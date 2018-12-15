 Opinion: Borussia Dortmund have little time to learn from their mistakes | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund have little time to learn from their mistakes

After 16 games unbeaten, Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga for the first time this season away at Fortuna Düsseldorf. The defeat can be a tactical learning curve for a young Dortmund side, says DW's Matt Ford.

Fußball Bundesliga 16. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf (Getty Images/M. Hitij)

Even before kick-off in the sold-out Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, questions were being asked of Lucien Favre's decision to make four changes to the Borussia Dortmund team which beat Werder Bremen 2-1 at the weekend.

But with Dortmund playing the second of three games in seven days, Favre's decision to make use of one of the most well-stocked squads in the league was more than understandable.

After all, with Jacob Bruun Larsen, Mario Götze and Christian Pulisic all coming into the starting eleven, Dortmund possessed more than enough quality to break down a defense which has conceded on average more than two goals per game this season.

But that quality never really came. Götze and Pulisic were particularly disappointing, and the difference in tempo and vision was noticeable when Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer came on in the second half.

What was less understandable however was the high line adopted by the Dortmund back-four against a Fortuna team which, led by the lightning-fast Dodi Lukebakio, was clearly set up to play on the counter-attack.

Matt Ford Kommentarbild

DW's Matt Ford

"We were stood too high and they did really well," admitted Favre post-match. "We knew what they were going to do but we couldn't avoid it."

It was a strange admission from the Swiss tactician. Lukebakio scored a hat-trick in a famous 3-3 draw away at Bayern Munich in November, pouncing twice on the break. And the Watford loanee repeated the trick against Dortmund after Bruun Larsen had been caught in possession in midfield. Dortmund knew exactly what to expect and yet played right into Fortuna's hands.

"The team is still very young and they are learning every day," said Favre in mitigation, adding that defenders Manuel Akanji (22), Abdou Diallo (23) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (19) are all doubtful for the visit of second-place Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday night.

"We made stupid mistakes in our build-up play," added Dortmund captain Marco Reus. "We lost the ball with sloppy passes." Similar errors will be suicidal against the free-scoring Foals.

For the final game before the winter break, Favre will rotate again and make use of his squad. But more importantly, Dortmund have 72 hours to find a way to deal with Thorgan Hazard, Alassane Plea and co better than they handled Lukebakio.

DW recommends

Borussia Dortmund suffer first Bundesliga defeat away at Fortuna Düsseldorf

Newly-promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Borussia Dortmund, despite Paco Alcacer's 10th goal of the season off the bench. Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio was the star for Fortuna. (18.12.2018)  

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich's slump continues, Borussia Dortmund march on

Borussia Dortmund opened up a nine point lead over Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach continued their impressive runs. Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim played out one of two 3-3 draws. (25.11.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga 16. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf | 2. TOR Düsseldorf

Borussia Dortmund suffer first Bundesliga defeat away at Fortuna Düsseldorf 18.12.2018

Newly-promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Borussia Dortmund, despite Paco Alcacer's 10th goal of the season off the bench. Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio was the star for Fortuna.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen

Matchday Moment #15: Dortmund still unbeaten!!! 17.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund is the only unbeaten team in the Bundesliga - thanks to the dream team Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus. The statistics say the probability of them becoming champions this year is 69 percent. Let´s see if they are right…

Deutschland: FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Can Schalke trip up Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby? 06.12.2018

If last season is anything to go by, the upcoming derby between league leaders Borussia Dortmund and struggling rivals Schalke should be a thriller. This could prove Dortmund's sternest test since Bayern visited.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 