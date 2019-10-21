 Opinion: Chile protests shine light on economic inequality | Opinion | DW | 22.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Chile protests shine light on economic inequality

Chile has been rocked by violent protests against President Sebastian Pinera. The unrest shows the country's ruling elite are woefully out of touch with ordinary people, says DW's Emilia Rojas-Sasse.

Protester in Chile raises his hands in front of a line of soldiers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Felix)

During the era of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, the slogan "we are doing fine, and tomorrow we will be doing better" (Vamos bien, mañana mejor) became a kind of profession of faith in the country's neoliberal economic system. Both the slogan and the belief in neoliberalism are apparently still popular among Chile's privileged few — a view no longer shared by ordinary Chileans. They have taken to the streets of the capital, Santiago, and other cities in droves to express their anger at the country's severe economic and social inequality. After all, many Chilean families are seriously struggling.

Within just a few days, Chile has transformed from an oasis of stability into another Latin American flashpoint. The vehemence of the protests — which have lead to violence, deaths and vandalism — have come as a shock and must be condemned. Chile's government, meanwhile, has failed to find an adequate response to the most severe unrest ever since the country returned to democracy. Last Friday, when several Santiago metro stations were already engulfed in flames, President Sebastian Pinera celebrated his grandson's birthday at a pizzeria as if everything were in order.

Read more: What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

Emilia Rojas-Sasse

DW's Emilia Rojas-Sasse is an expert on Chile

Out of touch government

Apparently, Pinera had not grasped the severity of the crisis — and neither had his interior minister, who was incommunicado for hours. The decision to undo the metro ticket price hike, which had initially sparked the unrest, came too late.

As a result, the protest movement grew ever larger, with many Chileans feeling that their leaders are out of touch with ordinary folks. After a first wave of protests, for example, the Chilean economic minster recommend that citizens just get on the metro at times when tickets are cheaper.

There have been numerous such poorly judged and tone-deaf statements by Chilean decision-makers lately. Pinera on Sunday for instance described the protesters as a "mighty and unrelenting enemy" who has no respect for anyone and anything, saying that the country was now at "war." He subsequently declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew. Surprisingly, the predominately young protesters largely ignored this curfew. That is because they, unlike the older generation which experienced Pinochet's rule, are not spooked when the military is deployed to maintain public order.

  • A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  • The police chase a demonstrator during clashes (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  • Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  • A bus set ablaze (Imago-Images/Aton Chile/S. Cisternas)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  • A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

    Author: Richard Connor


Protesters must channel discontent into political process

The biggest problem, however, is that there is no political force which is channeling this widespread disaffection. Many of the demands expressed by the protesters are legitimate, yet none of them can be fulfilled over night. What is needed is a fundamental reform of the health care, education and pension systems. This has been overdue for years. But neither demonstrations nor strikes, let alone violence, will make this happen. These demands will instead need to be implemented by representatives of the people, picked in free elections. That's how democracy works.

The Chilean government feels threatened and has therefore declared a state of emergency. But the country's opposition does not seem to know what to do, either. It is a disheartening situation for many people in Chile, as a political solution is desperately needed to alleviate the discontent of the Chilean populace. They have certainly had enough of hackneyed sayings like "we are doing fine, and tomorrow we will be doing better."

Watch video 01:44

Protests in Chile explode into violence

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Chile: UN rights chief demands probe into protester deaths

Hundreds of protesters have defied an emergency decree and confronted police in Santiago, continuing a wave of unrest that has led to at least 11 deaths. Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike. (21.10.2019)  

What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

While a metro fare hike sparked the violent demonstrations in Chile, experts say discontent is much deeper and far-reaching. With an APEC summit one month away, Sebastian Pinera's government faces a tricky situation. (21.10.2019)  

Chile suspends fare hikes amid violent metro protests

The government has issued a state of emergency and extended a curfew for the second consecutive night in Santiago. It's unclear if reversing transport fare hikes will calm violent unrest that has left three people dead. (20.10.2019)  

Chile declares state of emergency amid student riots

Protests and rioting have intensified in Santiago, where students are opposing a hike in the price of subway fares. Authorities enacted a state of emergency after a night of vandalism and violence. (19.10.2019)  

Bolsonaro: Chile 'is not Cuba' thanks to Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused the UN's Michelle Bachelet of interfering in domestic politics after she criticized rising police violence. He had harsh words for her and praise for Chile's 1973 military coup. (04.09.2019)  

Chile's deadly protests - in pictures

The Chilean government has extended a state of emergency amid deadly clashes and arson attacks, declaring that it is "at war with a powerful enemy." The unrest began with student protests over public transport hikes. (21.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Days of violent protests in Chile leave many dead  

Protests in Chile explode into violence  

Related content

Chile Proteste in Santiago

Chile protests explode into violence 21.10.2019

Chile has been rocked by three days of protests, violence and looting. A planned hike in public transportation fares sparked the unrest but now the protests are about much more, like inequality and the cost of living.

Chile Proteste in Santiago

Chile: UN chief demands probe into protester deaths 21.10.2019

Hundreds of protesters have defied an emergency decree and confronted police in Santiago, continuing a wave of unrest that has led to at least 11 deaths. Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike.

Chile Ausnahmezustand nach Unruhen wegen Fahrpreis-Erhöhungen in Santiago

What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests? 21.10.2019

While a metro fare hike sparked the violent demonstrations in Chile, experts say discontent is much deeper and far-reaching. With an APEC summit one month away, Sebastian Pinera's government faces a tricky situation.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  