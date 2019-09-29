 Opinion: Bayern Munich far from perfect but Borussia Dortmund should be more worried | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Bundesliga

Opinion: Bayern Munich far from perfect but Borussia Dortmund should be more worried

None of Germany's Champions League clubs claimed three points on Saturday. Though Bayern Munich's home loss was the biggest shock, it's Borussia Dortmund failing to learn that's most concerning, says DW's Matt Pearson.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München - 1899 Hoffenheim (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Football, and the Bundesliga in particular it seems, has a habit of making fools of us all. 

A 7-2 away win over Spurs in midweek and a Hoffenheim side who'd never won at the Allianz Arena arriving on Saturday afternoon short of form and confidence under a new coach yet to convince. About as certain a Bayern home win as it gets, right?

Well, no. A brace from Sargis Adamyan, who before Saturday had played less than an hour of Bundesliga football, condemned the Bavarians to a first league defeat of the season.

Kommentarbild Matt Pearson

Areas of concern

The relentlessness, belief and depth of quality that made the Bayern sides of the recent past appear infallible to their domestic opponents has ebbed away. While they still have far too much most of the time, there are areas of weakness.

On Saturday, the balance of an over-stocked central midfield again looked wrong, with Corentin Tolisso yet to fully convince and Javi Martinez the forgotten man. The absence of David Alaba and the positioning of Joshua Kimmich in midfield meant the fullbacks provided little attacking width. Most damagingly, Jerome Boateng was slow to close Adamyan down for both goals. The seemingly unwanted center back has started the champions' last four games, but shifting Pavard inside would improve Bayern's mobility in the center and re-instate one of their biggest offensive threats to the right-hand side.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Schalke 1-1 Cologne

    An injury-time equalizer stopped David Wagner's side from going top. Simon Terrode flicked a header onto his own post in the first half, but eventually Suat Serdar popped up to head Salif Sane's header in at the back post. Guido Burgstaller hit the post late on, but even later on, Jonas Hector headed past Alexander Nübel, who had made four stunning saves beforehand, to level the scores.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim's new signing Sargis Adamyan had a day to remember as Bayern lost their first league game of the season. After missing a glorious chance early, the 26-year-old Armenian eventually grabbed a goal that stunned a Bayern team who looked all out of ideas after midweek. Robert Lewandowski grabbed an equalizer, but Adamyan's turn and shot put Hoffenheim back into a lead they never surrendered.

  • Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund

    Another week, another late equalizer for BVB's opponents. Axel Witsel's brilliant first-time volley from a corner put BVB ahead against the run of play. The hosts did find the goal they deserved - Luca Waldschmidt with a firm low drive. With BVB wobbling, Achraf Hakimi cut in and sent a deflected strike into the far corner. But, with time running out, Manuel Akanji's own goal leveled the scores.

  • Kai Havertz

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig

    Julian Nagelsmann was left dumbfounded as to how his side weren't leading at the break, or didn't win the game. Timo Werner missed a glorious chance, and Cunha hit the bar and spurned a chance of his own as Leverkusen were fortunate to escape. Leverkusen took advantage though, as Kevin Volland scored at the end of a swift attack. Sub Christopher Nkunku equalized brilliantly to secure RB a point.

  • Mainz players celebrate

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Paderborn 1-2 Mainz

    Even without Sandro Schwarz (suspended), Mainz got a huge win in their fight against relegation as the hosts once again failed to turn their brave play in to points. After Ben Zolinski had dragged Paderborn level following Robin Quaison's opener, Daniel Brosinski's penalty put Mainz back in front. In the second half, Jamilu Collins missed a penalty as Paderborn were once again left empty handed.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Ante Covic might have had a rough start as head coach of Hertha, but his team are clicking now as they secured their third straight win. Despite going down to a Rouwen Hennings penalty, Hertha quickly responded. Vedad Ibisevic proved his worth again, before Javairo Dilrosun's sweet finish turned the game around. The contest was ended by Vladimir Darida's goal after a tidy second-half breakaway.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


But Bayern won't have a Champions League hangover, or key players out, every week, which makes it even more critical that the chasing pack take advantage of these rare slips. While Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig probably won't be too disheartened by taking a point each from their meeting, it's another opportunity lost for Dortmund. Worse than that, it's more points dropped in the same careless manner.

