Opinion: Africa must lead on sustainable industrialization

Every year on November 20, the world observes Africa Industrialization Day. The day reminds African countries of the importance of industrial development to bring about sustained and inclusive economic growth.

As a continent of young people with a median age of 19.7 and an estimated rise of the population to 2.5 billion by 2050, African countries have always been told to pursue industrial development to eradicate poverty and create employment for its young population.

To accommodate all those young people, African countries would need to create 20 million jobs every year to keep up with population growth.

Africa’s industrialization challenges

Harrison Mwilima is DW Kiswahili correspondent in Berlin

In the wake of the huge wave of independence that swept across Africa in the 1960s, countries tried different industrialization strategies. During the Cold War, the countries that adhered to a centrally-planned economic model got support from the communist bloc, whereas those following a market economy were supported by the West.

With the end of the Cold War, a global liberal order emerged. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank came up with Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs), a set of economic reforms that countries needed to adhere to in order to secure loans. One of the main criteria was to open their markets for free trade.

Free trade meant that subsidized products from industrialized nations could be exported to African countries at dumping prices, thus undermining local industrialization processes. The effect to this day is that many African countries remain producers of raw materials while most of the value-added work of the manufacturing industries is done outside the continent.

Despite the many political and economic challenges facing African countries, progress is still being made. Second-quarter data for 2021 shows that African manufacturing output has reached 17.8%.

Sustainable industrialization as the way forward

However, times have changed and considering global challenges like climate change, it remains questionable whether it makes sense to pursue industrialization by depending on fossil fuels.

The countries least responsible for causing climate change are the ones suffering the most from its effects, especially regarding food insecurity and nutrient deficiencies. African countries are among those particularly affected by climate change. So, should the continent really pursue the old ways of industrialization that have led to the climate crisis?

Africa can learn a lot from other regions and embark on a path towards sustainable industrialization. All the potential for alternative energies such as wind, solar, and water exists on the continent and can be harnessed to industrialize with low-carbon energy.

Though the transition to a green economy comes at a price, it makes sense to look at the long-term effects. Acting now will be cheaper in the long run.

The potential is there — now it is about acting on it. It's up to African leaders to lead the world towards sustainable industrialization.

Edited by: Rob Mudge