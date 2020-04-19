 Opinion: Germany′s classical music festival circuit will never be the same | Opinion | DW | 19.04.2020

Opinion

Opinion: Germany's classical music festival circuit will never be the same

One event after another in Germany's incomparably rich festival landscape has fallen like dominoes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The effects will be felt beyond the scene and long after the crisis, writes Rick Fulker.

A performance at hte Salzburg Festival 2019 (SF/Monika Rittershaus)

Musicians are a gregarious lot: greetings with hugs, kisses on the cheek — and it is a known occupational hazard that they must move around a lot for performances, rehearsals, festivals. The big stars are slaves to their schedules. There is an old anecdote in musical circles about a famous maestro who discovered a gap in his datebook: three hours, three years down the line. He asked his assistant to fill it.

Last summer a young vocalist told me she was looking forward to returning to rural Norway to see her family — for half a day, and for the first time in half a year. Soon after, I saw a world-famous pianist honored in Bonn for his art and for his social activism. He played a piece, gave a speech, then left before the ceremony was over, having to catch a flight to his next gig.

Living out of a suitcase, from the hotel breakfast buffet to the post-concert reception, and adhering to a delicately tuned schedule is, or was, the life of a classical musician — until everything changed with the pandemic, as public life has come to a screeching halt.

Some stars have remained in the public awareness by streaming house concerts. Orchestral musicians with permanent positions have been sent home but remain on the payroll. But most freelance musicians — famous and non-famous alike — are peering over a financial cliff. No performances means no income.

Read more: Germany's music, arts scene desperate amid pandemic 

Concertgoers at the Salzburg Festival (DW/R. Fulker)

Festively-clad concert-goers shoulder to shoulder at the Salzburg Festival — before the era of coronavirus

Will the show go on? 

Like other high-attendance events the major music festivals were some the first in the cultural scene to suffer the effects of the corona pandemic and will be the last – along with theater, opera and orchestra – to return to normalcy. From large festivals to small venues, everything has been cancelled for the foreseeable future, owing to physical distancing regulations and hygienic standards.

In contrast, the renowned Salzburg Festival, planning to celebrate its centennial in the current season, is still holding off on a decision whether the show will go on or not and will make an announcement to that effect at the end of May. But the prospect of the world's largest classical music festival taking place as planned beginning July 18 seems beyond belief.

Read more: How Germany became a classical music mecca

Ripple effects to hospitality, travel industry

Festivals give concert-goers a communal arts experience off the beaten track and the daily routine. But for musicians, festivals are a bread and butter issue. Even if the crisis were to come to an end tomorrow, the abrupt and complete interruption of concert life will have inestimable long-term effects.

DW's Rick Fulker

DW music editor Rick Fulker

The German Music Information Center, or DMI counts some 571 music festivals of all genres across the country – and says that is only a "subjective selection." Audiences often travel to the venues, eat out and stay overnight. Even if restaurants and hotels may cautiously begin to reopen in the summer, that cornerstone of their revenue will be gone.

Even the public purse suffers. Yes, the arts are generously subsidized in Germany. But it's often claimed that the tax proceeds from economic activity generated by audiences are greater than the original sums invested — sometimes several times greater.

Classical culture goes digital?

Some German classical music festivals have announced select offerings to be held online. But these receive government subsidies. What will happen to festivals that proudly get by without public funds?

Classical musicians and their audiences have moved over to cyberspace, and may stay there for a long time. Even when the festivals are permitted to open again, a large share of the audience will stay away for fear of infection. One cannot put a price tag on the loss in quality of life. For the experience of live music, enjoyment is often too tame a word. That experience can be meaningful, even existential — and that is already being missed.

Compared to a possible global economic depression in the wake of the pandemic, that might seem unimportant. Here in Germany, which prides itself as a nation of culture, some artistic entities and freelancers have managed to receive help from the government to keep afloat — but only some. It is uncertain how the rest will fare, but one thing is clear: The post-pandemic future of fine arts will be drastically altered around the world.