Shooting themselves in the foot

Manuel Akanji's 89th minute own goal handed high-flying Freiburg a 2-2 draw, Dortmund's third in a row in the league. In the first of those, it was Thomas Delaney putting through his net late on, in the second Dortmund switched off at a set piece against Werder Bremen. Three leads squandered, six points dropped - the difference between a significant lead at the top and a spot in midtable in a compressed league.

Marco Reus insisted recently that BVB don't have a mentality problem. Let's suppose for a minute, he's right (I'm not sure he is). What else could it be? 

Luca Waldschmidt (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Luca Waldschmidt wheels away after his equalizer

Luck? Possibly, but that's not something the best sides rely on. Dortmund at the moment are slow to move the ball, make poor individual defensive errors on a regular basis and lack an effective focal point when Paco Alcacer is missing. Lucien Favre said Dortmund conceded two "unnecessary goals" that "cost us a lot again."

It's a familiar script, one dusted off plenty of times as Dortmund surrendered a dominant position in last season's Bundesliga. Unfortunately for Lucien Favre, playing well is not the same as winning and, as Marco Reus observed, "we just have to manage at some point to carry our lead over the line."

That Dortmund consistently fail to achieve that feat allows Bayern the luxury of slip ups like Saturday. They're rapidly running out of excuses.

DW recommends

Champions League: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is no overnight success

It's been a gradual process but the Bayern Munich forward finally appears to have hit his stride. Four goals against Tottenham in the Champions League may have marked the arrival of the Serge Gnabry era. (02.10.2019)  

Champions League: What the Bundesliga clubs can learn from Matchday 2

The second matchday of the Champions League witnessed a Bayern Munich attacking masterclass in London and a defensive capitulation from RB Leipzig. Here’s what each Bundesliga club can take from their game. (03.10.2019)  

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air

After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. “He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW. (05.08.2019)  

Champions League: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry sprinkles salt after Lewandowski wounds Spurs

Bayern Munich have often been accused of an over-reliance on Robert Lewandowski. But on Tuesday Serge Gnabry stepped up to help the striker slice apart Spurs, with the pair sharing six goals. (02.10.2019)  

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund squander lead to spirited Bremen

Headed goals from Mario Götze and Marco Reus were not enough for Borussia Dortmund to avoid a second successive 2-2 draw. A second half goal from Bayern Munich loanee Marco Friedl means BVB sit seventh in the table. (28.09.2019)  

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund and the M-word

Marco Reus reacted angrily to suggestions that Borussia Dortmund are mentally fragile after last week's draw in Frankfurt. But is it a fair accusation? They host Werder Bremen on Saturday looking to prove a point. (27.09.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

Just days after a spectacular midweek performance in Europe, Bayern Munich were rocked in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, meanwhile, suffered a familiar fate as the Bundesliga surprised. (05.10.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga Bulletin: Borussia Dortmund drop more points 29.09.2019

On a weekend when Bayern Munich only beat the worst side in the top flight by one goal, Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to win at home against an injury-hit Werder Bremen. All the latest on the Bundesliga!

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund squander lead to spirited Bremen 28.09.2019

Headed goals from Mario Götze and Marco Reus were not enough for Borussia Dortmund to avoid a second successive 2-2 draw. A second half goal from Bayern Munich loanee Marco Friedl means BVB sit seventh in the table.

Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund and the M-word 27.09.2019

Marco Reus reacted angrily to suggestions that Borussia Dortmund are mentally fragile after last week's draw in Frankfurt. But is it a fair accusation? They host Werder Bremen on Saturday looking to prove a point.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  