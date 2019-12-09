 Opinion: EU Green Deal can spark a decarbonization revolution | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 11.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Opinion: EU Green Deal can spark a decarbonization revolution

While far from perfect, the European Green Deal unveiled today in the European Parliament joins similar US and UK initiatives in employing an economic transformation to kickstart real climate action.

Ursula von der Leyen Amtseinführung EU-Kommissionspräsidentin (Getty Images/AFP/K. Tribouillard)

The climate crisis is the burning issue of recent times, the fuel for the biggest mass protests in decades. But the focus has been reactive, a response to the failure of elected leaders to enact and carry out sufficient action. The Paris targets are woefully inadequate. Emissions continue to rise when they should already be falling. The president of the world's second-largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitter calls climate change a hoax. Governments around the world are being held hostage by the fossil fuel lobby.

But there is a way forward: A deep scale decarbonization revolution. Failed, piecemeal carbon reduction targets must become part of a far-reaching economic transformation that will create millions of new green jobs, will lift living standards through better access to public transport or cheaper sustainable heating and electricity. In other words, something akin to the Green Deal that the European Commission unveiled today in Brussels.

Read moreParis climate pledges 'far too little, too late' 

Billed as a "new growth strategy for our economy, people and planet," the EU Green Deal's headline goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 is backed by a web of related policies concerning biodiversity loss, resource use and waste, sustainable agriculture, transport and penalties for polluters.

Echoing initiatives such as the Green New Deal promoted by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the US, and the Green Industrial Revolution policy of the UK Labour Party, the EU deal also commits to achieving the topline Paris target of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, and upgrading 2030 emissions reduction targets of 40% to between 50-55%.

BG FFF weltweit | Deutschland | Klimastreik | Global Strike 4 Climate | Berlin (AFP/Getty Images/J. MacDougall)

Compromise or climate action kickstarter?

But the deal, if it is to be rubber stamped by 28 diverse EU member states — including pro-fossil fuel governments like Poland and Hungary who might be assuaged with some of the €100 billion "just transition fund" — is inevitably riddled with compromise. European Environmental Bureau secretary-general, Jeremy Wates, rightly complained that a leaked copy of the deal does little to deal with microplastic and nano chemical pollution. Environment groups also want the 2030 targets upgraded to 65%.

Aiming high is the best way to justify a green revolution that will become the bedrock upon which climate mitigation targets can be conquered. The EU Green Deal lays down the structural basis for a unique multilateral action plan encompassing 49 key policy measures that creates a potential blueprint for broader economic growth in a stagnant EU.

Incremental change is no insurance policy for the looming specter of 3 or 4 C warming, for a scenario that, in the case of the US, is estimated to cause one trillion dollars worth of damage to coastal real estate alone by the end of the century. Or for life in the permanent smoke haze that has engulfed my hometown of Sydney, a conflagration unseen in my lifetime — in any lifetime.

We have to go deep, to make car transport (even when electric) secondary to seamless, equitable, zero-emission mass transit and mobility that is further integrated with higher density cities; to fast track the renewal energy transition, and its promise of new well paid jobs; to further enshrine biodiversity protection in law. Such a vision demands the kind of transformational approach embodied in the EU deal.    

  • A wildfire burns a tree in Australia's NSW province

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    More than just a bushfire

    Several bushfires have combined to form what is being called a 'mega fire' in a national park forest north of Australia's biggest city, Sydney. Firefighters warned late Friday that they are struggling to contain the blaze, which continues to burn across at least 300,000 hectares (741,000 acres) of land and has spewed smoke and haze over the city.

  • People in Sydney, Australia wear masks

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Sydney can't breathe

    Outdoor sports have been canceled and health authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported a spike in respiratory illness as smoke from the fires blanketed Sydney. Public health experts are warning people in fire-affected areas to prepare for a prolonged period of poor air quality.

  • A firefighter faces a wildfire north of Sydney

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Bushfire could burn 'for weeks'

    The NSW Rural Fire Service said firefighters can do little more than try to get residents out of the way, protect property and wait for dry and windy conditions to subside before they can begin containing the fires. An official warned that, without "flooding rain," the mega fire could burn for weeks. A 3-month-long drought has turned eastern Australia into a tinderbox.

  • A wild fire burns near property in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Struggling to protect property

    Fires have threatened properties, including in Werombi, south-west of Sydney. The Rural Fire Service said Friday that more than 680 homes have been destroyed and 250 others have been damaged by bushfires in the state since early October.

