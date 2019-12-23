 Opinion: Bayern Munich rebuild not yet on track | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.12.2019

Sports

Opinion: Bayern Munich rebuild not yet on track

Bayern Munich are some way off the pace in the Bundesliga and the long-awaited overhaul is far from complete for the league's commercial leaders, says DW's Tobias Oelmaier. Hope for the future lies in an ex-star.

Bundesliga Fußball FC Bayern München | Fussballspieler | Philippe Coutinho (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Four defeats, 33 points and third place. You'd have to turn back a fair way in the Bundesliga history books to find such a poor first half of the season for Bayern Munich. Though he only oversaw two of those defeats, coach Niko Kovac was asked to pack his bags after a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt — the Bavarians' highest league defeat for a decade — along with his brother and assistant Robert. 

DW's Tobias Oelmaier

DW's Tobias Oelmaier

Kovac was regarded as an Uli Hoeness man. The former Bayern president is said to have pushed for his favored candidate despite significant misgivings from CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Kovac won the double while playing for Bayern, beat them in the German Cup final with Frankfurt as a coach and, above all, was available 18 months ago, unlike the sort of big names Bayern had employed before him. But it just didn't work out.

The Croatian coach wasn't able to become the figurehead for the signposted change. He had no recognizable game plan of his own or, as today's terminology has it, philosophy. He was also unable to connect with his players with the warmth of Jupp Heynckes or the authority of Pep Guardiola. A World Cup winner indoctrinated in Bayern's Mia San Mia doesn't just take instructions from anyone.

So now Hansi Flick is allowed to try sitting on the coach's bench and using the tactics board. He is, after all, a World Cup winning assistant coach and was assigned to the Kovac brothers' staff at the beginning of the season. Now he has the trust of Bayern's bosses, at least until the end of 2019-20.

Few treble winners remain

But does he really fit with the notion of an overhaul? The euphoria that came with the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in 2013 is long gone. Back then, the team still seemed hungry, fiery and young enough to shape German football for years to come. And it did. Seven titles in a row speaks to that. But on the European stage, the gap to the best from England and Spain was widening.

Frank Ribéry (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

Franck Ribery is among those who've moved on since the 2013 treble

Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger, among those who won the World Cup in 2014, have retired, Mats Hummels is back in Dortmund and Arjen Robben and Frack Ribery, the difference makers on the wings for a decade, left the club in the summer as a result of their age. Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Javi Martinez, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller remain from the top players of days gone by.

James and Coutinho fail to ignite

They haven't been able to find adequate replacements in Munich for some time and in the summer of 2018, the purse strings remained firmly drawn. James Rodriguez, who joined on loan form Real Madrid, didn't hit the heights all too often and Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona, also hasn't fully found his feet. A few nice moments, nothing more. Instead, under Flick, Müller has regained his confidence and strength. Whether he'll stick around after this season is unclear though, he wants to wait and see how the situation develops after he was almost written off by Kovac.

Those purse strings were loosened this preseason though. In addition to Coutinho's loan fee, the champions invested in several other players. Benjamin Pavard has quickly established himself as a dependable and versatile defensive presence while injury has denied Lucas Hernandez the chance to prove himself. Another loanee, Ivan Perisic, is there when you need him. But that won't be for much longer, should the arrival of Manchester City's Leroy Sane finally materialize. That potential transfer also has an effect on Coutinho. Not even the prosperous Bavarians could afford two fees north of 100 million euros.

Leroy Sane of Manchester City (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Will Leroy Sane end up at Bayern?

Sane could be a vital piece in the new Bayern puzzle. Joshua Kimmich's increasing importance on the pitch is another, as is the improvement in Serge Gnabry and the currently-injured defensive leader Niklas Süle. But these players have yet to prove whether they can really cut it at the top level in Europe and win the really big titles. Especially when the Bundesliga is not even enough.

The long arm of Hoeness

It'll also be interesting to see how things develop among the club's top brass. In mid-November, Hoeness stood down from his position as president after 40 years at the club, interrupted only by his prison term. Many say it came too late. His successor in office and also as chairman of the supervisory board is Herbert Hainer, ex-boss of Adidas. Hainer is only slightly younger than Hoeness and is considered close to his predecessor. It's hard to imagine that the two of them won't regularly exchange views on club matters.

The same applies to Hasan Salihamidzic. Until the end of the year, he will continue as sporting director but from January 1 he'll be promoted to the position of Chief Sports Officer. Salihamidzic, who rarely cuts a very happy figure from the outside, is also said to be a Hoeness apprentice. As a result, not much is likely to change at Säbener Straße at first. Especially since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will remain chairman of the board of directors for another two years.

Hope comes in the shape of Kahn

The real excitement will come when Oliver Kahn is given his chance. The club's goalkeeping icon will be appointed to the board of directors in the new year and eased in to his role as Rummenigge's successor at the end of 2021. The time frame is partly a result of Kahn's existing commitments but he is a figure whose words should carry weight at Bayern.

Anyone who knows him from his playing days or as a TV pundit knows he's the kind of personality who could replace Hoeness. In this respect, it will be good for him that the transformation process is taking place within the club. Kahn won't have to constantly be compared to his overpowering predecessor, to Uli Hoeneß.

