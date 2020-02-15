 Opinion: Germany′s self-destructing political center | Opinion | DW | 19.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Germany's self-destructing political center

The far-right AfD is benefiting from the political turmoil in Thuringia, says Alexander Görlach. And as long as centrist parties including Angela Merkel's CDU point fingers at one another, democracy could be at risk.

Hands hold up blue pieces of paper for the AfD (Getty Images/AFP/R. Hartmann)

Since February 5, the German political sphere has been dealing with fallout from parliamentary dealings in the eastern state of Thuringia. These saw a member of the laissez-faire Free Democrats (FDP) assume the post of state premier with the support of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

Attention had first focused on how the AfD's gambit — giving all its parliamentary votes to the FDP candidate and none to the party's own — had discredited the more centrist CDU and FDP. But AfD Thuringia head Björn Höcke, who can legally be called a fascist, was even more successful in his effort to play those two parties against each other.

The FDP has apologized to supporters nationwide, and its national leader faced — and survived — a no-confidence vote. The party's chair in Thuringia, who had assumed the role of state premier with the controversial backing, announced his resignation following protests and continues in a caretaker position. 

The party and parliamentary head of the CDU in Thuringia, Mike Mohring, said he would step down from both roles. Additionally, Merkel's anointed successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, announced she would no longer lead the CDU at the national level or serve as its chancellor candidate in the 2021 elections.

  • Norbert Röttgen

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Norbert Röttgen: Potential Greens ally

    Röttgen, the newest contender, served as environment minister under Merkel from 2009-2012. He now heads the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee. He designed Germany's energy transition plan and is seen as someone who could work with the Greens, the party polling second. He was also part of the "Pizza Connection," a group of CDU and Greens MPs that held meetings in the '90s and early 2000s.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Armin Laschet: Affable state premier

    Laschet, a journalist and former European Parliament member, has headed Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017. The liberal-conservative is a Merkel supporter — and backed her in the 2015 refugee crisis. Another "Pizza Connection" member, he is known for being able to work with both the FDP and Greens, which may be the most likely coalition setup in the next government.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Friedrich Merz: Longstanding Merkel critic

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag withdrew from frontline politics in 2009. He made a surprise comeback in 2018 when he joined the CDU leadership race, losing narrowly to AKK. Merz recently quit his post as chairman at BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, to "help the conservative party renew itself." He appeals to the CDU's conservative members.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Jens Spahn: Young and conservative

    The 39-year-old entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions, and called for banning the burqa in public.

  • German CDU politician Peter Altmaier (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Peter Altmaier: CDU's seasoned veteran

    Altmaier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.


Thuringia's 'never again'

Next year, Germans will go to the polls to replace Merkel, who has led coalition governments since 2005.

The current junior governing partner, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), has occasionally lingered below 10% support in the polls. It is trying to capitalize on the events in Thuringia by saying the parties to its right are no longer democratic.

The Greens, currently on a political upswing, are marching under the banner of "Never Again!" and attempting to attach the Nazi label to the rival FDP.

Read more: Opinion: A disgrace for Germany

Thuringia's AfD leader Björn Höckecongratulates Thomas Kemmerich (Imago Images/Star-Media)

Thuringia's AfD leader Höcke (R) congratulates Thomas Kemmerich (L), the FDP politician who became state premier — for one day

Until now, "Never Again!" has united all of Germany's mainstream parties against the right. After the Thuringia parliamentary vote and subsequent protests, Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt, author of the book How Democracies Die, expressed his belief that German society had unequivocally rejected racism and right-wing extremism.

This becomes more difficult when leading figures of mainstream parties accuse their political rivals of having abandoned the constitution. Such behavior splits the parties first, and then society. This ultimately strengthens the AfD and its adherents.

The parties on the left of Germany's political spectrum may consider this a calculated risk that could pave the way for a coalition on the federal level between the SPD, the Greens, and the Left, the successor to East Germany's ruling communist party.

As with the AfD, factions of the Left party are under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency. Thuringia is home to numerous figures that were active in East Germany's dictatorship and remain unwilling to denounce the unjust state that it was.

In some state parliaments in Germany, the radical right and the extreme left already have the numbers to build an absolute majority. This underscores, yet again, that the parties of the center would do better to cooperate than to tear each other apart.

Watch video 02:26

German government seeks stability amid crisis

DW recommends

Why is everyone in Germany talking about Thuringia and AfD?

The brief election of a new state premier in Thuringia, with votes from the far-right AfD tipping the balance in his favor, prompted outrage in Germany. Here's how it came to pass, and why it's ruffling so many feathers. (06.02.2020)  

Could Angela Merkel's CDU make a turn to the right?

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer intends to step down as leader of the Christian Democrats. Could this development move the party further to the right? Sabine Kinkartz reports from Berlin. (10.02.2020)  

Merkel's party struggles with identity crisis in wake of CDU leader's departure

Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats are facing an inevitable period of infighting and instability following the resignation of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The youth wing of the party is staying out of the fray for now. (12.02.2020)  

Germany's CDU: Who could replace Angela Merkel?

After Kramp-Karrenbauer pulled out of the race to succeed Angela Merkel in the next federal election, speculation is rife over who'll take over as CDU chief — and potentially chancellor. DW looks at an expanding field. (18.02.2020)  

Related content

Geldscheine auf einem AfD Logo

German man leaves €7 million fortune to far-right AfD 15.02.2020

An engineer who died in 2018 has donated his entire estate of gold, property and patents to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The endowment is one of the largest ever given to a German political party.

Roderich Kiesewetter Mitglied NSA-Untersuchungsausschuss

Thuringia fallout: How weak is the CDU? 19.02.2020

Roderich Kiesewetter, a German Christian Democrat, acknowledged on DW's Conflict Zone that his party made mistakes leading to the political scandal that has rocked the country.

Mike Mohring

Thuringia AfD scandal claims another scalp in Merkel's CDU 14.02.2020

The head of Angela Merkel's CDU party in the state of Thuringia has stepped down in the wake of a voting scandal. He has been slammed for letting CDU lawmakers vote with the far-right AfD to oust a socialist premier.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  