  • A firefighter sprays water on coals

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    An endless battle

    On Saturday, an estimated 2,800 firefighters were struggling to extinguish more than 100 wildfires across NSW. The closest wildfire to Sydney is burning 75 kilometers (46 miles) northwest of the city center.

  • A satellite image of fires in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    A tough summer ahead

    Smoke from the fires can be seen from space. Wildfires are common in Australia's summer, which begins in December. This year, however, the fires started in October, driven by persistent high temperatures and dry winds. In the coming days, temperatures in NSW are forecast to crack 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), and meteorologists say no meaningful rainfall is expected until late January.


Real action

Ursula von der Leyen, incoming President of the European Commission and champion of the Green Deal, is talking up the fact that "we have to act now," that the initiative represents "a generational transformation we have to go through."

But after decades of inaction, who will believe her? Today at Madrid's COP25 climate summit, Greta Thunberg was right to call out politicians and CEOs who "make it look like real action is happening when, in fact, almost nothing is being done."

But the concept of a Green Deal, however insufficient in its current guise, focuses the combined weight of our social, economic and political institutions, not on mere goals, but on making sustainability something that is lived, that is part of our DNA. The risks are too great if we don't embrace such a green revolution.

DW recommends

COP25: Protesters call for action at Madrid climate rally

Thousands of people marched in Madrid to demand immediate action to protect the planet. World leaders are meeting nearby, but experts called their plans insufficient to fend off climate change's catastrophic effects. (06.12.2019)  

Climate protesters storm German coal mines

Over 1,000 environmental activists broke through police lines and blocked train tracks at three major coal mines in eastern Germany. Clashes were also reported between protesters and police. (30.11.2019)  

Climate change protests: Marches worldwide ahead of UN talks

As part of a fresh round of global climate protests, demonstrations are taking place in over 500 German cities — from Aachen to Zwickau. In Berlin alone, over 50,000 protesters are converging on the government district. (29.11.2019)  

Opinion: Trump's Paris climate accord exit isn't really a problem

Donald Trump pulling the US out of the Paris climate accord isn't really a surprise, even if the move made headlines. International climate protection is much more stable than most people think, says DW's Jens Thurau. (05.11.2019)  

Amid 'climate emergency,' EU pins hopes on Green Deal

With the EU on track to miss its 2030 carbon targets, all eyes are on the new European Commission as it prepares to unveil its long-term plan for tackling climate change. Will it be enough to convince the skeptics? (09.12.2019)  

Australia bushfire risk soars with extreme temperatures

High temperatures and strong winds are fanning bushfires in Australia. Residents in some areas have evacuated as a precaution. (10.12.2019)  

Paris climate pledges 'far too little, too late'

A new report says that roughly 75% of the 184 national pledges to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement are insufficient to avoid dire global warming. But local and private sector initiatives could offer hope. (05.11.2019)  

Tomorrow's transportation will be electric and shared

What will climate-friendly traffic look like in the future? Social scientist Andreas Knie believes that people won't own cars, will fly much less and use electric public transportation. (04.03.2019)  

Australia: Sydney protests as fires trigger health risks

Protesters have demanded that the conservative government do more to tackle climate change. Fires raging across parts of Australia have produced a toxic smoke that is choking the country's largest city. (11.12.2019)  

In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke (07.12.2019)  

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

Another round of global climate protests began on Friday ahead of the 12-day UN climate conference. Representatives from 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to finalize the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, (29.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greta Thunberg back in Europe  

Related content

Archivbild | Frankreich Paris | Überschwemmungen

Amid 'climate emergency,' EU pins hopes on Green Deal 09.12.2019

With the EU on track to miss its 2030 carbon targets, all eyes are on the new European Commission as it prepares to unveil its long-term plan for tackling climate change. Will it be enough to convince the skeptics?

BdTD Klimawandel Eisschmelze

UN chief: Climate change near 'point of no return' 01.12.2019

Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return."

Frankreich Cop21 Klimagipfel in Paris - Protest

Paris climate pledges 'far too little, too late' 05.11.2019

A new report says that roughly 75% of the 184 national pledges to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement are insufficient to avoid dire global warming. But local and private sector initiatives could offer hope.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Videostill Quote of the Week Saitoti Petro (DW)

Quote of the week

"If we were to continue protecting these lions, our children will continue seeing them... And they will then protect lions, because they'll be educated to do so." — Saitoti Petro, Maasai Warrior  

Eco@India

DW ecoindia (DW)

Circus with hologram animals

Famous Circus Roncalli in Germany is the first circus in the world to use hologram animals.  

Global Ideas

Smartphones

Smart devices score poor marks on recycling

E-waste is a global problem, while the mining of fresh resources for electronics leaves devastation in its wake.  