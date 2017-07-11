 Opinion: Germany never took Trump′s troop threat seriously | Opinion | DW | 04.12.2020

Opinion

Opinion: Germany never took Trump's troop threat seriously

The partial withdrawal of US troops from Germany, announced with so much bluster by President Donald Trump, is now in doubt. But Germany still needs to think seriously about its own security, says Jens Thurau.

President Donald Trump addresses U.S. service members during stop-over at Ramstein Air Force Base

Despite Trump's threat, US troops are likely to stay stationed in Germany

Is that the end of the discussion? It looks like it. Both chambers of the US Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives — have voted to block plans for a drastic drawdown of US troops from Germany, announced with great fanfare by President Donald Trump in June.

Trump could still have the last word, and veto the draft defense spending bill that rejects the withdrawal. But he won't be in office for much longer, and military experts across the board warned from the outset against taking such a step.

A punishment for Germany

Trump quite openly spoke about the withdrawal plans as being a punishment for Germany, repeating his criticism that Berlin was spending too little on defense. In an openly despotic gesture, he even said he might reconsider the whole thing if Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to open up the government purse strings.

Quite a few observers saw the withdrawal announcement as a kind of revenge, after Merkel refused to travel to the US to meet with Trump at this year's G7 summit, depriving him of valuable media attention. By that time, Merkel had had enough of Trump, and even he noticed it.

Jens Thurau

Jens Thurau is a DW correspondent in Berlin

Waiting for change in Washington

The striking thing about the whole story from a German point of view was how the government in Berlin reacted — basically, it didn't. There were a few feeble words of regret from backbench politicians, but essentially nothing. It would seem that Germany never really took the chaotic withdrawal plan very seriously.

After all, Berlin knew and still knows that the more than 34,000 US soldiers in Germany are extremely important for US military strategy — for example, as a base for operations for the Middle East and Africa. As with many of Trump's ideas, the German attitude was simply to count on the president losing the November election and hope for better times ahead. The first part, at least, has come true.

Watch video 02:05

Germany's relationship with the US

Criticism still likely under President Biden

But even if the US troop situation in Germany remains, in all probability, unchanged, it doesn't mean Berlin should ignore the debate on its security needs — one that has been going on for many years. Germany is still a long way from spending the 2% of GDP on defense that it promised at the 2014 NATO summit in Wales — and it can expect continued criticism on that front from the next US administration as well. The reprimands will probably be more moderate in their tone, but definitely clear in their meaning.

That's because Germany approaches the issue of who should take care of its security, and what it should contribute to the effort, with the same strange uptight attitude that characterized the reaction to Trump's wild threat. This attitude is doubtless a consequence of the postwar era. Security in West Germany was always taken care of by others, by the Western Allies of World War II.

Berlin still doesn't have a security plan

When Trump started his campaign of revenge against the chancellor, a survey showed that 47% of Germans were in favor of a US troop reduction. A quarter even wanted a complete withdrawal, and barely a third wanted to keep them at their current strength.

Of course, Germans are allowed to believe that US troops should no longer be stationed in Germany, 75 years after the end of the war. And if US drone attacks all over the world are ordered from German soil, and the German government is kept in the dark, criticism is justified.

But so far, Berlin has presented no plan, or even an idea, about how Germany could take care of its own military security, at best in partnership with its European neighbors. Not to mention the question of whether German society would support having more military in the first place.

The US soldiers will likely stay in the country, the state of Rhineland-Palatinate can breathe a sigh of relief for its continued economic support and the nasty old uncle in the White House has been voted out. But all this also means that Berlin has been able to postpone its security policy debate yet again. An approach like that won't help to solve the problem.

This article has been translated from German by Timothy Jones.

  • Trump shakes hands as he visits Ramstein Air Force Base (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    High-ranking visit at Ramstein military air base

    There are almost 35,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany — mostly in the west and south of the country. Nowhere else in Europe are there so many American troops. But now US President Donald Trump wants to change that, withdrawing some 12,000 soldiers from the country. It would be a major test for the military alliance between Germany and the US.

  • US tanks at Checkpoint Charlie 27.10.1961 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    From victor to defender

    The American military presence in Germany began at the end of World War II. Along with its allies, the US had liberated Germany from the Nazis. However, their wartime ally, the Soviet Union, soon became an enemy. The tensions between the two sides were demonstrated when US Army and Soviet Union tanks faced off in a divided Berlin.

  • US soldier Elvis Presley waving out of a train in Bremerhaven (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Heidtmann)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    GI Elvis Presley

    The US soldiers also brought American culture to Germany. The King of Rock 'n' Roll, as Elvis Presley would eventually become known, was drafted in as a soldier and began his military service in Germany in 1958. He is seen here waving to his fans at Bremerhaven train station.

  • US military policeman standing on street of US army residential area in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim Europa-Hauptquartier der US-Armee (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    Building a home

    Over the years the US Army has become firmly entrenched in the German landscape. Dotted around US bases are numerous residential districts for American soldiers and their families, such as this residential district in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim. This often creates barriers to their full integration into German society. The US Army employed 17,000 American civilians in Germany in 2019.

  • US soldiers dancing with German women (Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Keystone/F. Ramage)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    Encounters

    Despite separate residential districts, there has always been contact and exchange between German and American families. In the early years, dances were held on the streets of Berlin in summer months and in winter, the US Army organized Christmas parties for local children. And there were the German-American friendship weeks every year.

  • Helicopter taking off in Vilseck/Grafenwöhr in 1969 (picture-alliance/K. Schnörrer)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    Joint Bundeswehr maneuvers

    The Federal Republic of Germany became an important strategic location during the Cold War. The NATO maneuver Reforger I (Return of Forces to Germany) in Vilseck/Grafenwöhr in 1969 was one of many joint war games held by the US Army and the Bundeswehr. The enemy was the Soviet Union and the other signatories of the Warsaw Pact, including the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany.

  • Military convoy guarding the transport of Pershing-II rockets in 1983 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    Dispute over nuclear missiles

    Heavily guarded Pershing-II rockets were brought to the US base in Mutlangen in 1983. The rockets, armed with nuclear warheads, became a political issue. They were touted as filling an important gap in NATO's deterrent shield against the Warsaw Pact. Peace activists, however, saw them as a threat and held massive demonstrations. Many celebrities joined in the protests.

  • Gerhard Schröder and George W.Bush going separate ways in 2005 (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa_pool/A. Altwein)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    Separate ways on Iraq

    Some 20 years later, US President George W. Bush went to war with Iraq over its alleged program to develop weapons of mass destruction. German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, knowing the majority of voters supported him, ruled out Germany's involvement. That led to deep divisions between Washington and Berlin.

  • Planes take off from the US air base at Ramstein (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    The history of US troops in Germany

    Germany stays relevant

    Even if President Trump goes ahead with his threat to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers, Germany would remain strategically important for the US. The Ramstein base is especially significant, since it is also headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe. It's from here that controversial drone missions are flown against targets in Africa and Asia.

    Author: Christoph Hasselbach


