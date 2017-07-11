 Opinion: Erdogan is fighting to stay in power | Opinion | DW | 24.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Erdogan is fighting to stay in power

The Turkish president wants to expel 10 ambassadors because they called for the release of activist Osman Kavala. In doing so, he is once again trying to distract attention from problems at home, says Erkan Arikan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech in Eskisehir

If the opposition parties maintain their unity, Erdogan could have a difficult time getting reelected in 2023

Every time there's a fresh problem with the Turkish economy — indeed, every time Turkey is in the headlines for whatever reason — it's only a matter of time before a completely incomprehensible reaction from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives.

This was the case most recently on Saturday, when Erdogan announced that he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare 10 ambassadors "persona non grata," the first step before expulsion, after they called for the release of philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala.

It's obvious that Erdogan not only loves stirring up conflict with the West, but also needs it. After all, why else would he mess with his most important NATO partners, the United States, France and, above all, Germany? And this, less than a week after Angela Merkel made her final visit to Istanbul as German chancellor when the two leaders almost exclusively praised the German-Turkish relationship. That praise appears to have only been lip service, at least on Erdogan's part.

Watch video 04:43

Turkish-German relations after Merkel

West is always to blame

Turkey's president is once again using a tried and tested tool to deflect attention from his problems. The latest poll results show that Erdogan's ruling AKP party has lost massive support, with just under 30% saying they would support him in an election. Erdogan reacted to this bad news with savage insults directed at the opposition parties.

Erkan Arikan

Erkan Arikan heads up DW's Turkish department

Then, on Thursday, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international task force against money laundering, announced it was officially placing Turkey on its "gray list" over its failure to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. The move was met with slight price fluctuations on the Istanbul stock exchange. However, when the Turkish Central Bank abruptly, and surprisingly, lowered its key interest rate, foreign exchange rates collapsed and the Turkish currency saw its sharpest decline in decades.

This shows, once again, that the greater the domestic pressure piled on Erdogan, the stronger his reaction — and always against the West. And so, the joint appeal by the 10 ambassadors calling for a speedy resolution to the case of the civil society leader Kavala suited him just fine.

A strongman in a desperate situation

This isn't the first time that Erdogan has taken on the West. But this time, he has really gone too far. After Kavala was jailed on flimsy charges in 2017, he was accused of supporting the Gezi Park protests that sparked nationwide demonstrations in 2013. He was acquitted of these charges by one court, but a few hours later another court convicted him of being the mastermind of the attempted coup in 2016. It's more than obvious that these accusations are utterly far-fetched.

Watch video 04:44

Osman Kavala: Imprisoned businessman and philanthropist

The European Court of Human Rights also ruled that there are no grounds for Kavala's continued detention, and has demanded his immediate release. Erdogan rejected the ruling, which is why the Turkish court also stuck to its decision — confirming once again that Turkish courts only make decisions according to the president's instructions. The idea that Turkey has an independent justice system, which Erdogan has repeatedly claimed, could not be further from the truth.

Losing young voters

It's particularly significant that young people, those under the age of 25, would rather support other parties than that of the president. Unemployment is rising, refugees living in Turkey are increasingly being seen as a threat — and a president who is visibly in poor health is no longer seen as a hero.

If the opposition parties maintain their unity until the next scheduled presidential election in 2023, Erdogan will have more than a difficult time getting reelected. If, however, the opposition splits, that will play into the president's hands.

Whatever the future holds, right now Erdogan still has his hands full trying not to anger Western allies even more.

This commentary has been translated from German.

  • Photographer Ergun Çağatay photographs himself in a mirror with a reflex camera. Photos from the exhibition We are from here: German-Turkish Life in 1990.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Self-portrait

    In 1990, Istanbul-based photographer Ergun Cagatay took thousands of photographs of people of Turkish origin in Hamburg, Cologne, Werl, Berlin and Duisburg. These will be on display from June 21 to October 31 at the Ruhr Museum as part of a special exhibition, "We are from here: Turkish-German Life in 1990." Here he's seen in a self-portrait in pit clothes at the Walsum Mine, Duisburg.

