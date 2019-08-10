 Opinion: Growing discontent in Moscow poses challenge to Kremlin | Opinion | DW | 11.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Growing discontent in Moscow poses challenge to Kremlin

As tens of thousands rallied on the streets of Moscow, Russia's rulers reacted with violence and fear. Their worries are warranted, writes Miodrag Soric.

Russland Moskau Verhaftung bei Protesten (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/S. Savostyanov)

These protesters will not be scared away, not by threats, not by police batons, and not by arrests.

Tens of thousands took part in the protests in Moscow to demand free and fair local elections, freedom for political prisoners and the resignation of President Putin. It was the biggest demonstration in years — and it took place in the middle of the summer holiday season, when many Russians would rather be enjoying their time off in their dachas. Russia's civil society is standing up to the Kremlin.

Read moreAfter 20 years, is Vladimir Putin's untouchable image crumbling?

The protests were ostensibly over a relatively unimportant city council vote. In reality, there is great dissatisfaction with the country's entire leadership.  Recent opinion surveys have confirmed that confidence in the head of state is at a historic low. The economy is stagnant, prices are rising, corruption has reached alarming levels, and millions are upset over recent pension reforms. A growing number of Russians are dissatisfied, but the government is refusing to provide them a political alternative, not even at the local level.

Soric Miodrag Kommentarbild App

DW's Miodrag Soric

Fearlessness rattles the Kremlin

The protesters' boldness has unsettled those in power, and the country's rulers are reacting helplessly. Again and again the president and prime minister promise improvements like more money and higher wages. In reality, Russians' standard of living has been falling for five years. Everyone knows it. They can feel it in their wallets.

Ultimately this is about more than just material things. Many ordinary Russians feel the government doesn't represent or understand them. The manner in which the protests took place made this clear. The demonstrations were forced to take place on a street ringed by office buildings and security forces — far away from government buildings, far away from the pulsating life of the city center. Because of this, after the officially authorized protest ended, some protesters marched toward the presidential administration building in the city center. There, they encountered hundreds of security personnel, and many demonstrators were arrested.

Read moreOpinion: 20 years of Vladimir Putin destabilizing the world

Among the protesters were many liberal-minded youths calling for more freedom and western-style democracy, but there were also older Muscovites. They were carrying communist flags and mourning for the Soviet era, when, in their view, the state took care of its people. Old communists and young democrats — united by their certainty that this government is not taking them seriously anymore.

The longer President Putin remains in power, the greater the distance between the governing and the governed will become. The Kremlin will use more police power, tighten its control of the press and persecute dissenters more than ever to stay in power.

A bleak outlook indeed.

Every evening DW sends out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

After 20 years, is Vladimir Putin's untouchable image crumbling?

During Vladimir Putin's two decades in power, polls have often shown Russians blame their government rather than their president for their problems. Amidst a new wave of domestic tension, that could be changing. (09.08.2019)  

Opinion: 20 years of Vladimir Putin destabilizing the world

On August 9, 1999, Vladimir Putin became prime minister of Russia for the first time. Today opinions on the longtime leader have never been this divided, writes DW's Miodrag Soric — in Russia, as well as abroad. (09.08.2019)  

Moscow: Thousands protest local election

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of central Moscow to protest the upcoming city council ballot. Independent and opposition candidates have been barred from running. (10.08.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Russland, Moskau: Proteste der Opposition - Verhaftung Anti-Korruptions-Kämpferin Ljubow Sobol

Moscow protests pressuring Vladimir Putin find female standard-bearer 10.08.2019

Moscow's wave of protests has no leader, but 31-year-old Lyubov Sobol has emerged as one of its most visible protagonists. Instead of participating in a weekend protest, she was detained by police in the Russian capital.

Russland Militärparade Putin Rede

Opinion: 20 years of Vladimir Putin destabilizing the world 09.08.2019

On August 9, 1999, Vladimir Putin became prime minister of Russia for the first time. Today opinions on the longtime leader have never been this divided, writes DW's Miodrag Soric — in Russia, as well as abroad.

Russland Moskau | Demonstration gegen Polizeigewalt und für freie Wahlen

Moscow: Thousands protest local election 10.08.2019

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of central Moscow to protest the upcoming city council ballot. Independent and opposition candidates have been barred from running.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  