Opinion: Bayern can count on disastrous Dortmund, and Robert Lewandowski

A departing club president, an interim coach, inconsistent performances, a makeshift defense, a squad in transition and allegations of player power; there is a great deal of uncertainty around Bayern Munich these days.
Fortunately, no matter how bad things get, there are two constants that the Bavarians can always count on: Borussia Dortmund surrendering in Munich and Robert Lewandowski scoring goals.
Just one week after the dismissal of Niko Kovac, the Bundesliga fixture list handed interim boss Hansi Flick a debut league game in which comfortable Bayern victories are as good as certain these days. After 2-1, 5-1, 4-1, 6-0 and 5-0 victories in the previous five editions of this fixture, Bayern added a 4-0 win in Saturday evening's so-called German "Klassiker" – a moniker which is slowly becoming ridiculous.
But even more remarkable than the predictability of a Black and Yellow collapse in the Allianz Arena is the consistency of Lewandowski this season. The statistics are frankly unbelievable:
The Polish hit-man has found the net at least once in every single game this season in all competitions (except Bochum in the cup), including each of Bayern's first 11 Bundesliga games — a league record.
His record against Dortmund is particularly impressive, his brace on Saturday making it 14 league goals against his former club. Add the one goal he scored as a Dortmund player against Bayern and it's 15 – a record in this fixture after he overtook Gerd Müller's 13.
DW's Matt Ford
And yet Lewandowski's importance to Bayern Munich goes beyond his goal-scoring exploits; he is just as consistent in his demands for perfection as well.
When Bayern were beginning their search for long-term replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, it was Lewandowski who publicly demanded big names and top quality to match his own expectations.
Even when many of his teammates, particularly some of the more experienced members of the squad, were critical of Niko Kovac's training and tactics and appeared to down tools and turn against their coach, Lewandowski kept his thoughts to himself and kept doing the business on the pitch. He even scored the consolation in the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt last week, a determined solo effort which embodied his insatiable hunger for success.
In the coming months, there are big decisions to be made in Munich regarding the head coach, the club president, the chief executive and the future make-up of the first team squad.
But even in such a period of uncertainty, Bayern will always be able to count on Dortmund demolitions and a Pole in front of goal.
Bundesliga match day 11
Hertha Berlin 2-4 RB Leipzig
On the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Hertha assembled a wall across the field in the build-up of the visit of RB Leipzig, a poignant reminder of the history of the city. On the field, the hosts went ahead with a Maximilian Mittelstädt rocket, but failed to capitalize. Timo Werner's brace and a goal each for Marcel Sabitzer and Kevin Kampl made it a handsome win for the visitors.
Bundesliga match day 11
Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski scored his 15th and 16th Bundesliga goals of the season as Bayern Munich dished out another heavy defeat of Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski's header opened the scoring, and Serge Gnabry made it two shortly after the break. Lewandowski's second made it three, before a late Mats Hummels own goal compounded Dortmund's misery.
Bundesliga match day 11
Schalke 3-3 Fortuna Düsseldorf
Rouwen Hennings scored a hat-trick as Fortuna Düsseldorf fought back three times to secure a point against Schalke in one of the games of the season so far. Daniel Caligiuri, Ozan Kabak and Suat Serdar each scored for Schalke, but each time Hennings leveled for the visitors, who richly deserved their point in this six-goal thriller.
Bundesliga match day 11
Paderborn 0-1 Augsburg
Augsburg picked up a huge win in the battle of the two cellar dwellers, holding their nerve to win in Paderborn, who missed an early penalty. That moment in the seventh minute proved crucial, as Tomas Koubek saved from Klaus Gjasula. The winning goal came four minutes before half-time, courtesy of Philipp Max. Paderborn remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while Augsburg climb to 15th.
Bundesliga match day 11
Mainz 2-3 Union Berlin
Sebastian Andersson struck twice as Union Berlin beat struggling Mainz, despite a late rally by the hosts. Coming off the back of victory in the Berlin derby, Union took the lead through a Daniel Brosinksi own goal. Andersson added a second on the stroke of half-time and added another soon after the break. Karim Onisiwo and Brosinksi scored in the final 10 minutes, but Union held on.
Bundesliga match day 11
Cologne 1-2 Hoffenheim
Referee Robert Kampka can hardly have been the toast of Cologne at full time in this one. The struggling hosts put up a fierce fight — a rarity so far this season — and took the lead in the first half. But Hoffenheim drew level, and were then awarded a VAR penalty deep into stoppage time. Jürgen Locadia converted. Cologne's notorious technological curse rolls on.
Bundesliga match day 11
Borussia Möncehngladbach vs Werder Bremen
Sunday's early kick-off pits the league leaders against a Bremen side struggling to find their rhythm early in the season. The visitors are actually unbeaten in their last five in the league, but haven't won any of them. Presumably Bremen would be content with another point on the road against the in-form Foals.
Bundesliga match day 11
Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
There shall be no choreographed Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt celebrations in this next encounter between the two sides. But Leverkusen's number 29 will surely still be right at the top of the Wolves' watch-list. The Pharmaceuticals cruised to a 3-0 win on their last visit to Volkswagen's Autostadt.