  • Two miners in a passenger car at Walsum colliery, Duisburg.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Seeking their fortune

    Two miners shortly before the end of their shift in an old-style passenger car at Walsum Mine, Duisburg. Due to a rapid economic upturn in the '50s, Germany faced a shortage of trained workers, especially in agriculture and mining. Following the 1961 recruitment agreement between Bonn and Ankara, more than 1 million "guest workers" from Turkey came to Germany until recruitment was stopped in 1973.

  • Woman upholstering a car seat.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Germany's economic miracle

    Shown here is the upholstery production at the Ford automobile plant in Cologne-Niehl. "Workers have been called, and people are coming," commented Swiss writer Max Frisch back then. Today, the Turkish community, with some immigrants' families now in their fourth generation, forms the largest ethnic minority group in Germany, with 2.5 million people.

  • Demonstrators with banners.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Demanding more rights

    During his three-month photo expedition through Germany, Cagatay experienced a country in transition. Between the fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification, Germany was in the process of becoming a multicultural society. Here a demonstrator is seen at a rally against the draft of the new Aliens Act, in Hamburg on March 31, 1990.

  • A family of eight sitting on a sofa.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    At home

    The photos provide an insight into the diversity of Turkish-German life. Seen here is the eight-member family of Hasan Hüseyin Gül in Hamburg. The exhibition is the most comprehensive coverage on Turkish immigration of the first and second generation of "guest workers."

  • Three people standing in a grocery store and smiling into the camera.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Taste of home

    Today, foodstuff like olives and sheep's cheese can be easily found in Germany. Previously, the guest workers loaded their cars with food from home during their trips back. Slowly, they set up their culinary infrastructure here in Germany, to the delight of all gourmets. Here we see the owners of the Mevsim fruit and vegetable store in Weidengasse, Cologne-Eigelstein.

  • Two children with balloons in front of a parking lot.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    'Like a forest in brotherhood'

    Children with balloons at the Sudermanplatz in Cologne's Agnes neighborhood. On the wall in the background is a mural of a tree with an excerpt of a poem by Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet: "To live! Like a tree alone and free. Like a forest in brotherhood. This yearning is ours." Hikmet himself lived in exile in Russia, where he died in 1963.

  • Pupils in an Arabic reading class.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Quran lessons

    At the Quran school of the Fatih mosque in Werl, children learn Arabic characters to be able to read the Quran. It was the first newly built mosque with a minaret in Germany that was opened at that time. People no longer had to go to the backyard to pray.

  • Bridal couple getting banknotes pinned on them.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    'May you grow old with one pillow'

    Photographer Cagatay mingles with guests at a wedding at Oranienplatz in Berlin-Kreuzberg. In the Burcu event hall, guests pin money on the newlyweds, often with the wish "may you grow old with one pillow"; newlyweds traditionally share a single long pillow on the marital bed.

  • A boy in festive clothes at his circumcision party, with another boy and a woman next to him.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Mashallah!

    Traditions are maintained in the new homeland too. Here at a circumcision party in Berlin Kreuzberg, "Mashallah" in written on the boy's sash. It means "praise be" or "what God has willed." This exhibition is sponsored by the German Foreign Office, among others. In addition to Essen, Hamburg and Berlin, it is also being held in cooperation with the Goethe Institute in Izmir, Istanbul and Ankara.

    Author: Ceyda Nurtsch


DW recommends

German election: EU-Turkey relations hang in the balance

Chancellor Angela Merkel has pursued a conciliatory approach with Ankara despite divergent interests and tensions on many issues. A new government could mean a new approach to the strongman president.  

From ally to scapegoat: Fethullah Gulen, the man behind the myth

Turkey has purged and arrested tens of thousand of people all because of one man blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt: Fethullah Gulen. Who is Turkey's public enemy number one and what do we know about his organization?  

Back to Erdogan's Istanbul roots

Istanbul has always been one of the most important places for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kasimpasa, his old neighborhood and his birthplace, continues to stand behind him.  

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  