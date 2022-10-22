  1. Skip to content
Draw gives Germany reason to dream at 2023 Cup

Deutsche Welle Englisch Fußball Jonathan Harding
Jonathan Harding
Commentary
October 22, 2022

Having made the 2022 European Championship final, Germany were always going to be one of the favorites at the 2023 World Cup but the draw has made their path to glory a little easier.

Former New Zealand international Maia Jackman draws Germany
Germany were drawn into a group that gives them a good chance to advance.Image: Alan Lee/AP Photo/picture alliance

Germany captain Alexandra Popp said she was "very happy" with the 2023 World Cup draw. In truth, Germany have got to be delighted.

Avoiding Copa America winners Brazil, Olympic gold medalists Canada, and former World Cup winners Japan and Norway is a great boost to Germany's chances.

Now, that is not to underestimate the quality in their group. All three opponents were narrow runners-up in their respective continental tournaments, and either return to or arrive on the big stage with more than a point to prove.

Morocco are emerging as a force after finishing runners-up at the African Cup of Nations this year and, as a result, qualifying for their first World Cup.

Colombia were the runners-up to Brazil in this year's Copa America final and are back on the big stage for the first time in seven years.

And only a 93-minute penalty stopped South Korea from extra time and possible glory against China in the Asia Cup. A runners-up spot was still a best-ever finish for South Korea, who have been led by the experience of Ji So-yun, captain Kim Hye-ri, and head coach Colin Bell, the country's first foreign coach.

The 61-year-old Englishman will be a familiar name to German football fans. Bell not only played in Germany from 2000 onwards but as a coach guided FFC Frankfurt to Champions League glory in 2015.

Path to glory set

Nevertheless, a group win is the expectation, and, should Germany do, so then a round-of-16 tie against likely Brazil or France awaits. Having overcome the latter in the Euros last summer, the chance of making the quarterfinals is there for Voss-Tecklenburg's side. And then, a chance for revenge against England might well be on the table.

There were concerns about Germany going into the Euros, but their run to the final proved that under Voss-Tecklenburg this is a smart and tactically variable team.

And, while Popp remains a key figure, there is so much more to this team than the legendary striker. Merle Frohms is one of three excellent goalkeepers. In Lena Oberdorf, Linda Dallmann and Lina Magull they have one of the most formidable midfield units around, the defense is strong around the partnership of Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich and in attack the list is as long as it is impressive. Simply put, there is so much depth to this team.

With England arriving as European champions, the US always dangerous, and Australia likely boosted by being hosts, Germany are certainly not expecting to win it all. But Voss-Tecklenburg and her team can absolutely believe that they have the quality to challenge for their first World Cup title since 2007.

