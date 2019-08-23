 Opinion: Foreign aid is a hindrance to Rohingya repatriation | Opinion | DW | 25.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Foreign aid is a hindrance to Rohingya repatriation

Local and international NGOs have been working hard to provide relief to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. But their efforts are proving to be counterproductive in repatriation attempts, says DW's Khaled Muhiuddin.

Rohingya Muslim refugees children queue for aid suplies at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 4, 2017

More than a million Rohingyas have taken refuge in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district since communal violence and a military crackdown forced them to flee Myanmar. The "stateless" community has been facing persecution in the Buddhist-majority country for years, with almost no help from the country's authorities.

Myanmar is thus not a safe place to be for Rohingya Muslims. Two years after the crackdown on Rohingya, the Bangladeshi government is trying to repatriate some of them to Myanmar. But as long as Myanmar does not guarantee safety for Rohingya refugees, it is impossible to send them back to their "homeland." That is why no Rohingya showed up when Bangladesh started the repatriation drive.

Khaled Muhiuddin

Khaled Muhiuddin, head of DW's Bengali service

The situation poses a big challenge to Bangladeshi authorities. The South Asian country, with its limited resources and a huge population, showed magnanimity by sheltering Rohingya refugees two years ago, but it hoped they would return to their country eventually. This has not happened so far.

Read more: Repatriation plans stir fear among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Although the United Nations has condemned what it called the "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingyas in Myanmar, it has so far failed to put adequate pressure on Myanmar to create favorable conditions for the return of refugees. It is apparent that Myanmar authorities do not have a real intention of taking them back, although they have talked about starting the repatriation process several times.

Read more: US sanctions Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Rohingya refugees do want to return to their homes, but only when they feel they won't be targeted there. They don't want to move from one camp to another. The repatriation attempts in the present scenario will only force some Rohingyas to flee refugee camps in Cox's Bazar to other parts of Bangladesh, or even to another country.

Watch video 02:24

Renewed attempt to repatriate Rohingya falters

International funding is a problem

Although the Muslim-majority countries around the world have expressed verbal support for Rohingyas, they have not really taken any substantial steps to help them. Other countries in the region, such as India, are not interested in taking them in. China also said it did not want to be involved in the conflict. Bangladeshis, therefore, feel that they have been left alone to deal with the situation.

Read more: Opinion: Muslim hypocrisy over the Rohingya

On the other hand, international non-governmental organizations are playing a vital role in providing relief to Rohingya refugees. They have provided them with food, medical treatment and other support. Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are still facing a tough situation, but they at least don't have to fear for their lives.

But this temporary support has a flipside: It is prolonging the crisis.

It is common sense that if Rohingya refugees are having a better life in Bangladeshi camps than the one they experienced in Myanmar, they will see little reason for going back to Myanmar. That is why efforts to ensure safety for Rohingyas in Myanmar are more important than providing comfort to them in the Bangladeshi camps.

Read more: Rohingya reject relocation to Bangladesh's island 'prison camp'

Realistically, I don't expect Rohingya refugees to return to Myanmar in the foreseeable future. The Bangladeshi government needs to come up with a five-year plan to deal with the refugee crisis. This should include involvingRohingyas in economic activities and integrating them into society. There is a risk that these people could be used by extremist groups, and that is something the Bangladeshi government must keep an eye on.

Watch video 01:18

Rohingya refugees struggle to survive in monsoon season

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Rohingya refugees steer clear of planned repatriation to Myanmar

Some 3,450 Rohingya refugees were due to be sent back to Myanmar from Bangladesh, but none appeared at the repatriation center. The UN has confirmed that abuse tantamount to genocide had occurred in Myanmar. (22.08.2019)  

Repatriation plans stir fear among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Nearly 3,500 Rohingya living in Bangladesh fear for their lives after being told they would be sent back to Myanmar. DW's Naomi Conrad and Arafatul Islam spoke to them at their shelters in Cox's Bazar. (21.08.2019)  

US sanctions Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

The sanctions represent the strongest step that the US has taken in response to massacres in Myanmar. Recent reports have pointed to the military's role in enabling violence against the minority Muslim group. (17.07.2019)  

US sanctions Myanmar security officers over Rohingya crackdown

The US said the Myanmar army was complicit in "ethnic cleansing" and other human rights abuses against the Rohingya minority. But the Myanmar military's top brass have escaped sanction. (17.08.2018)  

Rohingya reject relocation to Bangladesh's island 'prison camp'

Bangladeshi authorities say they are ready to move some 100,000 Rohingya refugees to houses on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. Although construction is completed, the UN has said the island "may not be habitable." (15.03.2019)  

Opinion: Muslim hypocrisy over the Rohingya

The Islamic groups protesting Myanmar's Rohingya killings are shamefully silent over the persecution of minorities in their own countries. We must not let them Islamize the conflict, says DW's Shamil Shams. (11.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Renewed attempt to repatriate Rohingya falters  

Rohingya refugees struggle to survive in monsoon season  

Related content

Rohingyas Flüchtlinge kehren nach Myanmar zurück

Renewed attempt to repatriate Rohingya falters 23.08.2019

Two years after more than 730.000 Rohingya fled brutal attacks by Myanmar's army, over 3,000 of them were told they had been selected for repatriation. DW reports from the refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh on the first day that Rohingya refugees could register to be repatriated to Myanmar.

Rohingya mark two years as refugees 25.08.2019

Many Muslim-minority Rohingya are still living in refugee camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar’s military two years ago. They say they won’t leave until their civil rights are guaranteed at home.

Rohingyas Flüchtlinge kehren nach Myanmar zurück

Repatriation plans stir fear among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh 21.08.2019

Nearly 3,500 Rohingya living in Bangladesh fear for their lives after being told they would be sent back to Myanmar. DW's Naomi Conrad and Arafatul Islam spoke to them at their shelters in Cox's Bazar.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  