 Opinion: Climate change safety measures are urgently needed

Opinion

Opinion: Climate change safety measures are urgently needed

Most people should have realized by now that we're facing a climate crisis. Curbing greenhouse gas emissions is just one side of the problem. Adopting safety precautions is the other, says David Ehl.

A car completely submerged in water in Cologne

Faced with disasters like the recent flooding, Germany — and the world — needs to adapt

The extent of destruction and death wrought by Germany's recent floods is slowly becoming apparent. Dozens of people have died, with many still reported missing. The disaster has devastated entire towns, washing away residential houses, cars and trees.

David Ehl

David Ehl

Natural disasters are nothing new. They occurred long before the advent of the industrial age, when humans began burning fossil fuels on a large scale.

Over time, however, atmospheric CO2 concentrations have doubled, raising Earth's temperature by 1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit). A greater frequency and intensity of natural disasters has been the consequence.

As vast swaths of western Germany are dealing with one of the worst floods in years, parts of North America are grappling with scorching hot temperatures that have left scores dead and sparked forest fires that have proven very difficult to contain. The Northern Hemisphere, in short, is facing a climate crisis.

Time to talk about protective measures

Fortunately, there is finally talk of mitigating climate change — that is, taking measures to counteract its gravest consequences. The European Commission has just unveiled its "Fit for 55" plan, a package of revisions and regulations targeted at drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions. One key policy stipulates that by 2035 sales of vehicles with internal combustion engine cars will be banned.

But Armin Laschet, who leads Germany's center-right CDU and is vying to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in September, has said lawmakers should not set specific phaseout dates. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, meanwhile, has lambasted the EU proposal, writing: "Unless the EU tear up their new #Fitfor55 package, the world will not stand a chance of staying below 1.5°C of global heating."

At 32, I'm closer to Thunberg than Laschet, age-wise. The floods and heat waves we are witnessing today are frightening. Are they merely a taste of what's to come once I reach Laschet's age? And what will coming generations be up against? What we need, therefore, are mitigating measures against climate change, alongside steps to adapt to a warming planet.

Adapting is key

Germany's Federal Statistical Office recorded an 11% increase in deaths during a weeklong heat wave this summer. It is almost unimaginable what would happen if temperatures were to rise to 46, 47 or even 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit), as they have done this summer in the Canadian town of Lytton. Lytton, incidentally, lies near 50 degrees north latitude, just like the German towns of Boppard and Coburg, in central Germany.

This means we should be taking safety precautions. Reconfiguring our cities could help, for instance by ensuring air can properly circulate in urban conglomerations. Preserving or cultivating green spaces can help lower temperatures. Concrete structures and asphalt surfaces, after all, lock in the heat.

Watch video 02:34

Green cities, better climate

Tried-and-tested tools

There are numerous tried-and-tested tools for dealing with heavy, incessant rainfall and flooding. These go beyond high-capacity sewage pipes and non-return valves. Indeed, dikes, weirs and retention basins further reduce the risk of catastrophic flooding.

Regional flood plains act as an additional safety precaution. Cities should consider designing and designating similar flood prevention zones. Rotterdam, for example, boasts a main square with three large basins that can capture rainwater. When the weather is pleasant, meanwhile, locals can hang out on the steps, or go skateboarding.

Miami Beach, meanwhile, is taking urgent action to avoid flooding as seawater levels rise and hurricanes intensify. Authorities there are working to elevate the city and install a network of underground pipelines, basins and powerful water pumps.

Countless safety measures like these have been dreamed up already. While they will not work as a panacea and shield us from all destruction wrought by extreme weather events, they can surely minimize the damage.

Above all, we need to cut CO2 emissions — and develop a greater awareness for how we can protect ourselves against the devastating impacts of climate change.

This article has been adapted from German

  • Wildfires in Canada

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    Lytton, Canada: Fire and extreme temperatures

    The Canadian town of Lytton saw record-breaking heat on July 2 when temperatures hit nearly 50 degrees Celcius. A few days later, the village was all but destroyed in a wildfire. Experts warn that heat domes like those in North America are becoming more likely due to global warming, which has slowed down the jet stream. This is why such extreme conditions tend to sometimes last for weeks.

  • person in canoe

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    Kevo, Finland: Record heat in northern Europe

    It’s been the hottest July since 1914 in Lapland with 33.6 C recorded in northern Finland. Parts of Scandinavia have also been experiencing temperatures that are 10-15 degrees above average. Meteorologists say that the record heat in northern Europe is linked to the heat dome above North America.

  • A boy bathes under a tap of a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India.

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    New Delhi, India: Heat-related deaths and irregular monsoons

    India has also been unusually hot this year. At the beginning of July, the capital New Delhi saw temperatures hit 43C, the hottest ever in nine years. The start of the monsoon season has also been delayed by about a week this year. India has seen at least 6,500 heat-related deaths since 2010.

  • The 650,000 year-old Batagai permafrost might be in dager of melting.

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    Nizhnyaya Pesha, Russia: Permafrost releases methane

    Siberia has also seen sweltering heat this year, with temperatures of over 30C in May, making this region north of the Arctic Circle warmer than many parts of Europe. Drought and high temperatures are also leading to large-scale fires in densely forested Northern Russia. And its permafrost is melting, releasing more and more Co2 and methane into the atmosphere.

  • Sunset on a beach near Auckland

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    New Zealand: A warm winter

    Winter in the Southern Hemisphere is also unusually warm this year. Hastings, New Zealand saw temperatures rise to 22C last month. It was the warmest June in 110 years, according to the National Meteorological Agency (NIWA). Average temperatures increased by about 2C. Warmer winters pose a problem for agriculture and, of course, ski resorts.

  • An image of dry, cracked earth

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    Mexicali, Mexico: Dramatic drought

    At a sizzling 51.4C, Mexico recorded its hottest-ever temperature in June. Mexico is going through its worst drought in 30 years. Baja California is particularly affected and the Colorado River there has partially dried up. Water levels in the reservoirs near Mexico City are also falling.

  • Traditional houses in Ghadames, Libya. The white color helps protect against the heat.

    Record temperatures felt across the world

    Ghadames, Libya: Desert heat in North Africa

    The Arabian Peninsula and North Africa have also been particularly hot this year. The Sahara Desert saw the mercury rise to 50C last month. Meanwhile, in western Libya, it was 10 degrees warmer than usual at the end of June, according to the National Center for Meterology. In the oasis city of Ghadames, the heat rose to 46C, with the capital Tripoli not far behind at 43C.

    Author: Catherine Lankes


