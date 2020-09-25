 Opinion: Global climate strikers take on inactive leaders | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.09.2020

Environment

Opinion: Global climate strikers take on inactive leaders

In the first global strike of this pandemic year, citizens the world over will be shouting in unison for bold climate action. It's time for leaders to get real, says DW's Tamsin Walker.

Passing by a shop window recently, a giant photo of a young woman wearing an uncertain half-smile caught my eye. Emblazoned beneath her in meter-high letters were the words "the future is bright." A bold statement. In more ways than one. Yet for all the bellowing of the message, the look on the model's face seemed to quietly whisper a different story.

Maybe she knew she was posing for an untruth. For a future in which the most immediate brightness is cast by the orange glow of climate fires, in which temperatures soar and ice sheets continue to melt while fossil fuels are extracted and burned as if we knew no better; for a future in which drought and flooding compete for relief and hurricanes batter shores while politicians shrug it all off with reckless abandon.

Such realities, such devastating disassociation, are at the heart of today's global strike. Organized by international climate movement  Fridays for Future (FFF), it is another demand for ambitious goals and action, another attempt to drive home that simple truth that we really do only have one planet, and another reminder to critics who belittle FFF as a passing teenage phase, that nothing could be further from the truth.

Record-breaking temperatures meet deforestation

More than two years have passed since FFF founder Greta Thunberg embarked on her first solo strike outside the Swedish parliament. And a year has slipped by since the school strike movement that grew up around her mobilized at least 6 million people in 150 countries to demand climate action.

Much has happened in that time. Highest-ever temperature records have been broken, Siberia, Australia, the US have all experienced unprecedented fires connected to global heating, glaciers have continued to retreat, cyclones in Africa have claimed more than a thousand lives and drought has hit agriculture across much of Europe. Meanwhile, deforestation continues in the Amazon, US President Donald Trump has given the green light for oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic refuge, and Germany is not planning to kick its coal habit until 2038.

Throughout it all, FFF activists have been pushing world leaders to act. Less visibly perhaps, as the pandemic forced them to protest online instead of gathering en masse, but they've continued applying pressure.

Over the past weeks and months alone, Thunberg has had an audience with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Prior to the pandemic, she and other FFF members had won a reputation for being unafraid to offer harsh truths to heads of state and industry at high-ranking events around the world.

New climate targets from China won't save the planet

Such meetings and appearances are freely dismissed as publicity stunts. On both sides. Yet cities, governments and even the EU have declared climate emergencies, and earlier this month, von der Leyen, who laid out a green deal for Europe at the end of 2019, said the bloc should now be aiming for a 55% cut in carbon emissions by 2030.

And just this week, China — the world's biggest CO2 polluter — announced plans to hit its own emissions peak in 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The date stretches painfully into the distance, and the goal will not keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, but it is being regarded as a significant step along the global climate action path.

Politicians would be unlikely to hold up their hands and attribute big policy shifts to a group — albeit a big one — of teenagers and 20-somethings, but it's hard to imagine they haven't been touched by the influence and tenacity of this movement that has spawned countless sub-groups and proved itself difficult to ignore.

Friday's global strike will be different from that massive euphoric event this time last year in that it will be tailored to each location's COVID-19 restrictions, but it will be no less determined. As FFF participants say themselves, they will keep protesting as long as the exploitation of nature is allowed to continue. Until the climate crisis is overcome.

That, of course, will require bold, concerted action at a policy and regulatory level. It will require politicians the world over to be as tenacious in their actions as the teenagers calling for today's strike. If our heads of government, state and industry were to follow that lead, the future would assume on a whole new brightness. And that would be something worthy of a genuine smile.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'School strike for the climate'

    This now iconic image of Greta Thunberg holding a placard reading "School strike for the climate" was taken outside the Swedish parliament on a Friday in November 2018. Just 15 at the time, Thunberg and her action have since led to the emergence of "Fridays for Future," a global climate crisis movement that has attracted millions of young people around the world.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'MeToo said Mother Earth'

    This slogan, seen in Berlin at an anti-coal rally in 2017, links the #MeToo hashtag that represents sexual harassment and abuse of women with the abuse of Mother Earth and the planet's natural environment. It was created by activists gathered in the German capital to demand an end to power plants fueled by coal, the world's most carbon-heavy, climate change-inducing fossil fuel.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'We can't eat money'

    Climate crisis activists blocked traffic in the London financial district during environmental protests by the Extinction Rebellion campaign in April 2019. In addition to signs reiterating the climate emergency, "We can't eat money" has become a popular slogan for Extinction Rebellion, which correlates unfettered capitalism and climate change.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Burn borders...not coal'

    In October last year, activists marched together in the direction of the Hambach open-pit coal mine in Germany's Rhineland region, where coal mining threatens a pristine forest. Despite Berlin agreeing to phase out coal by 2038, this protest banner linked the core anti-coal message with a broader political, social and economic meaning.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'If you don't act like adults, we will'

    As schoolchildren have taken to the streets to fight the climate crisis across the world, an ever-growing range of slogans have peppered the demonstrations. At this March 15 "Fridays for Future" protest in Hong Kong, one student (far right) summed up how the irresponsibility of older generations has forced them to take action.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Denial is not a policy'

    Students in Cape Town, South Africa also took part in the global March 15 protest — one of some 200 around the world — as part of a worldwide student strike against government inaction on climate change. In addition to holding up placards against ongoing climate change denial, the students chanted slogans such as "Stop denying! Our earth is dying."

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Our future in your hands'

    When 25,000 people turned up in Berlin to protest at a rally earlier this year, the streets were flooded with placard-waving school strikers who also carried messages on their bodies. These campaigners coupled stickers on their foreheads — one reads "Warning Warming" — with coordinated hand slogans reading "Our future in your hands."

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'There are Co2nsequences'

    As the "Fridays for Future" protests moved to Aachen near the German-Belgian border in late June, one banner highlighted the inevitable repercussions of burning carbon dioxide at a time when atmospheric carbon levels have reached their highest point in recorded human history.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'There is no planet B'

    This popular rallying slogan for climate activists was popularized by, among others, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who stated at a 2014 climate summit in New York that "There is no plan B because we do not have planet B." The slogan is also the title of a 2019 book by author Mike Berners-Lee that illustrates how humanity can sustainably "thrive on this — our only — planet."

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'March now or swim later'

    The founder of the school strike protests, Greta Thunberg, joined a demo in Hamburg on March 1, just a few weeks after she told business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day and then I want you to act." This slogan at the Hamburg rally embodies the movement's calls for urgent action.

    Author: Stuart Braun


