Opinion: Georgians oppose Russian meddling

In recent years, Georgia's parliament in the capital Tbilisi has found itself at the center of numerous momentous political events. In 2003, weeks of protests culminated here in the ouster of President Eduard Shevardnadze, in what became known as the Rose Revolution.

A decade earlier, in 1991, the storming of parliament precipitated the Georgian civil war. Which led to the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia splitting off from Georgia. Today, both are officially republics, yet heavily depend on Russian economic and military support to survive.

A giant memorial stone in front of parliament commemorates the 21 Georgian nationals who on April 9 1989 paid the ultimate price when Soviet troops brutally suppressed a Georgian pro-independence rally.

As such, Georgia's parliament is steeped in history and replete with political symbolism.

A Russian MP commandeers Georgia's parliament

So the decisions to allow Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov to hold a speech in this very parliament in the context of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) could only backfire. After all, Gavrilov is a member of the communist party and an apologist for Russian geopolitical expansionism.

Gavrilov, who was born in Russia's Central Federal District, considers Georgia his "homeland." This, too, was seen by many Georgians as a provocation. And when he took the seat of Georgia's parliamentary speaker, thousands of Georgians took to the streets to vent their anger.

Georgians are a passionate people when it comes to politics. Even though the country's major parties hardly differ in their economic and social positions. What does set them apart, however, is their stance on Russia. Some suggest talking to their vast northern neighbor, even though Russia occupies South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and thus a fifth of Georgia's total territory. Yet others say refusing to communicate is the best solution. And some advocate proactively seeking closer ties with the EU and NATO.

Georgia's influential Orthodox Church, meanwhile, has for a long time been uncomfortable with the country's pro-western orientation. It regards the West as decadent. And Russia's powerful Orthodox Church, which find Western liberalism similarly off-putting, has been backing its Georgian peers. Indeed, Russia has for a long time deployed its state-funded media and cultural organizations to influence former Soviet republics – and Russia's Orthodox Church has been happy to play its part.

Cultural clout as means of furthering political influence

The powerful elite surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin has an imperial mindset. To them, gaining cultural influence in former Soviet republics and satellite states is not an end in itself. Instead, this elite, which thinks in broad geopolitical terms, is eager to transform this cultural clout into political gains. And this imperial mindset not only has pro-western Georgians worried, who distrust their current government.

Georgia is a tiny, pro-western island in the Caucasus. It is boxed in by Russia to its north, an Armenia which is dependent on Russia to its south, and an increasingly pro-Russian and anti-American Turkey to its southwest. The domestic instability in Georgia thus reflects the wider geopolitical power struggle that is going on – albeit somewhat overshadowed by escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Gulf.