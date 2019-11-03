 Opinion: Bayern Munich had no choice but to sack Niko Kovac | Opinion | DW | 03.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Bayern Munich had no choice but to sack Niko Kovac

A shambolic showing in Frankfurt cost Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac his job. With the record champions more vulnerable than they've been in years, DW's James Thorogood believes there was no alternative.

Niko Kovac looks down (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

The team that shot him to prominence ultimately proved Niko Kovac's demise, as the footballing god's demonstrated just how cruel their sense of humor is.

After all, it was a 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2017 German Cup final that convinced the Bayern Munich bosses to hand Niko Kovac the most demanding coaching role in German football and a 5-1 defeat to the Eagles that convinced them to relive him of it. 

The German record titleholders' biggest defeat in a decade barely scratches the surface of the problems that have arisen in light of recent events in Bavaria.

It's first worth pointing out that Kovac deserves great credit for taking the reins at Bayern during a period of turbulent transition and guiding them to a domestic double. No one can deny him that achievement, but despite delivering the silverware demanded, the doubts as to whether he could meet the extreme standards of the elite level never dissipated.

With Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Jupp Heynckes as his predecessors, the bar was set extremely high for the 48-year-old. But while the illustrious trio regularly talked fondly of their time at former clubs during their time in charge of Bayern, would any of them have referred to an opposing set of fans as "the best in the league," as Kovac did before the Frankfurt game? 

The answer is no, because statements like that aren't befitting of the role of Bayern head coach. Neither is undermining the status of a key player with great standing as Kovac did when claiming that Thomas Müller would feature when there was a "personnel emergency".

Thomas Müller (right) and Niko Kovac

Thomas Müller struggled for game time under Kovac, a move that didn't go down particularly well in Munich

Off the pitch, the club's hierarchy assembled before the press on multiple occasions to demand more respect for Kovac's approach and results. However, with reports of a political tug of war raging behind the scenes, their attempts did more to erode his credibility in the eyes of players and fans than they did to provide a firm foundation.

On the pitch, you'd have to go back to the pre-Louis van Gaal era for the last time they looked this vulnerable and, while injuries have played their part, they can't shoulder all the responsibility. Since the 7-2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League, Bayern performances have been almost unrecognizable, littered with mistakes, defensive naivety and overly-reliant on moments of goalscoring ingenuity from Robert Lewandowski.

No longer the all-conquering dominant force, the fact that none of Bayern's competitors were capitalizing appeared to be Kovac's only saving grace. In the end though the Croatian's actions rendered his position untenable and left Bayern with no grace left to give. Kovac's tenure was threatening to become divisive and, with the club's identity on the line during a time of intense transition, Bayern had no choice but to nullify the threat.

  • Bayern's players after the loss to Frankfurt (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Bongarts/)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Biggest defeat in a decade

    Saturday's 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt was Bayern's heaviest since 2009 and left them four points off the pace in the Bundesliga, a league they've won for the last seven years. After the defeat, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was scathing, saying the result had been coming and he expected a "turbulent" next few days at the club. He wasn't wrong.

  • Thomas Müller and Niko Kovac (picture-alliance/Frank Hoermann/SvenSimon)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Misfiring Müller

    Thomas Müller was one of those who started the Frankfurt defeat as Kovac looked to re-integrate one of the totems of the Bavarian side. Müller, who hasn't scored in the league since last season, had made it clear he wasn't happy to have been relegated to a bit part role by the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho. Time will tell whether the new coach rates him.

  • Niklas Süle (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Süle's injury exposes defense

    Bayern also have big problems at the other end of the pitch, having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight games. Those issues have been exacerbated since Niklas Süle picked up a season-ending injury last month. That led to a recall for an aging Jerome Boateng, sent off early on Saturday, a series of unconvincing makeshift options and questions about the sale of Mats Hummels.

  • Uli Hoeness and Karl Heinz Rummenigge (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Boardroom battles

    Like most Bayern coaches, Kovac has sometimes found himself a pawn in the political battles at the top of the club. The Croatian was considered the choice of president Uli Hoeness (left) and not a favorite of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. A bizarre press conference last October where the pair and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic attacked the media and did Kovac few favors in the public perception.

  • Leroy Sane (Imago Images/Uk Sports/C. Myrie)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Failure to land Sane

    The strangely public pursuit of Leroy Sane before this season begun ended when the Manchester City and Germany winger sustained a serious injury in the Community Shield, the curtain raiser to the English season. Lacking the statement signing that they wanted, the club moved for Croatia's Ivan Perisic on loan.

  • Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery (Reuters/A. Gebert)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Departure of legends

    Sane's signature was so highly sought because of the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season. The veteran wingers won it all with the club and left a significant hole in Bayern's attacking options and a shortage of top level experience. Kovac has been dealt a tougher hand than many of his predecessors in terms of the playing squad.

  • Jürgen Klopp (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/S. El-Saqqa)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Outclassed by Klopp

    Though Kovac eventually overhauled Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga title before completing the domestic double, a humbling 3-1 home defeat to Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 suggested Kovac's side were some way from the top level. With domestic success expected, Europe is huge for Bayern but even a perfect record this season couldn't save Kovac.

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga (Getty Images/A.Grimm)

    Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

    Defeat in first Klassiker

    After a bllistering start to his Bayern reign comprising four straight league wins, Kovac hit a sticky patch between matchdays 6 and 11 last season. A 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on November 10 made it just seven points from six games as BVB flew in to a big early lead. Bayern would eventually overhaul their rivals but the skeptics were already starting to note his weaknesses.

    Author: Matt Pearson


DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern humbling costs Kovac's job, Werner's special feat

One of the most memorable Bundesliga weekends saw two fierce derbies, an 8-0 win and a Bayern humbling that cost Niko Kovac his job. Timo Werner, Thorgan Hazard and Union Berlin had a better time of it on Matchday 10. (03.11.2019)  

Champions League: Serge Gnabry scores four as Bayern humiliate Tottenham

Serge Gnabry grabbed four goals as Bayern Munich scored seven against a Tottenham side who collapsed in dramatic fashion. It was one of Bayern's biggest Champions League wins and Tottenham's worst ever defeat at home. (02.10.2019)  

Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit

Bayern Munich's heaviest defeat for a decade might have been the final straw but Niko Kovac has been under pressure for almost his entire reign. DW takes a look back at the key moments that contributed to his departure. (03.11.2019)  

Related content

Deutscher Super Cup - Borussia Dortmund - Bayern München - Trainer Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac leaves Bayern Munich after heavy defeat 03.11.2019

After a 5-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt, Niko Kovac has left Bayern Munich by mutual consent. The coach has paid the price for a disappointing start to Bayern's Bundesliga campaign despite winning the double last year.

1. Bundesliga 07. Spieltag | FC Bayern München vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim | Müller & Kovac

Niko Kovac: The key moments that led to his Bayern Munich exit 03.11.2019

Bayern Munich's heaviest defeat for a decade might have been the final straw but Niko Kovac has been under pressure for almost his entire reign. DW takes a look back at the key moments that contributed to his departure.

Thomas Müller und Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger suggests it's time for Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich 03.11.2019

Former Bayern Munich great Bastian Schweinsteiger has told a German newspaper it may be time for Thomas Müller to move on. Schweinsteiger also revealed Jose Mourinho's interest in the Bundesliga and in Bayern.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  