  • Beethoven as graffiti (Photo: DW).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Musical genius

    Beethoven (1770 - 1827) was a child prodigy. But his father, who wanted to make a second Mozart of him, is said to have been harsh when it came to practicing. Ludwig played his first concerto at the age of seven, followed by his first compositions at the age of 12. His true genius was especially evident in his later works, which went beyond the standards of the time — and still inspire today.

  • Golden Beethoven sculptures standing close together (Foto: picture-alliance/Ulrich Baumgarten).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Pop star

    Today, Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most heard and played composers in the world. He was famous during his lifetime, but that wasn't a given for every brilliant composer. One recalls, for instance, the sad fate of Mozart, who was buried in an anonymous grave for the poor. In contrast, 20,000 people attended Beethoven's funeral — that was half of Vienna's city center population back then.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven sitting at a piano composing (Photo: picture-alliance / akg-images)

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    First freelance artist

    During the Baroque and early Classical periods, composers such as Bach, Haydn and Handel, were mostly employed at the court of a prince or king or in church service. Not so with Beethoven: He succeeded in establishing a circle of sponsors who regularly supported him financially. In addition, he reaped income from concerts and the publication of compositions.

  • Colorful Beethoven sculptures standing in a row (Photo: picture alliance/H. Lohmeyer/Joker)

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Compositions

    His oeuvre is still a never-ending source of inspiration for musicians today. These include nine symphonies, five piano concertos, a violin concerto, 16 string quartets, 32 piano sonatas, the opera "Fidelio" as well as the "Mass in C major op. 86" and the "Missa Solemnis op. 123." Meticulously kept sketchbooks have also been preserved — Ludwig had always noted down his ideas and drafts.

  • Beethoven's notes on his Fifth Symphony (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    The Fifth Symphony

    Da-Da-Da-Dum. The hammering of the opening motif, consisting of only four notes — unheard of! Today, those sounds are synonymous with Beethoven, and his "Symphony of Fate" is one of the most played classical works. Yet this symphony was not well received at its premiere in 1808: The sounds perplexed the audience. In addition, the orchestra had not rehearsed enough and the theater was not heated.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven playing on a piano, with well-heeled men and women standing behind him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Für Elise

    It's a 200-year-old catchy tune: as film and on-hold music, as a ring tone, in an elevator. "Für Elise" is one of the most popular piano pieces ever. But what remains unclear: Just who was Elise? Beethoven was often — and mostly unhappily — in love. He never had a wife or family. With "Elise," musicologists believe there are four possible beloveds to whom the cheerful piano piece was dedicated.

  • Notes on Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    The Ninth Symphony

    Symphonies are intended for an orchestra. But for singers? Until then, they had no place on stage. But since Beethoven didn't care much about conventions, he reinvented the genre in his Ninth and last symphony. So in the last movement, not only do singers appear, but an entire choral finale. A few bars of this symphony became the official European anthem in 1972.

  • Hearing aids made of copper (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images/Beethoven-Haus Bonn).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Deafness

    It's unfathomable: a composer who can no longer hear his own music. Beethoven's hearing problems began at the end of his 20s. This stroke of bad luck threatened not only his career, but also his social interactions. During a spa retreat in 1802, he was even plagued by suicidal thoughts. His love of music, however, sparked new life in him — and 25 years of highly productive composing followed.

  • Beethoven monument, turned green, with pigeons sitting on the head and shoulder (Photo: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Falkenstein).

    The ABCs of Beethoven

    Significant places: From Bonn to Vienna

    Ludwig van Beethoven was born in Bonn. He enjoyed his first appearances, sponsors and mentors there. Today, the city on the Rhine is home to the Beethoven House, which includes a comprehensive archive and the annual Beethoven Festival. At the age of 22, Ludwig moved to Vienna, where he found many supporters. There, he also took composition lessons from Joseph Haydn. He died in Vienna in 1827.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (als)


