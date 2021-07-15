 Opinion: Germany′s know-it-all attitude after the floods helps no one | Opinion | DW | 19.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Germany's know-it-all attitude after the floods helps no one

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But accusing politicians and disaster management officials of "system failure" underestimates the forces of nature, DW's Fabian Schmidt writes.

Two men walking through the destroyed center of the town of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate

Nobody could have predicted that heavy flooding would entirely wipe out the centers of century old towns like Schuld.

It's all too human to look for someone to blame after a huge natural disaster, but that doesn't help anyone — certainly not the victims, the survivors or the people whose livelihoods were washed away by the masses of water within minutes.

This know-it-all attitude gets on my nerves: Just like Germany has 80 million football coaches after the national team loses a game, now everyone seems to be a disaster relief expert.

And not just in Germany.

The British hydrologist Hannah Cloke argued in the British newspaper The Sunday Times  and later on German public broadcaster ZDF  that the warnings of the European Flood Awareness System (EFAS),  had not reached the people in Germany in time. This, she said, was a "monumental system failure." Michael Theurer, deputy parliamentary group chairman of the pro-market Free Democrats, joined in and said that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer bore "direct personal responsibility" for this. Granted, we are in the midst of election campaigning, but the claim is simply not true. 

German public broadcaster WDR 5, for example, had aired the following message at 8 a.m. last Tuesday, more than 24 hours before the disaster struck: "The German Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, in some areas extremely heavy rain. ... Locally, hail, high water and flooding must be expected."

Anyone who had been following the weather report could guess what was coming. Those who had also followed the precipitation radar, or simply looked out the window, knew it all the more.

Warning systems only go so far 

What no one could have known, and what no one could have prepared for, were the flash floods in places such as Schuld on the Ahr river in Rhineland-Palatinate. There are, quite simply, forces of nature that are so unpredictable that we cannot forecast their devastating power, even with all the advanced engineering and technology at our disposal. And neither can EFAS.

Portrait of Fabian Schmidt

DW science editor Fabian Schmidt

Early warning systems can alert us to relatively slowly rising floodwaters, but not to the rapid torrents we saw last week. Our centuries of experience with floods are, by human standards, the yardstick for flood protection and for where housing construction is allowed in the first place.

In Schuld, on the other hand, centuries-old timber-framed houses that had survived many previous floods were washed away. Bridges were destroyed that had been built and renewed in recent decades to the best of our knowledge and belief, taking into account possible floods. 

Even the best flood protection reaches its limits

The argument that river straightening, canalization and soil sealing are responsible for the catastrophe is not true in the case of the Ahr. The Ahr is a river with few obstructions that largely follows its natural course.

Likewise, the extent of the disaster in the town of Erftstadt in North-Rhine Westphalia could not have been predicted, neither by the disaster control experts nor by the inhabitants. There, a river had first flooded a gravel pit in short time and then softened it to such an extent that parts of an adjacent village were literally swallowed up by it — the legacy of the former lignite surface mining area in the Rhineland region, where Erftstadt is located, which has been heavily dug up over thousands of years. I expect this won't be the last disaster of its kind there. 

Don't rely solely on electronic gadgets

There is also criticism of the sometimes late and contradictory warnings from public warning apps such as KATWARN or NINA. Detractors argue that these apps prompted people to stay at home rather than flee the floods. And they say that the recommended evacuation area was too narrow. In addition, the apps failed when the power failed.

Watch video 01:42

Germany floods: Could the catastrophe have been prevented?

But an app can't know where exactly a house will be destroyed by the floods. Perhaps those responsible can even learn from this crisis and improve the apps even further. But the most important lesson we can take away from this is that we shouldn't rely primarily on flashy new digital toys in severe weather situations. Instead we should use all of our senses and our common sense.

And sometimes it might not be a bad idea to stick with proven analog technology, such as the former telephone network, which would have continued to function even in the event of a power outage — in contrast to Voice over IP.

Who will be hit by the next disaster?

Following reconstruction, the people on the Ahr river will certainly also benefit form a much-improved early warning system. But the next deadly floods may hit a completely different river and village, which is not as well prepared, for example somewhere in the Thuringian Forest, the Harz Mountains or the Alps. It's unpredictable and that is in the nature of things.

