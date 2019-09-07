 Opinion: Amazon ′Leticia Pact′ was a wasted opportunity | Opinion | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Amazon 'Leticia Pact' was a wasted opportunity

Over the weekend, seven countries gathered in Colombia and signed the "Leticia Pact" to save the Amazon rainforest. But Brazil's president was a no-show and the summit was little more than a photo op, says Johan Ramirez.

Amazonian leaders at the Leticia Pact summit in Colombia (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Galeano)

"We are writing history here today," exclaimed Colombian President Ivan Duque as he and other high-ranking state officials signed the "Leticia Pact" at the end of the Amazon rainforest summit in the southern Colombian city of Leticia. Unfortunately, however, there was and is nothing historical about this pact — it offers just empty promises. It was just another pompous gathering of politicians that will have zero real-world impact on one of the most pressing crises of our time. 

Watch video 01:47

The battle to save the Amazon

Vague waffling

Why such a pessimistic assessment? For three reasons. Firstly, in long-winded sentences, the pact obliges the signatories to "strengthen coordinated action for forest and biodiversity assessment, as well as to fight against deforestation and forest degradation, based on national policies and their respective regulatory frameworks." Great. But what, exactly, does that mean? What concrete actions will be taken to respect the rainforest and strengthen biodiversity? And what will be done to stop further deforestation? If one thing has become clear watching "Earth's lungs" burn in recent months, it is that "national politics" and national "regulatory frameworks" are woefully unsuited to protecting the Amazon rainforest.

Read more: Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

The pact also promised the signatories would "specify accelerated restoration, rehabilitation, and reforestation initiatives in areas degraded by forest fires illegal activities, including, illegal extraction of minerals, with the goal of impact mitigation, recovery of species, and ecosystem functionality." Reading this florid promise, one can only wonder: Who will "specify" what, exactly? And then what? As of when? And how? And by which means? The Amazon rainforest desperately needs urgent and immediate action — but this declaration offers nothing specific at all.

DW correspondent in Colombia Johan Ramirez (DW)

DW correspondent in Colombia Johan Ramirez

Notable absences and glaring omissions

Secondly, the signatories of the pact promise to fight the illegal mining of natural resources in the Amazon. But unfortunately Venezuela was not invited to this Amazon summit. The reason for this is obvious. It would have been a political paradox to invite acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as most of the summit attendees no longer regard him as the country's legitimate ruler — though it would have been even more absurd to invite Juan Guaido, Maduro's rival and self-declared president, who has no official power over the country at all.

And yet: Some 85% of illegal mines in the Amazon region are on Venezuelan soil. So how is the Leticia Pact supposed to address this problem when Venezuela was not even part of the summit?

Read more: Illegal mines are destroying the Amazon

Sidestepping the pressing issues

Thirdly, the whole world now condemns the extreme rise in deforestation under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — who convened the summit and then skipped it, sending a deputy instead. And many are voicing concern that Bolivian President Evo Morales has issued a decree permitting unlimited slash-and-burn clearance in his country. And yet, not one single leader among those gathered in Leticia publicly addressed this pressing issue.

The Leticia Pact is thus like a New Year's resolution: Sounds nice and feels good, but is instantly forgotten on January 1st. It is a collection of non-binding declarations of intent, nothing more. It will not save the rainforest. And contrary to Duque's declarations, the agreement will certainly not go down in history — except, perhaps, as a wasted opportunity.

  • An area of charred forest after the fires passed through in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Scorched earth

    According to official numbers, wildfires have burned through more than 1 million hectares of dry forest and farmland in Bolivia. In the area of Santa Rosa de Tucabaca in the country's eastern Chiquitania region, the fires have raged for over a month, threatening indigenous populations and devastating Bolivia's rich biodiversity.

  • Wildfires light up the night sky of the Chiquitania region in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    An ominous glow

    Out-of-control wildfires light up the night sky. The unique Chiquitania region — characterized by both savannah and forest — experienced a severe drought this year. It's common practice for farmers to start small, easily-monitored fires during the months of July and August to prepare the soil for the next harvest. But many have quickly spread this season and morphed into wildfires.

  • A strip of cut down forest in Bolivia burnt by the fires (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Slash-and-burn

    Areas of forest which have already been cut down are more likely to catch alight. Many of the fires in Bolivia were started by small farmers after President Evo Morales passed legislation in July that encourages slash-and-burn farming to open up new land for agricultural use. Morales has been accused of pushing populist policies and failing to act quickly to contain the wildfires.

  • Smoke seen from a distance at sunset in the Chiquitania region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    A growing disaster

    The fires are still expanding through the Chiquitania region. Indigenous people have been affected, including the Chiquitanos and the Ayoreos peoples, who produce citrus fruits, beans, rice, and corn.

