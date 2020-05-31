 Opinion: Athletes deserve freedom of expression | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Opinion: Athletes deserve freedom of expression

A handful of Bundesliga players signaled support for the fight against racism after the killing of George Floyd. DW's Jonathan Harding says they have every right to do so — and now is the time to offer support.

default

Weston McKennie's armband, Marcus Thuram's kneel and both Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi's message on their undershirts were messages of support in the fight against racism.

League regulations may stipulate that players are not allowed to make political messages on their kit, but both the letter and spirit of that regulation must be considered. These are not political messages, but rather a show of support for the basic human rights that all people share.

Athletes have a platform for positive change

Top-tier athletes in particular play not just sports, but a significant role in society. For better or worse, they have visibility — and with it comes the power to use their platform for good. Social media, too, can be used for good by athletes who command big followings, but tangible action in the real world is more powerful than campaigns in the virtual one.

Some may criticize the time and place of athlete's speaking up. But is there ever an appointed time and place for justice, for equal rights? Racism, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are an inconvenient truth — as such, there is no convenient time and place to address them. If athletes want to send out a message, then they should choose when the time is right for them. In most cases that is on the field, court or pitch. There is no one "right time" or "right place" for protest to take place. Speaking up in this manner is personal, is important, and is contextually specific.

Right now, the context is the tragic and entirely senseless killing of George Floyd in the United States— and how it reflects a backdrop of systemic prejudice in the US and globally. If athletes want to protest and amplify their voice they must be supported in doing so — especially black athletes and those of other minority groups. They should not be told when and where they're allowed to voice their opinions — particularly when we consider the demographics of who wrote these rules.

DW's Jonathan Harding

DW's Jonathan Harding

Even following the letter of the law and booking a player for removing their jersey, as Sancho was, seems absurd in the current situation. Regulations shouldn't be totally thrown out of the window, but now is the time for more empathy and encouragement rather than strict adherence to the rules. People are understandably outraged and upset at unjustified violence and systemic racism. This is bigger than football; for a sport that claims to be of and for the people, more understanding for the eminently just rationale behind the action would have been welcomed.

Suggesting that sportspeople "stay in their lane," or "shut up and dribble" — as LeBron James was once told — is another way of reinforcing the idea that athletes are a commodity whose only value is their sporting ability. Not only is this a denial of their freedom of expression, it ignores that they, too, are humans living in a society.

Black lives matter. Instead of policing how and when they express that truth, we should be cheering on those athletes who speak up for justice the same way we cheer for them on the pitch on Saturdays.

  • A protester faces police when Black Lives Matter protesters clash with NYPD officers

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'I can't breathe'

    Tense protests over decades of police brutality against black people have quickly spread from Minneapolis to cities across the US. The protests began in the Midwestern city earlier this week, after a police officer handcuffed and pressed a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, until he stopped breathing and died.

  • A man pleads with officers as crowds protesting the killing of G. Floyd clash with police in the blocks just north of the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    From peaceful to violent

    Protests were mostly peaceful on Saturday, though some became violent as the night wore on. In Washington, D.C., the National Guard was deployed outside the White House. At least one person died in shootings in downtown Indianapolis; police said no officers were involved. Officers were injured in Philadelphia, while in New York two NYPD vehicles lurched into a crowd, knocking people to the ground.

  • A man carries a large chain out of the jewelry store Realm of the Goddess on Melrose Avenue after the front window was smashed in

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Shops destroyed, looted

    In Los Angeles, protesters faced off with officers with shouts of "Black Lives Matter!" as police confronted crowds with batons and rubber bullets. In some cities including LA, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, protests have turned into riots, with people looting and destroying local shops and businesses.

  • A man plays guitar next to a graffiti sign with When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'When the looting starts…'

    President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell the protests, saying his "administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold." Trump's response has inflamed tensions across the country. He blamed the rioting on alleged far-left groups, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters he had heard multiple unconfirmed reports of white supremacists stoking the violence.

  • Demonstrators protest the killing of George Floyd outside of the city's 5th police precinct

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Media in the crosshairs

    Many journalists covering the protests have found themselves targeted by law enforcement. On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while covering the story in Minneapolis, and several reporters have been hit with projectiles or detained while on air. DW's Stefan Simons was fired at by police as he prepared to go live on Saturday night.

  • Protesters chanting Justice for Regis during a rally to protest the police involved deaths in North America

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Going global

    The protests have spread north of the border to Canada, with thousands marching in the streets of Vancouver and Toronto on Saturday. In Toronto, protesters also held signs to remember Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman who fell from her high-rise apartment balcony while alone with police who had been called to her home on Wednesday.

  • A graffiti by artist 'EME Freethinker' that depicts George Floyd is painted on a wall in the public park Mauerpark in Berlin

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    #GeorgeFloyd

    Thousands of people also marched past the US Embassy in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday to protest the killing of Floyd and speak out against systemic racism.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


Related content

UK Protest nach dem Tod von George Floyd in London

Anti-racism protests spread to Berlin and London 31.05.2020

Outcry over the killing of George Floyd has gone international, with people taking to the streets Berlin and London to show solidarity with US protesters. In Germany, soccer stars wore t-shirts and knelt in support.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga clubs, players, wunderkinds and coaches: A guide to the coronavirus restart 14.05.2020

Though it's controversial, the Bundesliga's return this weekend makes it the first European league to restart. With all eyes on Germany, DW runs through the teams, players, coaches and culture of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich lead the way as title race continues 16.02.2020

On a weekend of big wins and even bigger fan choreographies, Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund and Gladbach all impressed. There were also outstanding individual performances from Jadon Sancho, Thomas Müller and Wout Weghorst.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  