The bitter truth remains: There are simply forces of nature that are stronger than us and that strike so quickly that not even the best early warning system in the world can predict them. 

So what can we do? In terms of architecture and urban planning, we have to learn from past experience in the hope of being to mitigate the damage next time — and simply accept that playing the blame game won't help.

  • Helmut Schmidt with Bundeswehr soldiers in 1962

    German floods and political moments 

    Helmut Schmidt, Hamburg, 1962

    The colossal North Sea flood of February 1962 killed over 300 people and left tens of thousands in Germany's port city of Hamburg without shelter. It was a crucial turning point in the career of future Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, then interior minister of the city state. His handling of the crisis, particularly his decision to draft in soldiers to help, gained him nationwide popularity.

  • Chancellor Helmut Kohl speaking to journalists by the Oder river

    German floods and political moments 

    Helmut Kohl, Brandenburg, 1997 

    The "eternal chancellor" was in the final phase of his tenure when he visited the eastern state of Brandenburg in 1997 after massive flooding along the River Oder. Sometimes dubbed the Einheitsflut, "unity flood", the disaster is often considered the first national crisis to test the solidarity between the newly reunified East and West Germanys.

  • Deutschland Gerhard Schröder in Sachsen 2002

    German floods and political moments 

    Gerhard Schröder, Grimma, 2002

    The fortunes of Gerhard Schröder turned round when the rains fell in Saxony in the summer of 2002, when deadly floods affected Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With his election campaign ailing, the Social Democrat chancellor donned wellington boots and portrayed himself as a crisis manager in the small eastern town of Grimma. He won the election by the barest of margins a month later. 

  • Hochwasser Politiker l Stoiber bei Hochwasser in Passau

    German floods and political moments 

    Edmund Stoiber, Passau, 2002 

    His opponent, Edmund Stoiber, chancellor candidate for the CDU/CSU, was caught cold by Schröder's trip – he was actually on holiday in northern Germany when the disaster struck. He only arrived in the affected area a few days later, and complained bitterly of his competitor's "flood tourism."

  • Angela Merkel standing on a dyke observing orange-glad rescue workers

    German floods and political moments 

    Angela Merkel, Neu Garge, 2006

    Angela Merkel visited flood regions several times during her chancellorship. The first major flood of her tenure came in March and April 2006, again around the River Elbe in Saxony. The disaster struck just a few months after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in the US, when George W. Bush came under attack for failing to organize an adequate response. Merkel made sure to avoid the same criticism.

  • Angela Merkel passing a sandbag to then-Premier of Saxony, Stanislav Tillich

    German floods and political moments 

    Angela Merkel, Dresden, 2013 

    Eastern and southern Germany were hit again by extreme floods in the summer of 2013, this time a few months before an election. The historic center of Dresden was threatened as the Elbe burst its banks in widespread flooding that hit much of Central Europe. Merkel visited affected regions in Saxony and Bavaria, promising federal aid. 

  • Armin Laschet talking to firefighters

    German floods and political moments 

    Armin Laschet, Hagen, 2021 

    CDU chancellor candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia cancelled all other appointments to visit the badly affected city of Hagen in his state. The political stakes are high, as the deadly floods are being linked to climate change, and Laschet has a reputation as a protector of the state's coal industry, which could potentially damage his campaign. 

  • Malu Dreyer and Olaf Scholz with journalists at the scene of the flooding in Bad Neuenahr

    German floods and political moments 

    Olaf Scholz, Bad Neuenahr, 2021

    The Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz also appeared in the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate after the floods hit, alongside state premier and party colleague Malu Dreyer (SPD). Though his party is trailing in the polls a long way behind Armin Laschet's CDU, Scholz, as the current German finance minister, was able to promise immediate federal aid for the flood-stricken regions.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel (center) and Rhineland-Pfalz State Premier Malu Dreyer (holding Merkel's hand) visit the flood-damaged village of Schuld

    German floods and political moments 

    Angela Merkel, Schuld, 2021

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the hard-hit village of Schuld in western Germany's Eifel region on July 18. She assured locals of her support and said she would visit again in August, ahead of the country's federal elections in September.

    Author: Ben Knight


Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  