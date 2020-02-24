 Opinion: Coronavirus pandemic is on our doorstep | Opinion | DW | 24.02.2020

Opinion

Opinion: Coronavirus pandemic is on our doorstep

Many virologists say we might soon have a coronavirus pandemic on our hands. What can we do now? Avoid crowds and major events like football matches, and thoroughly rinse our hands, says Judith Hartl.

A masked Carnival reveller in Venice (Reuters/M. Silvestri)

It is Carnival season in many regions of Europe. And, like every year, now is the time when revelers peck each other on the cheeks, snog and hug total strangers, and spend hours in overcrowded bars. These interactions at close quarters, of course, make it easy for viruses and bacteria to spread — as does the wintry climate.

How, you might be wondering, is any of this connected to the coronavirus outbreak? As the virus continues to infect ever more people, scientists are starting to expect a global outbreak, or pandemic. This should not send us into a state of panic, however, as a global outbreak says nothing about how dangerous the virus itself is. A pandemic merely means the virus is prevalent across the globe – and that it's time for is to rethink our approach towards COVID-19. 

Read more: Life around Italy's quarantined 'red zone'

Quarantine no longer works

So far, after all, we have been imposing quarantines or putting infected people on lockdown to prevent them from further spreading the virus. But with a pandemic looming, these measures may now have become pointless. We are facing a new phase of the coronavirus spread.

Going forward, everything will depend on trying to mitigate the effects of a pandemic. This will mean each and everyone one of us doing our utmost to prevent infections.

DW's Judith Hartl (DW)

Judith Hartl of DW's Science desk

And this brings us right back to Carnival season. Italian authorities were right to call off Venice Carnival, as this drastically reduces the risk of individuals infected with the coronavirus spreading it. These and other major events, like football matches, conferences and festivals, catalyze the spread of viruses — so canceling them as a precautionary measure is sensible. It is far wiser to be a extra careful than to downplay the risk. Iran, for example, has made the right choice in closing schools, universities and other public events and institutions in order to conduct decontamination operations. 

Read more: How Coronavirus stacks up versus other health risks

Watch video 02:30

Countries take urgent measures to contain coronavirus

Rather safe than sorry

So, what else can we do to avoid contracting or spreading the virus? One of the simplest and most effective steps we can take is to regularly wash our hands! We should also refrain from touching other people's faces, we should use disinfectant, stop shaking hands with others and keep physical contact to a minimum. So next time you meet someone, try giving them an elbow bump, a wave, a nod or a bow. 

Try to avoid major events and don't get peeved when your favorite football team postpones its match, or when a hotly anticipated music festival is called off.

It is understandable that Germany's Carnival festivities are going ahead as planned — but it may also serve as a bizarre, unchecked real-life study into the spread of the coronavirus. Many visitors from abroad, including the US, Europe and also Asia, come to Germany to experience the Carnival. And that significantly increased the danger that COVID-19 will be passed from one reveler to the next. Let's hope souvenirs and happy memories are all the take home with them.

  • A family wears masks while walking in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty Images/Stringer)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Better than nothing

    It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

  • A hospital worker using alcohol based hand disinfectant (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Disinfect your hands

    In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

  • Hände waschen (picture alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Soap and water will do as well

    The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

  • Husten Niesen Arm Keime (Fotolia/Brenda Carson)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right!

    So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

  • Symbolbild Husten (picture alliance/empics)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Stay away!

    Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

  • Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip!

    If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.

  • Hühnchen Markt in Kabul (DW)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Avoid contact!

    When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

  • A meat-market in China (picture-alliance/Ch. Mohr)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Well done — not rare!

    Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

People around the world are strapping on breathing masks to prevent a viral infection. Other measures are more effective, though. Here are some tips based on WHO guidelines. (23.01.2020)  

