Opinion

Opinion: Ayatollah Khamenei and the 'final solution' in the Middle East

Iran is in trouble, so leader Ayatollah Khamenei is resorting to a well-tested method: He is distracting the people with demagogy, and he doesn't shy away from the most evil historical terms, says DW's Kersten Knipp.

Ali Khamenei (Reuters/Official Khamenei Website)

Ali Khamenei isn't having an easy time of it at the moment. The Islamic Republic of Iran, where he has been the supreme religious leader for 30 years, is not functioning very well. The country is almost completely isolated on the international front, and at home, the people are complaining ever more loudly.

And the aging ayatollah has little to offer in either direction. The fiercely aggressive course he and his government have taken has not met with much approval domestically or abroad.

That is why it is good for Khamenei that he has long been able to present the people with a reliable enemy. Iran's supreme leader has learned over the years that if nothing else works, he can throw a few flippant allusions at this enemy that everyone will understand. So for him, it is good that Israel exists.

Inspired by Hitler and Himmler

It is also good for his strategy that the Nazi regime in Germany existed. For to this day, it would seem that Ayatollah Khamenei sees something worth emulating in this regime of mass murderers and war criminals. At any rate, he drew inspiration from Hitler, Himmler and all the other Nazi criminals for this year's Quds Day, an annual event initiated by Iran to express support for the Palestinians and defy Israel: He used the term "final solution," the name given by the Nazis to the murder of around 6 million Jews in Europe.

Kersten Knipp

DW's Kersten Knipp

The term appeared on Khamenei's website to accompany the dream "Palestine will be free," a goal that for the supreme leader obviously entails the conquest of the holy site in Jerusalem known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

For the illustration upon which the Nazi term is found shows the entire site in the hand of Muslims — Palestinians and Iranians. A poster of the former commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the Americans in January, can also be seen in the drawing. Even the leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, features as part of the illustration.

The Iranian government has tried to cover its back a little in that the poster calls for a referendum on the status of the Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary site, saying that as long as there isn't one, the Islamic world has to continue its resistance to Israel. This pseudo-democratic subterfuge does not conceal the real purport of the whole, which is made apparent by the term "final solution."

Iran poster for Quds Day (DW/A. Ruci)

Iran's anti-Semitic Quds Day poster shows Temple Mount entirely in Muslim hands

'Fear of democracy'

In a tweet on May 21, the Iranian foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, tried to backpedal a little, claiming that the term was used in connection with the referendum. "Why are US and West so afraid of democracy?" he asked.

 

Fear of democracy: At least it can't be denied that Javad Zarif has a sense of self-irony. The regime that he represents on the international stage holds the 173rd place (from 180) in the most recent World Press Freedom Index issued by Reporters Without Borders.

In the most recent annual report by the human rights organization Amnesty International, Iran is also not given very high marks as a bastion of democracy. "The authorities heavily suppressed the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly," the report for 2019 says. "Security forces used lethal force unlawfully to crush protests, killing hundreds, and arbitrarily detaining thousands of protesters." And there are yet other sources of similar information on the dire state of freedom in the country.

  • Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran in 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    'I feel nothing'

    On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

  • Teheran 1978 Iraner demonstrieren für Ajatollah Khomeini (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The Shah ran out of time

    Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

  • Islamische Revolution 1979 (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Even women rooted for Khomeini

    The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

  • Iran Kaiserin Farah Diba von Persien 1971 (picture alliance/akg-images/H. Vassal)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    A spectacle of exuberance

    In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

  • Persisches Kaiserpaar im mexikanischen Exil (picture-alliance/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Exile and death

    Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

  • Iran Revolution (Tasnim)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Consolidating power

    In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

  • Iran Revolution 1979 Blumen (picture-alliance/dpa/EPU)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Soldiers join the revolution

    Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

  • Iran Teheran Rückkhehr Ayatollah Ruhollah Chomeini Exil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/FY)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    New government

    Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Revolution von 1979 (Iranian.com)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The liberal face of the revolution

    Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Geiselnahme Diplomaten USA (Fars)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Occupation of the US Embassy

    In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

  • Iran Ali Chamenei während einer Rede in Teheran (Reuters/Official Khamenei website)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution

    In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents.

    Author: Hans Spross


Economic hardship, rampant corruption

Economically, things aren't running that well either. The inflation rate for 2020 is likely to reach 31% and the unemployment rate — the official one — 17%. And the fight against corruption is also faltering: In the 2019 Corruption Perception Index put out by Transparency International, Iran ranks in 146th place, again from 180 places overall.

So the Iranian government has little to show for itself at the moment. That makes the threatened "final solution" a welcome diversionary tactic for it. 

