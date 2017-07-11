 Opinion: Empty stadiums are illogical but football is a populist pandemic punch bag | Opinion | DW | 15.01.2022

Opinion

Opinion: Empty stadiums are illogical but football is a populist pandemic punch bag

While pubs, restaurants, theaters and opera houses operate at full capacity, German football is effectively taking place behind closed doors. DW's Matt Ford says the game and its fans are being made scapegoats.

750 Dortmund fans cheer on their team in a game against Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund were only able to welcome 750 fans for their game vs. Freiburg

All across Germany, football stadiums are operating at limited capacity or entirely behind closed doors in response to rising COVID-19 rates.

On Friday night, for example, at Borussia Dortmund's 83,000-capacity, only 750 fans were present as their team beat Freiburg 5-1.

Everything else, however, is open. In fact, at the same time as a couple of hundred Dortmund fans were huddled outside in the cold on the usually pulsating "Yellow Wall," the famous Elbphilharmonie opera house in Hamburg was operating at almost full capacity - indoors.

And many of the other 82,000 football fans who would normally have been sat outdoors at the Westfalenstadionwere instead watching on television in pubs — indoors — with the same absurd scenario repeated in cities across the country.

It's a thoroughly illogical situation that is costing football clubs millions of euros per week and yet doing nothing to stem the rising tide of infections — quite the opposite.

Back in November, there was outrage after a Bundesliga derby between Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach went ahead in front of a 50,000 capacity crowd. "We can't have images like that again," said Hendrik Wüst, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where Cologne is located. "It's not a good signal," commented Bavarian state premier Markus Söder.

Yet, in the weeks that followed, the city of Cologne confirmed that hardly any COVID-19 cases had been traced to the derby, but rather to indoor events such as private parties, club nights, a basketball match and an elderly care home.

That's no surprise. The match took place under "2G" conditions, meaning that the 50,000 attendees were all vaccinated or recovered.

It took place in the open air and, just like at other Bundesliga games, which this reporter has attended personally, the relevant documentation was strictly checked at checkpoints outside the stadium — stricter than in any other areas of life.

And you would expect the checks to be strict; clubs have a financial interest in fans being able to attend safely.

Matt Ford

DW's Matt Ford

Full stadiums are a positive signal

Two months later, with over 70% of Germany's population double-vaccinated and the booster rollout also gathering pace to ensure that coronavirus infections remain mild and hospitals not overstretched, there is even less justification for capacity restrictions.

But football clubs and football fans are being punished again because full stadiums "send the wrong signal." It's a purely symbolic and populist argument, and it doesn't stand up.

On the contrary, full football stadiums are absolutely the right signal, a signal to that small and increasingly aggressive minority who still refuse to get vaccinated that doing so enables a return to normality.

Why should football fans who have acted responsibly, adhering to lockdown measures and getting themselves vaccinated, now pay the price because politicians have failed to get a grip on the situation? 

Because the outdated and unfair image of football supporters as irresponsible continues to persist.

Football is not perfect, but not to blame

At the start of the pandemic, football was accused of getting special treatment when the Bundesliga was allowed to restart, allegedly taking vital testing capacities away from medical services — none of which was true; the clubs produced and implemented a sophisticated hygiene plan at their own expense and many have since set up vaccination centers at their stadiums.

Nonvaccinated footballers have been blamed for encouraging anti-vaxxers, despite the fact that,as undoubtedly irresponsible as Joshua Kimmich was , only 86 out of the more than 1,000 footballers in the top divisions remained unvaccinated by the end of 2021, as outgoing DFL head Christian Seifert told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

As for the irresponsible fans, they were the first to call for the Bundesliga to be put on hold in 2020 and the first to provide assistance to vulnerable groups in society. And when it comes to greed, commercialism and corruption in football, the fans are its biggest critics.

They don't deserve to be locked out of stadiums while operagoers attend the Elbphilharmonieand other cultural institutions remain open. But they're an easy target for politicians who have otherwise failed to get a grip on the pandemic.

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ICUs are full

    Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have reached the highest levels of last December. Intensive care units are filling up, patients have to be transported across the country to hospitals that still have capacity. Operations have to be cancelled, leaving cancer sufferers and other patients in the lurch.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

    Author: Thomas Latschan


