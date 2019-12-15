 Opinion: COP25 fails to keep pace with the people | Opinion | DW | 16.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: COP25 fails to keep pace with the people

Public concern over climate change has escalated since the Paris Agreement in 2015. But Ruby Russell says that COP25 only narrowly avoided a repeat of Copenhagen's collapsed talks a decade ago.

Spanien Klimastreik COP25 in Madrid (Getty Images/AFP/O. D. Pozo)

When the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015, it was hailed as something monumental, something unprecedented, in bringing the world together in a common goal of planetary importance. But it was just the start.

Read more: Climate negotiators reach watered-down deal at COP25

Paris was meant to set the ball rolling. Nothing was decided at Paris that would, in itself, bring down carbon emissions to safe levels — it was effectively an agreement to figure out a plan.

Since then, the collective consciousness on climate change has shifted dramatically.

Ruby Russell, DW-Autorin (privat)

Ruby Russell, environment reporter, DW

Four years ago, predictions of the end of civilization, people deciding not to have children because of carbon in the atmosphere, predictions of the end of capitalism, would have sounded cranky to most of us. Now, they are serious — even mainstream — topics of debate.

Read more: Coping with climate anxiety on a warming planet

A turning point came in late 2018, when the UN's scientific body on climate change told us we had just 12 years to avert catastrophe, and a Swedish teenager walked out of school to begin a lonely protest outside her country's parliament.

From there, public awareness has gained momentum.

This year, initial shock at the IPCC report translated into public action. Around the world, students were the first to join Greta Thunberg's protest, followed by more and more of us, from all ages and walks of life.

Greta Thunberg addresses climate activists in Madrid

Greta Thunberg addresses climate activists in Madrid

Even our language has changed. This has been the year that people stopped talking about global warming and climate change and started talking about global heating and the climate crisis; the year Extinction Rebellion shifted gears on climate activism, from banner-waving to civil disobedience.

Read more: Activists dump manure at Madrid climate summit venue

There is something exhilarating in seeing so many people come together in a common cause. So many of us now care, so much, that those of us who have felt despair at the most dire scientific predictions dare to hope.

But to avert the worst of the crisis, the concerted action of a global movement of citizens must translate into the concerted action of governments. Like the Fridays for Future protesters, politicians must coordinate across the planet and act in unison. That's what COP is for.

Read more: 'We can make a difference': Voices of school climate strikers from around the world

Yet in what should have been a crucial year for nailing down serious action, the parties not only lacked the new urgency felt on the streets, COP has come to feel routine, even its inadequacy has come to feel routine. At worst, COP25 feels like a reminder of the infamous collapse of talks at COP15 in Copenhagen a decade ago.

Read more: 
COP25: Climate conference falls short of concrete action

Brazil's Environment Minster Ricardo Salles pictured above with his South Korean counterpart at COP25 in Madrid
climate protestors, COP25, Madrid

Carolina Schmidt, president of COP25, warned delegates: 'The world is watching us.' That didn't stop Brazil (Environment Minster Ricardo Salles pictured above with his South Korean counterpart) defending loopholes in the global carbon market

One of the few concrete steps the world has agreed to take on an international level — a global carbon market — has been pushed back, as high-emitting countries try to weaken the system, defending loopholes that would make the mechanism itself just another empty commitment.

With just a year to go before the deadline for countries to take serious action on closing the gap between the commitments so far — which scientists estimate could see global warming reaching around 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century — and the target of "well below" 2 degrees, this year's COP resolution amounts to little more than another promise to try harder down the line.

But we're running out of time. Failure to make decisive agreements this year puts huge pressure on COP26 in Glasgow next year. Five years after Paris, 2020 is the deadline for countries' revised commitments. Now, carbon market rules will have to be finalized at the same time.

Right now, the gulf between the people and politicians seems vast. But if 2019 was the year of climate outrage, 2020 must be the year that politics catches up with the people. Momentum is building. Awareness is turning into demands for change, and those demands must in turn inform who we vote for and allow to speak for us on the international stage.

Read more: Greens surge in Swiss elections as voters' climate concerns grow

If political leaders aren't ready to take tough decisions, they must ask themselves where all the building hope and rage will be directed.

  • Activists swim in the Spree river during a symbolic action to rescue the government's climate change package (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Diving in with the rest

    Young activists in Berlin took a dip in the city's Spree River to demonstrate their desire for more action on climate change. Their protest took place as Germany's upper house of parliament passed a raft of measures aimed at cutting emissions. However, critics of the package said it did not go far enough.

  • Protesters holding placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Wanting a new start

    Thousands of protesters gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to voice dissatisfaction with a perceived lack of urgency on the part of the government. Some 50,000 people took part, demanding a "new start" for the government's climate policy.

