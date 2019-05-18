 Opinion: Eurovision demonstrates the power of empathy | Opinion | DW | 19.05.2019

Opinion

This year's Eurovision Song Contest entries varied from a call to action to end capitalism to pure party songs. The winner won on a personal note, says DW's Rick Fulker.

Tamara Todevska from North Macedonia (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

Music can polarize and be a vehicle for tribal impulses and group identification. Music can divide — but it can also unite. That phrase is heard so often at international music events that it sounds hackneyed. It finds a clear expression at the Eurovision Song Contest, however.

Now in its 64th year, Eurovision was founded nine years after the end of World War II to bring former enemies together in friendly competition. Now it seems to be the last European institution that is embraced enthusiastically by the entire continent.

Eurovision grew to 41 countries

The seven founding countries, all in western Europe, were joined over the years by former Eastern Bloc countries, the Balkans and associate members of the European Broadcasting Union such as Azerbaijan, Australia, and Israel.

With 200 million viewers, the competition is no longer a European event.

DW's Rick Fulker

DW's Rick Fulker attended this year's Eurovision in Tel Aviv

That was evident by this year's edition in Israel, where it was held for the third time. For the country, it was an opportunity to celebrate itself as the most liberal country in the Middle East. Tel Aviv was also apt as an astonishing quarter of its population is estimated to identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender or Queer (LGBTQ), a community in which the song contest has a strong following.

Very personal performances

Again and again, songs and artists celebrated the values of inclusion, self-determination and equal rights. Tamara Todevska from North Macedonia sang a hymn to the women's movement, France's Bilal Hassani and the winning artist, the Netherlands' Duncan Laurence, are both openly gay.

And the message of this year's songfest? The winning song was an ode of sadness and rage at the loss of a loved one. A personal note with which Eurovision juries and the televoters could identify.

It is known that individual fates move emotions more than big political issues. Here, too, at the Eurovision Song Contest: no call to action, just empathy.

Israel Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv | Sieger Duncan Laurence aus den Niederlanden

The Netherlands wins the Eurovision Song Contest 18.05.2019

Bookies favorite Duncan Lawrence has won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his power ballad "Arcade." An exclusive performance by a 60-year-old pop diva also ensured the night would never be forgotten.

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 | Kiosk in Tel Aviv

Opinion: Should the Eurovision Song Contest be politicized? 17.05.2019

Orthodox rabbis and pro-Palestine activists are fiercely critical of the Eurovision Song Contest this year in Israel. But most people just want to enjoy the music and have fun. Bernd Riegert reports from Tel Aviv.

Israel Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv | Duncan Laurence aus den Niederlanden

Netherlands' Duncan Laurence wins Eurovision Song Contest 19.05.2019

Thanks to a robust fan vote, Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence and his ballad "Arcade" have prevailed in a close competition between Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy and North Macedonia. Last year's winner, Israel's Netta Barzilai, handed him the contest's coveted glass microphone trophy.

