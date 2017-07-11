 Opinion: George Floyd′s death must change the US justice system | Opinion | DW | 09.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: George Floyd's death must change the US justice system

The trial against George Floyd's accused killer, a former Minneapolis policeman, is perhaps one of the most important in US history. A conviction would send a strong signal, says Carla Bleiker.

A demonstrator holds a placard depicting George Floyd as protests continue over his death in police custody

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin held his knee pinned against George Floyd's neck until the Black man died — 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Later, it became known that Chauvin's inappropriate conduct in uniform had resulted in at least 17 complaints against the 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police force. Still, until last May Chauvin had suffered almost no consequences for these actions, getting off with only warnings.

There must now be an end to the impunity that cost George Floyd his life. Chauvin, 44, could face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. A guilty verdict would be a clear signal that wearing a police badge doesn't put you above the law — and that signal is urgently needed.

Sadness and anger over the fact that a white police officer could so brutally decide whether a Black US citizen lives or dies, on the street in broad daylight, was palpable across the entire nation in the summer and fall of 2020.

A warning is not enough

Those emotions could be seen in front of the grocery store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed and where people continue to place flowers, cards and graffiti on a memorial erected in his name.

They could be felt on the streets of Washington D.C., where thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators were violently attacked by police and the National Guard under former President Donald Trump. Not only there, but in all the cities and small towns in which countless Americans spoke out against racism and police violence, echoing the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Watch video 02:24

#BlackLivesMatter: A campaign goes viral

Chauvin must not be allowed to get off with just another warning this time. And this incident must not go down in history as a minor rebellion, but as a milestone at a crucial juncture in history.

Sending a strong signal

Politicians in Washington are already laying the groundwork for that change. Last week, the US House of Representatives approved a bill proposing wide-ranging police reform. Among its measures are a ban on chokeholds, rules against racial profiling — and restrictions on police immunity.  

It remains questionable, however, whether the proposed bill will win the necessary votes to pass in the Senate. That's another reason the case against Chauvin is so important. A conviction here, with a maximum sentence, would send a strong signal.

Of course, the conviction of a single police officer is but one step toward justice. Still, if Chauvin were to be proclaimed innocent or handed a light sentence, it would be a slap in the face to all those who have waited so long for justice in the United States.

The Minneapolis court hearing the trial is keenly aware of these immense expectations. The building has already surrounded by fences, barricades and barbed wire, and the mayor has said that 2,000 National Guard troops are standing ready.       

The verdict in this historic case, one that comes at a time of extreme social tension, must be clear: Police in the US can no longer be allowed to exert the type of violent force that results in the deaths of minorities and not pay a price.

This article has been translated from German by Jon Shelton.

  • Four teens, one holding a Black Lives Matter sign, in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Nathan (16), Sammy (17), Matthew (15), Noel (18)

    These schoolboys are taking part in a "big movement," as Noel puts it, for the first time. Noel adds: "The last time we were just a bit too young. But now that we're old enough to understand what's happening, we're out here just doing what we can for the community." Sammy says: "We want to make America a better place for black people."

  • Protesters in Washington DC hold up signs reading Black Lives Matter and police the police (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Celeste, 21

    "Black lives matter," the student chants, adding "they really don't matter here." Celeste demands more stringent checks on police officers. Her complaint does not just refer to the killing of George Floyd, however: "Protesters have been treated terribly, it's police brutality."

  • A young woman sits on the street in front of a row of police (DW/C. Bleiker.)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Deborah, 18

    "I want justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and everyone killed by police every day. There is no accountability, nothing happens," the schoolgirl says. But will she and her fellow protesters be able to bring about change? "We have to! We have no other choice."

  • Two women, one wearing a t-shirt reading deport racists, join protests against police brutality in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Addie (23), Mary (24)

    "We promote human rights across the globe, but I think that we're not capable of promoting human rights across the globe as a country when we have so many human rights violations of our own in our own country," says Addie, who works for a think tank. "It's not enough to be neutral," legal trainee Mary adds: "Silence is betrayal."

  • A young woman holds up a sign reading This is genocide at a Washington DC protest (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Mya, 21

    "This form of oppression, the killing of black people, has been happening in our society for over 400 years. Enough is enough. We are tired," the student says. "But we were tired when Trayvon Martin happened, when Eric Garner happened. I'm 21, I'm finally at the age where I can get involved. I've got to make it count."

  • Protesters congregate in Washington DC (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Kayla, 21

    "History is repeating itself. So it's time for a change," the student says. "I feel like we deserve our say now. We've waited long enough. I don't feel like the military should be involved. If anything, the government should be doing something to make us feel more safe, not us having to go and do it ourselves."

  • A protester in Washington DC holds a sign that reads No justice, no peace (DW/C. Bleiker)

    Young Black Lives Matter protesters: 'Enough is enough'

    Bryan, 25

    "I'm tired of the systematic racism, the oppression. I'm tired of seeing my people die. I'm just sick of it," says the student tearfully. Bryan, who also has a part-time job at the House of Representatives, adds: "The first thing is to get Trump out of office. There's no reason why a president should be promoting the violence and the destruction and the killings of his own citizens."

    Author: Carla Bleiker (Washington, D.C.)


DW recommends

John Lewis — Remembering a US hero in struggle against racism

As Congressman John Lewis is commemorated in the US, DW talks to Dr. Charles Neblett, who marched with the legendary civil rights activist at one of the most seminal demonstrations of the 1960s.  

Germany struggles to face its own police racism

The killing of George Floyd in the US has put extra scrutiny on structural racism in the police. Activists in Germany are now renewing calls to address cases of police brutality in the force.  

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  