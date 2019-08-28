Opinion: Boris Johnson, the UK dictator

The speaker of the British Parliament called the prime minister's decision "constitutional outrage." That's a rather mild way to describe Boris Johnson's plundering of Parliament's rights. Now a weakness in the British political system — rooted in its archaic traditions and heritage — is coming back to haunt the country. It exposes the lack of a modern, written constitution that could block such arbitrary acts.
Read more: Proroguing Parliament — what does it mean?
Akin to a military dictatorship
"Take back control" was one of the main slogans of the Brexit campaign three years ago. Voters at the time probably didn't imagine that meant handing over absolute power to Johnson. On the contrary, there was talk of restoring the agency of the British Parliament. No one argued the goal was to allow an unelected prime minister — who would likely never get a parliamentary majority — to determine the fate of Brexit, and thus the entire country, on his own.
DW's senior European correspondent Barbara Wesel
Prominent political figures, including Former Prime Minister John Major, have said they will try to challenge Johnson's coup in court. It remains to be seen whether the institutional safeguards in Britain will hold. The opposition is hoping to push through emergency legislation next week to prevent Johnson's 11th-hour attempt to seize power. But only a few days remain, as Parliament is to be due to go on break as early as September 10, then return shortly before the Brexit deadline. This tight timeframe makes it impossible for the majority of MPs to have their say.
The opposition — especially the Labour Party — is partly to blame for this deplorable situation: It frittered away three years, when there was a chance to stop the train, with ambivalence and indecision. There was a failure to comprehend what Brexit truly meant.
What Johnson is doing here is the kind of political madhouse befitting a military dictatorship. It is anti-democratic and matches the havoc wreaked by US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. These new ravagers are only interested in power for themselves, and their financiers among the ranks of the super-rich. To them, democratic procedures and institutional controls are simply tiresome accessories.
Read more: Could Irish-America thwart a US-UK trade deal?
The EU must not become an accomplice
There have been rumors in recent days that smaller, individual regulations could be used to find a solution to the Irish border issue. Even if the European Union were prepared to go down such a road just before Brexit, without thorough negotiation and review, the bloc must decide against being an accomplice to Johnson's arbitrary act.
Brussels must not play along when a member state suspends its democratic procedures in order to suddenly up and leave the EU. And let's take a moment to remember that Brexit came about by a nonbinding referendum that was only advisory, and decided by a narrow majority.
Britain must put up a fight
It is now high time for the remaining democratic politicians within the Conservative Party, for the collective opposition, for the political analysts, intellectuals and all those who consider themselves responsible citizens, to make a stand. For years, it has seemed as if many Britons were living in an alternate reality, as if at some point they would simply wake up from the Brexit nightmare and everything would be as it used to be.
Johnson is the most dangerous politician to have moved to Downing Street in decades. He is power-hungry, opportunistic and completely irresponsible. He makes unfounded allegations, as he just did at the G7, he makes threats against EU partners, and slimes up to the US president. He is only chasing after a single goal: To pull Britain out of the EU by hook or by crook. As we are now witnessing, Johnson is even prepared to oust Parliament and override the democratic legitimacy of the country — the kind of move that one might expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Those in the United Kingdom who do not heed the alarm bells, who do not try to resist, are beyond help.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
January 2019: Agreement voted down
The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal
May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Extension after second defeat
Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time
On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween
With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns
Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2019: Search for a new Prime Minister
After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Hunt (right), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Johnson (left), one of the main proponents of Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson
At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.
Author: Alexander Pearson