Opinion: Donald Trump's tricky Syria 'gift' to Vladimir Putin

Russian troops in Syria moved into a base at Manbij on Tuesday, a day after US forces abandoned it on the orders of President Donald Trump. Brett McGurk, Washington's former special envoy to the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, tweeted that the decision to withdraw the United States military from Syria was "a gift to Russia, Iran and ISIS."

Russia's modern Middle East intervention

In some sense, McGurk, who resigned over his disagreement with the White House, is right — at least as far as the Kremlin is concerned. When Vladimir Putin went into Syria in September 2015, bailing out Bashar Assad's regime was not his only goal. Putin's main aim was to prove that he can stop what he believed to be a global US policy of changing regimes it did not like. Everything else — securing Russia's military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, testing new weapons systems, proving to the Kremlin's few allies that they can be relied on — was secondary.

In Syria, Putin wasn't so much fighting Assad's enemies as he was Washington. Barack Obama's relative reluctance to get directly involved in the conflict helped the Russian leader establish himself as a Middle East power broker at minimum expense. He "re-inserted" Russia into the region after more than two decades of relative absence to pull weight with Washington on other issues — be it Ukraine, nuclear weapons or NATO enlargement. So, on the one hand, the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria is a victory for Putin. But on the other hand, that US presence provided the Kremlin with an external partner to talk to in a region where everyone is against everyone else. Not anymore.

A complicated web of friends

The Iranian regime — officially Moscow's closest ally in Syria — has deep suspicions of official Russia. Tehran does not like Putin's close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the few Western politicians who talks to him regularly. The Iranians suspect — correctly, in my view — that if the Israelis decide to confront them militarily, the Kremlin will not stand in the way. They also do not like the fact that with Putin in Syria, Assad can maintain a certain distance from Tehran if he wants.

The Israelis, in turn, are wary of Moscow's close relationship with Iran, including arms deals, a benign attitude towards the Iranian nuclear program and its defense of Iran at international fora such as the UN. Israeli public opinion overwhelmingly considers Putin to be one of Iran's main international enablers. Israel also has massive political and diplomatic clout in Washington, which Putin will never be able to match.

The Saudis, who recently entertained the Russian leader in Riyadh, find their newly-minted regular contact with the Kremlin to be a useful tool in easing their dependence on Washington. But for the time being, Saudi Arabia still strongly depends on the US for its defense and considers Russia's ally Iran to be a mortal enemy. Part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "courtship" of Putin is an attempt to weaken Moscow-Tehran ties. The Russian president likes this outreach. It boosts his prestige. He is also interested in a relationship with Riyadh because of its leading influence in OPEC. But he abhors the idea of making a choice between the Saudis and the Iranians, should the two come to blows.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. In September, Turkey launched its third military offensive in three years targeting Kurdish militias.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



Recep Tayyip Erdogan is Russia's most reliable regional ally today. Putin likes the fact that under his leadership, Turkey became what many see as NATO's weakest link. In the Kremlin's scheme of things, little matters more than weakening the alliance. In July, Erdogan stood by his decision to buy the S-400 missile system from Russia, despite Washington's objections. He also no doubt appreciates Putin's silent acquiescence in his ongoing onslaught against the Kurds. But will Moscow be there for him in case the US (especially Congress) decides to put real pressure on Turkey? I doubt it.

Leaving might not be so easy

Finally, Putin's own fellow citizens are growing tired of his foreign policy adventures. As Russians' real disposable incomes continue to fall for a fifth consecutive year, 55% of them want the Syrian operation to end as soon as possible, according to the Levada Centre, an independent pollster.

Putin is attuned to the shifts in public mood. He is preparing for an uncertain political transition when his fourth presidential term expires in 2024, or even earlier. In such circumstances, to declare victory and leave Syria sounds like a better idea than juggling several "alliances of convenience," each fraught with serious risk. But will Assad survive without Russian support? What will happen to Russia's naval bases if the region plunges into war? Having easily involved himself in the Middle East four years ago, Putin may find it much more complicated to extricate himself and keep his gains intact. Trump's "gift" may turn out to be tricky after all.