Opinion: Germany's self-destructing political center

Since February 5, the German political sphere has been dealing with fallout from parliamentary dealings in the eastern state of Thuringia. These saw a member of the laissez-faire Free Democrats (FDP) assume the post of state premier with the support of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

Attention had first focused on how the AfD's gambit — giving all its parliamentary votes to the FDP candidate and none to the party's own — had discredited the more centrist CDU and FDP. But AfD Thuringia head Björn Höcke, who can legally be called a fascist, was even more successful in his effort to play those two parties against each other.

The FDP has apologized to supporters nationwide, and its national leader faced — and survived — a no-confidence vote. The party's chair in Thuringia, who had assumed the role of state premier with the controversial backing, announced his resignation following protests and continues in a caretaker position.

The party and parliamentary head of the CDU in Thuringia, Mike Mohring, said he would step down from both roles. Additionally, Merkel's anointed successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, announced she would no longer lead the CDU at the national level or serve as its chancellor candidate in the 2021 elections.

Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel Norbert Röttgen: Potential Greens ally Röttgen, the newest contender, served as environment minister under Merkel from 2009-2012. He now heads the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee. He designed Germany's energy transition plan and is seen as someone who could work with the Greens, the party polling second. He was also part of the "Pizza Connection," a group of CDU and Greens MPs that held meetings in the '90s and early 2000s.

Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel Armin Laschet: Affable state premier Laschet, a journalist and former European Parliament member, has headed Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017. The liberal-conservative is a Merkel supporter — and backed her in the 2015 refugee crisis. Another "Pizza Connection" member, he is known for being able to work with both the FDP and Greens, which may be the most likely coalition setup in the next government.

Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel Friedrich Merz: Longstanding Merkel critic The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag withdrew from frontline politics in 2009. He made a surprise comeback in 2018 when he joined the CDU leadership race, losing narrowly to AKK. Merz recently quit his post as chairman at BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, to "help the conservative party renew itself." He appeals to the CDU's conservative members.

Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel Jens Spahn: Young and conservative The 39-year-old entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions, and called for banning the burqa in public.

Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel Peter Altmaier: CDU's seasoned veteran Altmaier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.



Thuringia's 'never again'

Next year, Germans will go to the polls to replace Merkel, who has led coalition governments since 2005.

The current junior governing partner, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), has occasionally lingered below 10% support in the polls. It is trying to capitalize on the events in Thuringia by saying the parties to its right are no longer democratic.

The Greens, currently on a political upswing, are marching under the banner of "Never Again!" and attempting to attach the Nazi label to the rival FDP.

Thuringia's AfD leader Höcke (R) congratulates Thomas Kemmerich (L), the FDP politician who became state premier — for one day

Until now, "Never Again!" has united all of Germany's mainstream parties against the right. After the Thuringia parliamentary vote and subsequent protests, Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt, author of the book How Democracies Die, expressed his belief that German society had unequivocally rejected racism and right-wing extremism.

This becomes more difficult when leading figures of mainstream parties accuse their political rivals of having abandoned the constitution. Such behavior splits the parties first, and then society. This ultimately strengthens the AfD and its adherents.

The parties on the left of Germany's political spectrum may consider this a calculated risk that could pave the way for a coalition on the federal level between the SPD, the Greens, and the Left, the successor to East Germany's ruling communist party.

As with the AfD, factions of the Left party are under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency. Thuringia is home to numerous figures that were active in East Germany's dictatorship and remain unwilling to denounce the unjust state that it was.

In some state parliaments in Germany, the radical right and the extreme left already have the numbers to build an absolute majority. This underscores, yet again, that the parties of the center would do better to cooperate than to tear each other apart.