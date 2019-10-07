 Opinion: Europe has also betrayed the Syrians | Opinion | DW | 26.10.2019

Opinion

Opinion: Europe has also betrayed the Syrians

US President Trump is not the only one who has failed Syria. Others, including his predecessor Barack Obama and the European Union have as well, says DW's Rainer Sollich.

Members of the Kurdish YPG (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

How low can a US president go, in moral terms? First, Donald Trump betrays his Kurdish allies, abandoning them to the mercy of Turkish fighter-bombers and Turkish-funded jihadis. Many of them are massacred. Then he hypocritically praises a cease-fire, negotiated by Moscow and Ankara, which limits Erdogan's military invasion, but also legitimizes it — and simultaneously consolidates Bashar Assad's regime and his protecting power, Russia, as rulers of all of Syria. It clearly doesn't bother Trump that people are dying and an unjust regime is extending its dominion. He recently remarked laconically that the Kurds, too, were "no angels." It doesn't come much more cynical than that.

Trump's cynicism

By hastily announcing the "departure" of the US military from Syria, it was Trump who put Moscow in the position of being able to threaten the Kurds with the prospect of being "crushed" by the Turkish army if they didn't withdraw their fighters and place themselves under Assad's "protection.” Bashar Assad is not simply one dictator among many in the region. He is more than just an "alleged" war criminal. For years now, he has proven to have absolutely no scruples about carpet-bombing entire residential areas in his own country, and the civilians who live there, with barrel bombs. Assad has been on the path to victory in Syria for some time, thanks not only to Russia but also to indecisive Western foreign policy. Even Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, recoiled from reining the dictator in.

Rainer Sollich

DW's Rainer Sollich

Now, with no less a degree of cynicism, we have Trump's latest about-face. Suddenly, a large number of US troops and — according to reports in the US media — possibly even tank divisions are to remain in northeastern Syria after all, to protect the oil fields there from so-caIled Islamic State (IS). Trump even had the effrontery to tweet: "Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!" Is he now planning to offer them American protection after all? Or is it the other way round: Is he hoping US interests will once again be protected by guerrilla fighters with ties to the PKK?

Europe's failure

It is shocking to see with what cynicism, expressed in what is said and, particularly, in what is or is not done, the fate not only of the Kurds but effectively of the entire Syrian population is being decided. Not only Trump and Obama but also Europe, including key countries like Germany and France, are guilty of standing by for years as the killing in Syria went on, without developing a joint strategy to counter it or even seriously considering a military operation. Instead, they allowed Erdogan to blackmail them with the prospect of new "waves" of Syrian refugees and are still allowing him to do so. 

Watch video 02:22

Kurds abroad worry about loved ones left back in Syria

Like the Americans, Europe did nothing whatsoever to prevent Russia and Iran from systematically extending their influence in Syria and helping Assad regain his power. And now, when the "battle" — in which they never engaged — for European influence in Syria is essentially lost, they suddenly come up with trite ideas that have virtually no prospect of success. In particular: the suggestion by the German defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, which had not been properly discussed, either in Berlin or at a European level, that a robust UN brigade could be installed in northern Syria, with the involvement of Russia and Turkey. As if Moscow would ever allow the Europeans to be anything more in Syria than auxiliary troops in the service of its own interests.

Policies like this raise hopes among those affected — hopes that cannot be fulfilled. This, too, is cynical. It conceals the bitter truth, which is: The Europeans enjoy people's trust and have a good reputation in the region, but with their current situation, and without a strong American partner at their side, there is absolutely no way they can offer the Kurds or other ethnic groups in Syria security, or even military protection. At this point, the only person who can still do that is Vladimir Putin — if he wants to and if it fits with his own strategic calculations.

  • A group of refugees on a truck

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A first stop

    UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

  • A man crying

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    'We've lost everything'

    A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

  • A group of women queuing for bread

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Every crumb helps

    The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

  • IDPs open a bag of food

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Not enough to go around

    Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

  • A man leaning on a car

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Food, glorious food

    This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

  • A child sitting in a class room

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    School's out — forever?

    Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

  • A family on the steps of a school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    The closest thing to home

    50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

  • A man lying on a rug in an abandoned school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Sick and stranded

    Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

  • A boy standing in the rubble of a destroyed building

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A different type of playground

    The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

  • Two boys stand in a destroyed church

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Living on a prayer

    These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

