match its neighbor's military might. Having said that, when he conjures up an ominous threat of a "reaction" from the Muslim world, his words are not untrue. At the same time, it is clearly a precautionary attempt to exonerate himself, Pakistan, and its intelligence services from any responsibility for further potential terrorist attacks and bloodshed.

China on Pakistan's side

The only realistic opportunity for Pakistan to influence the course of events is to make the issue a priority on the international agenda.

China backs Pakistan, whereas India sees it as a domestic issue. In his speech on Thursday, Modi did not mention neighbor Pakistan once.

However, his silence will do nothing towards bringing about a real prospect of peace to the region — neither will his verbose vanity.

Watch video 01:38

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech

DW recommends

India: Narendra Modi lauds 'path-breaking' Kashmir move

India's prime minister has pledged to "restore Kashmir's past glory," after his decision to strip the region of its statehood. In his Independence Day speech, Modi also promised a fortified military and praised the rich. (15.08.2019)  

Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan vows to 'fight until the end'

During a visit to Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India's military of "planning" action in regions controlled by Pakistan. Khan said Pakistan was "fully prepared to respond." (14.08.2019)  

How far will China go to support Pakistan's position on Kashmir?

Both India and Pakistan are vying for China's support in the dispute over Kashmir. Experts say that although China is critical of India's move to control the region, it's unlikely to affect economic ties with India. (12.08.2019)  

Kashmir: The world's most dangerous conflict

The dispute over Kashmir has poisoned relations between India and Pakistan since the two became independent countries in 1947. Here's an overview of how tensions have grown more dangerous over the past seven decades. (07.08.2019)  

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir, a volatile Himalayan region that has been experiencing an armed insurgency for nearly three decades. Many Kashmiris are now fed up with both Islamabad and New Delhi. (27.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Modi defends Kashmir policy in Independence Day speech  

Related content

Indien Neu Delhi | Indien feiert 73. Unabhängigkeitstag

India: Narendra Modi lauds 'path-breaking' Kashmir move 15.08.2019

India's prime minister has pledged to "restore Kashmir's past glory," after his decision to strip the region of its statehood. In his Independence Day speech, Modi also promised a fortified military and praised the rich.

Pakistan Imran Khan in Kaschmir

Kashmir: Pakistan's Khan vows to 'fight until the end' 14.08.2019

During a visit to Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India's military of "planning" action in regions controlled by Pakistan. Khan said Pakistan was "fully prepared to respond."

Indische Soldaten an der Grenze zwischen Indien und Pakistan

Kashmir crisis: India-Pakistan border clashes 'kill several soldiers' 15.08.2019

At least five people have been killed in gunfire along the Kashmir border, Pakistani officials have said. The border skirmishes come amid heightened tensions in Kashmir over India's move to revoke the region's autonomy.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  