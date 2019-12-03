 Opinion: In times of climate change, panic rules | Opinion | DW | 09.12.2019

Opinion

Opinion: In times of climate change, panic rules

As the planet heats up, so does the debate about climate change. Sensible debate is becoming increasingly difficult in these fearful times, and Zoran Arbutina says people with rational arguments are at a disadvantage.

A mural of environmental activist Greta Thunberg has appeared in San Francisco (picture-alliance/Cover Images)

"I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. … I want you to act as if our house is on fire." The words spoken by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January are certain to end up high on the list of the year's most important quotes.

It's rare to see someone express the zeitgeist so clearly. It's as if millions of mainly young people were just waiting for someone to give them the go-ahead to finally do what they needed to do: stand up, take to the streets and speak out against man-made climate change.

Read more: Amid 'climate emergency,' EU pins hopes on Green Deal

In Germany, even more so than in other European countries, it seems the urgent call of the young Swedish activist has unleashed a veritable avalanche of protest and outrage, overrunning everything in its path. These days, panic rules the country — and it's putting pressure on politicians.

Watch video 01:53

Does declaring a 'climate emergency' make a difference?

Just do 'something'

More and more German cities have declared a "climate emergency," with even the European Parliament recently getting carried away and following suit. Such declarations are essentially symbolic; the climate isn't any better off as a result, but that's not the point. It's all about creating a social climate of fear, of panic.

Read more: Opinion: Extinction Rebellion — nothing matters to this doomsday cult

The latest alarming contribution is a new report by environmental think tank Germanwatch, which ranked Germany as the third-most weather-affected country in the world in 2018, after Japan and the Philippines. Germanwatch said its Global Climate Risk Index, published annually, doesn't allow for conclusions to be drawn about how climate change has influenced extreme weather events, and said its analysis included "statistical uncertainties." But that's not important —what matters is the warning that rising temperatures will make extreme weather occurrences more likely. It wasn't much, but the report was enough to spread fear even further.

Fear, however, usually isn't the best guide. When people panic, they rarely make good decisions — and that's certainly the case for a society. In a democracy, political decisions should be based on rational arguments and reason. In a climate of fear, rational arguments only come out when they help to further the agenda.

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


Signs of climate change?

An example: those who question global warming during extreme cold spells (yes, they still happen!) are often informed that there is a difference between climate and weather. If, on the other hand, we go through two dry, hot summers in a row, it's almost always seen as a sign of runaway climate change.

Activists like to point to allegedly unambiguous scientific findings to make their claims that climate change is upon us. But when a renowned climate researcher like Hans von Storch says that protesters only "mix up" and "exaggerate" everything, his scientific integrity is immediately called into question.

Read more: COP25: Developing past fossil fuels in India

Exaggerated expectations

While climate activists have pressured Germany's traditional political parties, the Greens have sailed on the waves of the environmental movement and made huge gains in recent elections. But a new conflict awaits on the horizon: should the environmentalists return to power on the federal level, the Greens and their voters will find that they cannot fulfill the raised expectations of their followers. That failure will trigger fresh disappointment, anger and even more fear.

Of course, one can and should argue about climate policy. And naturally, the climate activists have made some good points. But climate policy must be decided as everything else in politics: through societal debate, and the belief in the power of the better argument. Climate change is too important an issue to be left to climate activists alone. Their worries should be taken seriously, as should the worries of many other social groups. But being dominated by the fears of a single group is never a good approach.

German car lovers want to challenge Fridays for Future

Should private jets be banned to spare the climate?

As delegates arrive in Madrid for the next round of UN climate talks, many will be traveling by air — including in private jets. With luxury air travel taking off, DW looks at the environmental impact.  

Should private jets be banned to spare the climate?

EU Parliament declares 'climate emergency'

EU lawmakers have said the declaration will increase pressure on the incoming European Commission to take a stronger stance on fighting climate change.  

Amid 'climate emergency,' EU pins hopes on Green Deal

Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events

As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard.  

EU Parliament declares 'climate emergency'

EU lawmakers have said the declaration will increase pressure on the incoming European Commission to take a stronger stance on fighting climate change. (28.11.2019)  

Constance becomes first German city to declare 'climate emergency'

Council members in the German city have unanimously passed a resolution recognizing climate change as an acute threat. The move was spurred by calls from the local chapter of the Fridays for Future protest movement. (02.05.2019)  

Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events

As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard. (04.12.2019)  

COP25: Developing past fossil fuels in India

Industrialized countries developed using fossil fuels to grow their economies. But in an era of climate change, can developing countries such as India find another way? (09.12.2019)  

Opinion: Extinction Rebellion — nothing matters to this doomsday cult

Extinction Rebellion founder Roger Hallam has downplayed the Holocaust. The statement disqualifies him as a spokesman and casts an unflattering light on his entire organization, says DW's Martin Muno. (21.11.2019)  

How is climate change affecting Europe?

The European Parliament has declared a "climate emergency" as Europe has been experiencing extreme weather events ranging from record-breaking heat waves to damaging floods. Is climate change to blame? (28.11.2019)  

Portugal l Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg erreicht Lissabon

Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid 03.12.2019

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

Bildkombo: Preisträger des Alternativen Nobelpreises, des Right Livelihood Awards 2019

'Alternative Nobel Prize' awarded to Greta Thunberg and other activists 04.12.2019

The teen climate activist, a lawyer, a rainforest protector and a non-violent campaigner were honored at a Stockholm ceremony for the 40th annual Right Livelihood Awards. The prize is for advancing human rights.

Australien Klimaprotest - Friday climate action day

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures 29.11.2019

Another round of global climate protests began on Friday ahead of the 12-day UN climate conference. Representatives from 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to finalize the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty,

