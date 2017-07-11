Opinion: Germany and Ukraine — solidarity without action is not enough

Words must be followed by deeds. It's only then that you're credible. That's the point that Ukranian President Zelenskyy stressed when he spoke live, via video link, in the German parliament, the Bundestag. He reminded everyone, very clearly, of what the horrors of war look like. And he recalled the promise Germany made to itself in the aftermath of the Second World War: "never again."

For three weeks now a brutal war of agression has been raging in Ukraine. Three weeks of daily, unbearable suffering and destruction, with no end in sight. And President Zelenskyy is now holding up a mirror to Germans in a very impressive way: Pointing out that Germany is still doing business with those who drop bombs on his country. With gas and oil exports still going from Russia to Germany and with German companies continuing to make money in Russia.

Business and values cannot be separated

What are all of the expressions of solidarity worth, the words of shock and sympathy, the blue and yellow lights on buildings across Germany? That is the bitter question Germany must ask itself following the Ukrainian president's speech. The fear of economic loss must not be greater than the willingness to help.

If Germany is really serious about its values, it must do radically more, since business and values cannot be separated. And this means, in concrete terms, stopping gas and oil imports. Even if that comes at a high cost.

Long before the war began, Germany didn't listen to Ukraine's cries for help, Zelenskyy said:

no EU membership, no NATO accession, no halt to Nord Stream 2. Germany can not once again be too late with its response. Berlin has to quickly decide on further measures.

There is nothing good, unless you do good

A few days after the war began, German Chancellor Scholz spoke of a turning point. And then translated that into policy. Weapons deliveries to Ukraine, stepping up the budget of the German military, tough economic sanctions against Russia. That was right and good and just in time.

President Zelenskyy has now urged Germany to do more. But he didn't get an answer. Neither from the chancellor nor from parliamentarians, with the governing parties in parliament not actually continuing to debate the issue. The only thing President Zelenskyy got was a standing ovation. And while everyone was still clapping, the video link was cut. Then, the order of business continued. With congratulations for those celebrating birthdays, just as if nothing had happened. Rarely did silence in the Bundestag ring that loud.

The German writer and poet Erich Kästner once wrote, "There is nothing good, unless you do good.” Chancellor Scholz showed at the beginning of the war that he was able to do good, that he could take charge: It took him a couple of days but then he was firm and decisive. Hopefully, he will once again react quickly. And take action.

