 Opinion: Football is a populist pandemic punching bag | Opinion | DW | 02.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Football is a populist pandemic punching bag

Germany has announced new restrictions to combat rising COVID-19 rates, including reduced capacities at Bundesliga matches. DW's Matt Ford says football is once again an easy target to distract from failings elsewhere.

Cologne fans hold up scarves prior to the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach

Politicians were critical of a recent football match in Cologne with 50,000 spectators

Last Saturday, Cologne beat local rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-1 in the Bundesliga.

It was Cologne's biggest derby win since 1996, but the reaction to the game was dominated by public outrage at the decision to allow 50,000 people to attend the game amid rising COVID-19 rates in Germany.

"We can't have images like that again," said Hendrik Wüst, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where Cologne is located. "It's not a good signal," commented Bavarian state premier Markus Söder.

Among the new measures announced on Wednesday to combat the fourth wave, Bundesliga clubs will now have to reduce their capacities to between 30-50% up to a maximum of 15,000. In areas with particularly high rates, such as Saxony and Bavaria, matches will take place completely behind closed doors, costing clubs in those regions millions per matchday in ticket sales. Especially further down the Bundesliga and in Bundesliga 2, these are significant losses.

Yet, according to the city of Cologne, there are, as of yet, no new COVID-19 cases with any connection to the derby. Rather, coronavirus outbreaks have been traced to indoor events such as private parties, club nights, a basketball match, an elderly care home.

That's no surprise. The derby between Cologne and Gladbach, like most Bundesliga matches, took place under "2G" conditions, meaning that the 50,000 attendees were all vaccinated or recovered.

It took place in the open air and, just like at previous Cologne games, which this reporter has attended personally, the relevant documentation was strictly checked at checkpoints outside the stadium — stricter than uin any other areas of life.

But now, football clubs and football fans are being punished again because full stadiums "send the wrong signal." It's a purely symbolic and populist argument.

On the contrary, full football stadiums are absolutely the right signal, a signal to those who still refuse to get vaccinated that doing so enables a return to normality.

Matt Ford

DW's Matt Ford

Full stadiums are a positive signal

It's no coincidence that the states with the highest vaccination rates also have the lowest infection rates.

In NRW, over 71% of the population have been vaccinated and the current infection rate (289.1) is well below the national average (442.9). In Saxony, on the other hand, and in some parts of Bavaria, vaccination rates are lower than 60%, contributing to horrific infection rates of over 1,000.

It is also no coincidence that the regions with the lowest vaccination rates and highest infection rates also happen to be bastions of support for the far-right AfD and other extreme political movements which have been peddling misinformation since the start of the pandemic.

Why should football fans who have acted responsibly, adhering to lockdown measures and getting themselves vaccinated, now pay the price because politicians elsewhere have failed to get a grip on the situation? Because football and its fans are always the punching bag.

Football is not to blame

At the start of the pandemic, football was accused of getting special treatment when the Bundesliga was allowed to restart, allegedly taking vital testing capacities away from medical services – none of which was true; the clubs produced and implemented a sophisticated hygiene plan at their own expense and many have since set up vaccination centers at their stadiums.

Non-vaccinated footballers have been blamed for encouraging anti-vaxxers, despite the fact that,as undoubtedly irresponsible as Joshua Kimmich is , only 86 out of over 1,000 footballers in the top divisions remain unvaccinated, as outgoing DFL head Christian Seifert told Süddeutsche Zeitung last week.

And football fans themselves have been portrayed as irresponsible for not wearing masks. These are the same football fans who were the first to call for the Bundesliga to be put on hold in 2020, who were the first to provide assistance to vulnerable groups, who are the most vocal and most consistent critics of football's greed and commercialism.

There are all sorts of things to blame for Germany's current pandemic mess: a slow vaccine rollout, the popularity of homeopathy and alternative medicine, far-right conspiracy theorists and Querdenker (a term originally used for people thinking outside the box, but now denoting mainly coronavirus deniers), and politicians who have failed to get a grip on a minority of extremists holding the rest of the country hostage.

But not football. And certainly not football fans.

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ICUs are full

    Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have reached the highest levels of last December. Intensive care units are filling up, patients have to be transported across the country to hospitals that still have capacity. Operations have to be cancelled, leaving cancer sufferers and other patients in the lurch.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

    Author: Thomas Latschan


Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  