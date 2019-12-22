 Opinion: Afghanistan′s elections reflect a country in chaos | Opinion | DW | 22.12.2019

Opinion

Opinion: Afghanistan's elections reflect a country in chaos

Ashraf Ghani is to stay on as Afghanistan's president, according to preliminary results. But he shouldn't necessarily be happy about it, writes Florian Weigand.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (picture-alliance/Photoshot/R. Alizadah)

The fact that the election results could be made public only after almost three months is a possible record in itself. But the fact that these results are still preliminary is unprecedented — even under the difficult circumstances prevailing in Afghanistan. As affairs now stand, Ashraf Ghani, the former president, is also to be the new one, having attained a razor-thin majority of 50.64% of valid votes.

That is not really what one calls a clear mandate: If he had received just 0.7% less, the elections would have had to be rerun. It is thus obvious that Ghani's major rivals, such as the notorious Islamist Gulbuddin Hekmatyar or the former vice president, Abdullah Abdullah, are already challenging the results. But it was the latter who also played a major role in eroding their credibility. He alleges that 300,000 of a total of 1.8 million ballots seen as valid by the election commission were stuffed into ballot boxes with fraudulent intent. Abdullah Abdullah didn't say it out loud, but the implication was that this was done to benefit Ghani. However, he is yet to produce any proof.

To compound the disaster, the electoral commission had to admit that it cannot take into account many of the originally 2 million votes for "technical reasons."

Problematic low turnout

More grueling weeks will now pass before the final results are published, and one wonders why anyone at all could be keen to become president in Afghanistan under these conditions.

The turnout at the election hit a historic low, and if you reckon the 50% of the 1.8 million votes counted against the 9.5 million registered voters, you come up with less than 10% approval for Ghani. And prominent politicians who, like the former President Hamid Karzai, didn't even run as candidates, or the Taliban, who reject the election out of hand, will cite this very calculation with pleasure again and again if it fits their political agenda.

DW's Florian Weigand

Florian Weigand leads DW's Pashtu/Dari service

A president without any true power

And important decisions aren't made in the presidential palace in Kabul, anyway. The US blithely negotiated with the Taliban up into the fall without the involvement of Afghanistan's elected government. Kabul wasn't even consulted about breaking off the talks but, like the rest of the world, was instead brusquely presented with a fait accompli via a tweet from Trump.

Now, the peace talks are being gingerly resumed, and it is even easier to sideline Kabul with two simple questions: Where is there a new government to talk with? And if there is one, what real support does it have from the Afghan people?

Read more: Germany insists Afghan government must be involved in Taliban talks

The establishment of democratic elections in Afghanistan was once seen as one of the greatest achievements after the ouster of the Taliban. But with every election since then, faith in the democratic process has sunk. The Afghans have been forced to look on in frustration as the political establishment unabashedly manipulated their votes, which they often cast in real danger of their lives, and ignored the will of the people. And the West, unfortunately, will also continue to play a major role in turning democracy in Afghanistan into a mere show if it does not manage to include a future Kabul government — of whatever kind — in any resolution of the conflict in the country

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


.