  • Local Bolivian farmer Vania Montenegro Aranibar (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Losing livelihoods

    Vania Montenegro Aranibar (39) is a local farmer from the village of Peniel, where she cultivates lemons, passion fruits and avocados. The fire quickly surrounded her property, destroying her fields and killing her ducks. "They died in half an hour because their feathers caught on fire," she told DW. "I'm very sad how many animals must have been burned, how many species, trees."

  • An anteater killed by the fires in Bolivia(DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Nowhere to run

    This anteater was just one of countless animals caught in the fires which passed through the area of Chochis. Firefighters on the ground have described heartbreaking scenes of terrified animals fleeing from the flames, including armadillos, snakes, tapirs and jaguars. Those who survived are now at risk of starvation due to the lack of food and water.

  • Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini stand in a burnt-out area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Fighting back

    Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini visit a badly affected area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca. Alongside other firefighters, they are helping with efforts to try and control the massive wildfires. They cut through the dense forest with machetes and try to extinguish the flames with 20 liter water tanks on their backs. But the battle still feels like an impossible fight.

  • Smoke rises among the hills in Bolivia's Chiquitania forest region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Impossible to reach

    Outside of the village of Robore, the wildfires have now spread to areas mostly inaccessible to firefighters. The Chiquitano dry forests are part of an ecoregion connecting the tropical Amazon biome with the semiarid Gran Chaco region, which stretches into western Paraguay, northern Argentina and part of Brazil.

    Author: Juan Gabriel Estellano


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The Amazon: Vital for our planet

The rainforest provides the whole of South America with moisture, influences rainfall patterns in the region, stabilizes the world's climate and has the richest biodiversity of any ecosytem on Earth. (27.08.2019)  

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest. (24.08.2019)  

Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro discuss aid for Amazon in 'productive' conversation

Their telephone call followed strained relations in recent weeks between Bolsonaro and Europe over combating wildfires in Brazil. Bolsonaro said Europe has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment. (31.08.2019)  

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)  

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)  

Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro issues burning ban in Brazil

Brazil's president signed the decree amidst escalating global pressure to address raging fires in the Amazon. The ban comes during the country's peak burning season, leaving critics skeptical of its efficacy. (29.08.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip Amazon fires summit he convened

Brazil's president did not say whether the meeting of Amazon nations would be postponed, but ruled out his attendance. Bolsonaro has come under international pressure over his handling of the fires and deforestation. (03.09.2019)  

Amazon leaders sign rainforest preservation pact amid wildfire crisis

Presidents and representatives from the Amazon region have agreed to coordinate rainforest preservation measures as wildfires continue to ravage the Amazon rainforest. (07.09.2019)  

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro halts talks with opposition over US sanctions

Venezuela responded to President Donald Trump's move to freeze assets in the US by skipping talks with Juan Guaido's team in Barbados. The government accused Guaido of 'celebrating and promoting' so-called US aggression. (08.08.2019)  

Venezuela: 18 dead in clash with military at illegal mine

At least 18 people have been killed in a confrontation between security forces and illegal miners in eastern Venezuela. The mineral-rich region sees frequent clashes between rival gangs seeking to control gold deposits. (12.02.2018)  

Illegal gold mines destroying Amazon rainforest: study

An increase in small-scale gold mining has taken a toll on the Amazon, increasing deforestation and polluting waterways, according to a new report. Mining in protected indigenous areas has increased exponentially. (11.12.2018)  

Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

The Amazon is burning, but not just in Brazil. In the Chiquitania region of Bolivia, firefighters have risked their lives to combat fires in the dry forest and farmland in the countryside. (06.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter registration

DW Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Bolivia is burning too  

Peru cracks down on illegal gold-mining in Amazon Basin  

The battle to save the Amazon  

Related content

Brasilien Amazonas Waldbrände

Amazon leaders sign rainforest preservation pact amid wildfire crisis 07.09.2019

Presidents and representatives from the Amazon region have agreed to coordinate rainforest preservation measures as wildfires continue to ravage the Amazon rainforest.

Brasilien Waldbrände

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro wants Amazon nations to tackle fires 29.08.2019

Brazil's president said that environmental challenges must be met while respecting "national sovereignty" and announced a meeting of countries that share the Amazon to tackle the devastating fires.

Deutschland Xi Jinpings Besuch | Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro discuss aid for Amazon in 'productive' conversation 30.08.2019

Their telephone call followed strained relations in recent weeks between Bolsonaro and Europe over combating wildfires in Brazil. Bolsonaro said Europe has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.  