Opinion: Erdogan's influence on the German election

The advice circulating online is that the CDU/CSU is particularly unelectable, because of its policy on Islam. The CDU/CSU, the advice claims, ruled itself out when Interior Minister Horst Seehofer stated that Islam did not "belong to" Germany.

German-Turkish voters are also advised that the SPD is not an option because it sympathizes with members of the Turkish opposition, Gülenists, and exiles. The Greens, the party of Cem Özdemir, a so-called "enemy of Turkey," and the Left Party, which includes the "PKK supporter Sevim Dagdelen," are definitely out of the question. And while the posts comment that the FDP has not expressed any hatred of Turkey or Islam in recent years, they also say it would not be a friend to Ankara or Muslims if it became part of a coalition government.

Basically, the advice is that none of these parties can be voted for, which sounds almost like a call for an election boycott.

Mobilization for micro-parties

Similar views were expressed before the 2017 federal election. Back then, they came directly from the office of the Turkish president in Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself called on eligible German voters of Turkish origin not to vote for the CDU/CSU, the SPD, or the Greens, saying that they were all enemies of Turkey.

Organizations close to the AKP then mobilized on behalf of the "Alliance of German Democrats," a micro-party founded by German Turks the previous year. It only stood in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where it won twelve percent of the German-Turkish vote. This constituted 0.4 percent of votes in that state, or just 0.1 percent nationally. There is no party with Turkish roots standing for election in 2021. Nonetheless, the AKP lobby is trying to interfere — especially now that the election is turning into a neck-and-neck race.

DW editor Elmas Topcu

In the early stages of the campaign, Erdogan supporters looked around and found what they were seeking: "Team Todenhöfer - The Justice Party," founded by the former CDU politician Jürgen Todenhöfer. Now 80 years old, Todenhöfer has presented himself for years as a person who understands Islam, and many young people of Turkish origin have been campaigning for his "Team" since this spring. The pro-Ankara migrant party "Alliance for Innovation and Justice" [Bündnis für Innovation und Gerechtigkeit, BIG], which is not standing in these German elections, also recommended that people should vote for "Team Todenhöfer."

No realistic chance

The German program of the Turkish state television channel TRT also regularly broadcasts reports on the German federal election. However, Team Todenhöfer is the only party it presents in a positive light. Recently, TRT even claimed it could potentially win nine percent of the vote. And Todenhöfer has, after all, found a prominent German-Turkish supporter in the footballer Mesut Özil:

In fact, everybody knows Team Todenhöfer does not have a realistic chance. But that's not what this is primarily about. The AKP lobby in Germany has been trying for years to sound out its voting potential by way of small parties, and broaden it. It aims to use this as the basis of a long-term strategy for both federal German and European elections, and in order to set realistic targets for state and local elections.

The principal goal, however, is to prevent the election of supposed "enemies of Turkey," particularly the Greens and the Left.

Not a homogenous demographic

It is not clear how many voters are receptive to this propaganda. All we know for sure is that around 1.5% of all eligible voters in Germany — around 900,000 people — are of Turkish origin. They are not, however, a homogenous demographic; they are as alike, or as varied, as voters in majority society.

According to a study by the universities of Duisburg-Essen and Cologne, 35% of Turkish Germans who voted in 2017 supported the SPD, 20% voted for the CDU/CSU, 16% for the Left Party, 13% for the Greens, and four percent for the FDP. It is especially interesting to see how President Erdogan fares among the Turkish-German electorate as a whole. On a scale of -5 to +5, he is rated very negatively, at -2.5.

In any country, voting involves a degree of compromise and the lowering of expectations. Any party that hopes to win a majority cannot please everyone — and Turkish Germans are well aware of this.