Opinion: COVID-19 hits the Cabinet and German leaders shrug

When the news that Health Minister Jens Spahn had tested positive for the coronavirus was made public last week, many in Germany expected that half of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet would have to isolate, as well. In the morning on the day he tested positive, Spahn participated in a meeting of government ministers. There was certainly a vocal exchange — possibly loud at times — and maybe even some laughter. Not everyone present would have worn masks the entire time. And is a meeting like that even safe? It's the federal government, after all.
DW's Rosalia Romaniec
There is a risk wherever people meet. And these are German leaders who are accompanied by security personnel and government staff to several meetings a day as part of their job governing a country of 80 million people. Even more concerning is that nobody decided to isolate after hearing of Spahn's positive test — not even as a precautionary measure. In the end, a single minister decided to have herself tested.
Read more: Coronavirus deaths in Germany pass 10,000
On the day Spahn's infection was confirmed, his spokesperson said the health minister had had "no fever," but that "cold symptoms" were present. Excuse me? Did Spahn go into the Cabinet meeting with cold symptoms? The reassuring answer came two days later: no — in the meeting, Spahn had just noticed a hoarse throat, but the cold symptoms didn't come until later, which is why he decided to test that very day.
Read more: German lawmakers urge shorter coronavirus quarantine
Precaution 'whenever possible'
Merkel did not recommend that all who were present at the meeting be tested — but her spokesperson did clarify the hygiene policies of the Chancellery and noted that the meeting had been held in a large open room with modern ventilation. That which is not wrong, is not automatically right, of course. Possible doubts could quickly have been clarified. A government that is urging Germans to follow strict measures could have offered a helpful display of caution.
Perhaps Merkel is tired of the pandemic. The otherwise-disciplined chancellor even allowed herself a small slip-up last week. "Whenever possible," Merkel said on her weekly podcast, "please stay home." Shortly after, she was spotted shopping in Berlin — though with a mask.
Read more: Should Germans should panic-buy during the pandemic?
Some people who see the otherwise-admonitory Merkel in line for the register might simply think it's nifty to've caught the chancellor out shopping. Others might decide that the pandemic is not so dangerous, after all, if Merkel thinks shopping is still safe. It is not any easy time for politicians, but they may be underestimating the value of setting an example.
Read more: Journalists document German officials' wasted weeks early in the pandemic
Who's the spreader?
Up until the beginning of summer, the only people wearing masks at the Reichstag, the seat of the German parliament, were the facilities staff and journalists. Politicians walked the halls as if they were immune. For the first months of the pandemic, the Bundestag was its own universe. Masks have only been required in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, since October 6.
Which brings us back to Spahn. Last week, he met with several people. From whom he caught the coronavirus could not be traced. It seems odd that Berlin's city-state health officials would say the matter is back under control. For a while, they have not been able to promptly inform people who need to isolate. (In fairness, several leading German politicians have self-isolated out of concern for the people around them, including Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.)
On Twitter, Spahn told the people whom he had encountered during the period that he hopes they "stay healthy." In April, he had offered a bit of foreshadowing when he said: "We are likely going to have to forgive each other for a lot." He was so right.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Andrzej Duda
Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus, as the country faces a surge in new infections in October. Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party, was "feeling fine" at the time of the diagnosis. The day before officials announced his infection, the number of new cases in the country of 38 million hit a daily record of more than 13,600.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Donald Trump
Donald Trump, who once said COVID-19 tests were "beautiful," tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, soon after senior aide Hope Hicks also contracted the virus. Trump previously claimed experts should consider using powerful light and injecting disinfectants to treat the novel virus. It is not known whether he will be using this form of treatment for his own infection.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Silvio Berlusconi
The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Boris Johnson
In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Jeanine Anez
Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Juan Orlando Hernandez
The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Alejandro Giammattei
The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation.
Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier