 Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon | Opinion | DW | 23.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer.

An aerial view of smoke rising from the trees due to a forest fire in the Amazon (Getty Images/AFP/R. Alves)

Earth's green lung is burning. The Amazon rainforest, which produces roughly one-fifth of the world's oxygen, is experiencing fires at a rate we haven't seen for years. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been the focus of the international criticism. His aggressive rhetoric has emboldened people to pick up arms, start fires and generally take the law into their own hands. He peddles conspiracy theories, sacks reputable scholars when he dislikes their research, and takes offense to other nations commenting on Brazilian affairs.

This criticism is justified, but is Bolsonaro's rhetoric really a surprise? What else should we expect from a far-right populist like him? The more tensions rise and outrage increases, the more reluctant the Brazilian government grows to engage in dialogue. This cannot be in the interest of the global community.

What does the rest of the world want to do besides express outrage and share tweets with the hashtag #PrayForTheAmazon?

Read more: Can international pressure help put Amazon fires out?

DW Vanessa Fischer

Vanessa Fischer heads DW's environment department

An ecosystem under threat

Many parts of the Amazon are now on fire, but the forest's destruction of began long ago and has continued to this day. This destruction is not just land reclamation for agriculture, cattle and soybean cultivation. The number of illegal goldmines has been increasing for years. That's in addition to the gargantuan dams constructed in the Amazon basin over the past decade. There are plans to build over 20 of them by 2023. These are, incidentally, construction projects that were signed off on when left-wing President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva was still in power — despite their questionable energy efficiency and their massive impact on the ecosystem. Large areas of land must be flooded to build them, creating water reservoirs that — thanks to the tropical climate — become giant pools of decomposing biomass. The result is methane gas, which is even more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide.

In 2012 I visited a newly built dam on the Madeira River and saw the early environmental ramifications of these structures firsthand. The dam is located in the city of Porto Velho, the capital of the state of Rondonia and a stronghold for Brazil's agriculture lobby. The Madeira River is one of the Amazon's most nutrient-rich tributaries, carrying sediment from the Andes. When the river was dammed, it flooded the city. Since then, things have only gotten worse — today planes don't even land there because pilots can't see through the dense smoke plumes created by the forest fires.

Read more: The Amazon — nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

A financial commitment to help

Imposing sanctions on Brazil to stop the destruction of the Amazon rainforest won't do anything. On the contrary: Withholding funds for climate and forest protection initiatives — as Germany and Norway have announced they will do — plays into the hands of the Brazilian government and agriculture lobby. It also makes life even harder for those people on the ground working to protect the Amazon. They can't rely on the government for help. Public funds for climate protection and environmental measures were reduced significantly last year.

The international community must provide even more money to save the Amazon rainforest in the long term. That means a global fund, compensation payments and a global commitment to not prioritize economic interests in the Amazon. The upcoming UN summit in September in New York, where climate change will be at the top of the agenda, would be the ideal setting to agree on such steps. It would be an opportunity for the global community to show that it can really take action, not just express outrage.

Watch video 01:49

Bolsonaro defiant as Amazon rainforest wildfires rage

DW recommends

Brazil forest fires rage as farmers push into the Amazon

Forest fires are surging in Brazil, with thousands being recorded this week alone. Scientist Carlos Nobre from Sao Paolo University says politics is to blame for the alarming increase. (21.08.2019)  

Amazon wildfires: Leaders pressure Brazil to quell 'international crisis'

Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government. (23.08.2019)  

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out?

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)  

The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

Rainforests in Brazil are burning. Their loss can never be restored. That's because these soils are not just infertile, they're the most nutrient-poor soils in the world — and they're unsuitable for agriculture. (23.08.2019)  

German firm sets aside millions for Brazil dam disaster costs

TÜV Süd had certified the structure shortly before it collapsed in January, leaving 270 dead. Faced with a number of lawsuits, the company has now put a figure on the extent of its potential liability. (20.08.2019)  

Jair Bolsonaro to Merkel: Reforest Germany, not Amazon

The Brazilian president says Angela Merkel should focus on reforesting Germany rather than witholding funds for Amazon projects. Norway, meanwhile, announced it is also blocking rainforest subsidies to the country. (15.08.2019)  

Brazil: Thousands of women rally against Bolsonaro's 'genocidal policies'

Organizers said some 100,000 people, mostly women, had attended the demonstration in the capital, Brasilia. Protesters slammed populist President Jair Bolsonaro, whom they labeled "misogynist, racist and homophobic.” (15.08.2019)  

Brazil's research chief sacked after deforestation row with Bolsonaro

A Science Ministry report that showed an increase in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro, and may have led to the firing of its author. (02.08.2019)  

Brazil's Vale to pay damages over deadly mining dam collapse

Over 240 people were killed in January when a dam collapsed at a mine, releasing a wave of toxic sludge on a rural community. Brazilian mining giant Vale has now been handed its first conviction over the disaster. (10.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolsonaro defiant as Amazon rainforest wildfires rage  

Related content

Brasilien Waldbrände

Record number of fires rage in Brazil's Amazon rainforest 21.08.2019

According to Brazil's space agency, almost 73,000 forest fires were recorded in the country already this year. President Jair Bolsonaro accused environmental groups of intentionally setting the fires – but offered no proof to support his claim.

Brasilien Waldbrände

Brazil forest fires rage as farmers push into the Amazon 21.08.2019

Forest fires are surging in Brazil, with thousands being recorded this week alone. Scientist Carlos Nobre from Sao Paolo University says politics is to blame for the alarming increase.

Brasilien Waldbrände

Amazon wildfires: Leaders pressure Brazil to quell 'international crisis' 22.08.2019

Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  