  • Students hold a banner reading Climate is changing, why aren't we ? (Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Tide of opinion

    "The climate is changing, why aren't we?" ask these protesters Rome. The historic Italian city of Venice was recently flooded, with the local mayor blaming climate change for the highest tide in 50 years. Climate protests took place in 138 Italian towns and cities, according to Fridays for Future Italia, including in major urban centers like Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo.

  • Students hold placards during a rally calling for action on climate change

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Message for the government

    Activists and schoolchildren in Sydney kicked off the latest round of global protests against climate change on Friday by picketing the headquarters of Australia's ruling party. The protesters — brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" — turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by bushfires.

  • A student holds up a placard as another is dressed as a koala

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Koalas under threat

    The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia — the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks. Wildfires and drought have left the koala bear on the verge of "functional" extinction.

  • Protesters hold placards as they take part in a Global Climate Strike protest on November 29, 2019 in Tokyo (Getty Images/C. Court)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Japan — a victim of extremes

    Hundreds of people marched through Tokyo's Shinjuku district to show their support for the Fridays For Future movement. Japan is no exception to abnormal weather patterns around the world in recent years. The island nation has been hit by increasingly frequent typhoons, and also by hotter weather. In October, Typhoon Hagibis ripped through central and north-eastern Japan, killing scores of people.

  • Indonesien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/B. Ismoyo)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Forests For Future

    Demonstrations also took place in Indonesia, where – in an effort to to protect tropical forests - the government has issued a temporary ban on permits for palm plantations. However, critics say a lack of transparency has made it difficult to evaluate the moratorium's effectiveness. The global palm oil trade has been blamed as a major contributor to climate change by causing loss of vegetation.

  • Indien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sankar)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Something in the air

    In Delhi — the world's most polluted capital — students staged a march to the environment ministry carrying placards and demanding that the government declare a climate emergency. The country is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.

  • Students and protestors gather Sydney Town Hall on November 29, 2019 in Sydney, (Getty Images/J. McCawley)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Targeting international talks

    The protests took place as negotiators from some 200 countries prepared to meet for the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Participants are seeking clearer rules on how to meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. The accord aims to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

    Author: Richard Connor


DW recommends

Activists dump manure at Madrid climate summit venue

As the Madrid climate talks rumbled on, Extinction Rebellion members unloaded a pile of horse manure in front of the UN meet. Squabbling over details was like "rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic," the movement said. (14.12.2019)  

'We can make a difference': Voices of school climate strikers from around the world

Thousands of kids have walked out of class for a global day of climate action. DW spoke to young people from around the world taking part in the Fridays for Future marches about their hopes and fears. (15.03.2019)  

COP25: Climate conference falls short of concrete action

Negotiators end a mammoth conference with a watered-down deal. Activists voice disappointment over a conference they say will have little impact in terms of climate action. (15.12.2019)  

Climate negotiators reach watered-down deal at COP25

The climate talks stretched into record overtime before negotiators managed to seal a vague agreement in a last-ditch effort. Activists were hoping for a bolder approach to curbing climate-changing greenhouse gases. (15.12.2019)  

Greens surge in Swiss elections as voters' climate concerns grow

Switzerland's Green opposition parties have made historic gains, while the anti-immigration People's Party saw a drop in support. But political tradition might keep the Greens out of the cabinet. (21.10.2019)  

Coping with climate anxiety on a warming planet

Anxiety and despair over the climate crisis is driving more and more people to psychotherapy. But if the planet is facing disaster, what's the point of talking about your feelings? (27.11.2019)  

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

Another round of global climate protests began on Friday ahead of the 12-day UN climate conference. Representatives from 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to finalize the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, (29.11.2019)  

Related content

Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets 15.12.2019

Marathon international climate talks in Madrid ended with major polluters resisting calls to ramp up efforts to keep global warming at bay and negotiators postponing the regulation of global carbon markets until next year.

Spanien COP 25. UN-Klimakonferenz in Madrid - Podium

Climate negotiators reach watered-down deal at COP25 15.12.2019

The climate talks stretched into record overtime before negotiators managed to seal a vague agreement in a last-ditch effort. Activists were hoping for a bolder approach to curbing climate-changing greenhouse gases.

UN-Klimakonferenz 2019 | Cop25 in Madrid, Spanien | Brasilien, Stimme

UN climate conference talks deadlocked in Madrid 14.12.2019

Discussions continued in Madrid to try to resolve a split between rich and poor nations over climate funding and cooperation rules. Many delegates said they were "disappointed" by weak commitments to climate protection.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  