  • Manuel Neuer (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    GK: Manuel Neuer, Schalke and Bayern Munich (66%)

    At the beginning of the decade, Neuer was part of the last Schalke team to win a trophy, the 2011 German Cup. At its end, he's one of the most successful and influential keepers of all time. Neuer has become the first name on the teamsheet for Bayern and Germany, winning seven Bundesligas, four more cups, a Champions League and a World Cup. His sweeper-keeper style helped revolutionize the role.

  • Philipp Lahm (Bongarts/Getty Images)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    RB: Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich (61%)

    A Bayern regular by the start of the 2010s, Lahm excelled at fullback until the arrival of Pep Guardiola, who saw him as a midfielder. Unsurprisingly, Lahm excelled in the role, leading Guardiola to call him "perhaps the most intelligent player I have ever trained in my career." He ended his glittering career in 2017 and became an ambassador for Germany's successful bid to host Euro 2024.

  • Mats Hummels (imago/T. Zimmermann)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    CB: Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich (67%)

    The ball-playing defender has crossed the divide from Dortmund to Munich and then back again in the last decade, winning everything but the Champions League on the way. Though his powers look to be on the wane somewhat, in the middle of the decade, Hummels was among the world's best defenders. An excellent reader of the game with an eye for a pass, strength and composure.

  • Jerome Boateng in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/Sven Simon/O. Haist)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    CB: Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich (20%)

    After a brief stint at Manchester City ended in 2011, Boateng has been a constant presence at the heart of Bayern's defense. Strong, intelligent and comfortable on the ball, Boateng formed a formidable international partnership with Hummels before the two joined forces at club level. The 31-year-old has come back in from the cold at Bayern and was second to Hummels in the poll of center backs.

  • David Alaba (Reuters/A. Gebert)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    LB: David Alaba, Bayern Munich (70%)

    The Austrian made his first team debut in February of 2010, setting up Franck Ribery with his second touch in the German Cup. It's been more of less plain sailing since then for a sometime midfielder who has made the left back position his own. Still just 27, Alaba has racked up 232 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarians and had a brief early loan spell at Hoffenheim. Takes a mean free kick.

  • Bastian Schweinsteiger (picture alliance/GES-Sportfoto)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    CM: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Bayern Munich (70%)

    A driving force in Bayern's 2013 treble and Germany's World Cup win a year later, Schweinsteiger only actually spent the first half of the decade in Munich before moving on to Manchester United and then Chicago Fire. As hard-working as he was creative, Schweinsteiger's conversion from precocious winger to dilligent midfield general played a huge part in Bayern's successful run.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund Ilkay Gündogan (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    CM: Ilkay Gündogan, Borussia Dortmund (15%)

    The creative metronome of Jürgen Klopp's brilliant Borussia Dortmund side that won the double in 2012, Gündogan arrived at the Westfalenstadion from Nuremberg in 2011. After scoring in Dortmund's Champions League final loss to Bayern in 2013, the Germany international picked up some serious injuries before a move to Manchester City in 2016. Came second in the central midfield poll.

  • Marco Reus (Reuters/F. Bimmer)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    AM: Marco Reus, Gladbach, Dortmund (56%)

    The only man in this team not to have won the title, Reus is nevertheless a Bundesliga icon. Lucien Favre, now in charge at Dortmund, got the best out of Reus at Gladbach in the early part of the decade before he joined a BVB team fresh from winning the double in January 2012. His clinical finishing and perceptive build up play make him a star, though injuries have been frustrating.

  • Arjen Robben (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    RW: Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich (62%)

    He may have retired in July 2019, but this is still a sight that haunts the dreams of plenty of Bundesliga defenders. The Dutch winger had plenty to his game but his unerring ability to drop a shoulder, cut in from the right wing on to his left foot and curl in to the corner was Robben's true calling card. He'd had a good career before moving to Bavaria in 2009 but it was there he became a great.

  • Franck Ribery, (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    LW: Franck Ribery, Bayern Munich (25%)

    Robben's long term partner in crime, also makes the cut, albeit with a lower vote share than his teammate in the wingers section. The Frenchman spent 12 years at Bayern before bowing out at the end of the season. A wonderful dribbler named the best player in Europe when Bayern won the treble in 2013, he's still turning out for Fiorentina in Serie A at the age of 36.

  • Robert Lewandowski (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    ST: Robert Lewandowski (82%)

    The Pole arrived at Dortmund at the start of the decade and has since become one of the best strikers of his generation. The numbers are staggering: 305 appearances, 220 goals, a goal every 110 minutes and seven titles. Arguably his most memorbale moment came in 2015 when his five goals in nine minutes set Bundesliga records for the fastest hat trick and most goals scored by a substitute.

  • Jürgen Klopp (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

    Bundesliga team of the decade: DW fans' choice

    Coach: Jürgen Klopp, 61%.

    Now a European and World Club Cup champion, Klopp masterminded Dortmund's rise to back to back titles in 2011 and 2012 with a style of football, based around his famous "gegenpressing," which, has since become commonplace in the league. He may not have won as many trophies as Pep Guardiola and Jupp Heynckes in Germany but his legacy is arguably stronger, as is his popularity.

    Author: Matt Pearson


 

 

