Opinion: Belarus opposition needs a plan

For the past month, Belarus has been experiencing a political crisis the likes of which the country has never gone through in its recent history.

The fact that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is said to have won an unbelievable 80% of the vote in the August 9 presidential poll incensed a significant part of society because the result was obviously faked. Ever since, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across the nation, demanding that Lukashenko, the autocrat ruler since 1994, resign and new elections be held.

The government had in fact even managed to noticeably improve relations with the West over the past three to four years. Lukashenko visited Vienna, and in early 2020 Belarus and the EU signed a visa facilitation agreement. Belarus also presented plans with the US to once again exchange ambassadors.

Regime still not faltering

But given the extent of violence against the peaceful demonstrators, the West had no choice: The EU condemned Belarus authorities' course of action and declared it would not recognize the election results.

Both the protests of hundreds of thousands of people in Belarus, however, and the announcement of EU sanctions were like water off a duck's back where the ruling class in Minsk is concerned. The fact that several diplomats, dozens of journalists from the state media, well-known athletes and artists have joined the demonstrations shows how great the dissatisfaction has become. But so far, the regime has not wavered. Local state representatives have not supported the protests anywhere in the country, nor have any of them resigned.

So the protests have not yet been noticeably successful. But they are peaceful: the Belarusians do not burn tires, smash shop windows, loot shops or occupy administrative buildings. All the authorities can accuse the people of doing is resisting the authorities because the protests were not authorized. But how else can people react after all the violence by the security forces?

Vladimir Dorokhov is an editor with DW's Russsian department.

Belarus: No extremists, no leadership

The authorities are trying to give the international community the impression that only a minority, above all extremists, have been taking to the streets. That is not very convincing in view of the masses of people. Moreover, the lie is revealed when you look at who is out there protesting: young people, students, people involved in the arts scene as well as workers from state-owned companies. Women in particular play a role in the movement.

However, the protest movement has yet to answer a key question: Who, if not Lukashenko, should lead the country? Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko's main rival in the election campaign, is a top candidate for the role — but, implying having received threats, she went into exile and has in the meantime admitted that she did not really want to be a politician. The protesters need a leader who can make important decisions quickly and independently — and a leader who can stay in the country. Experience has shown that Lukashenko's opponents in exile lost their influence on political developments in Belarus.

No geopolitics, no structure

The protesters with their many different political views have avoided giving their movement a geopolitical direction. There are few EU or Russian flags at the rallies. The message is clear: The protest has a purely domestic political motive, its only purpose is to end the rule of Alexander Lukashenko after 26 years, and hold new elections.

But who in the protest movement could negotiate with the state power? The opposition's coordination council, created for a transfer of power, is a first step toward structure. But some of its members are in pre-trial detention and the rest have increasingly come under pressure from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the key question of who could take over power after Lukashenko's resignation remains unresolved. You get the impression that both the demonstrators and the people considered to be at the heart of the opposition movement do not know what to do next. There is no doubt that the present regime has received a serious blow — but it is still keeping afloat.