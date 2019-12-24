Opinion: Accepting refugee children won't solve the problem

It's difficult, just before Christmas, not to agree right off the bat with the proposal being discussed by several German states to unilaterally take in child refugees currently languishing in Greek refugee camps. Indeed, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm of the Evangelical Church in Germany supports the idea, noting that Jesus and his family were themselves refugees after his birth. Only the heartless aren't moved by images of misery in refugee camps in Greece while here we are getting our homes cozy for the holidays. And if you're hoping for a common solution at the EU level, you're in for a long wait that will likely end up in kicking the can down the road.

Still, Habeck and others are wrong. Taking in thousands of children would be sending the wrong message in a number of ways.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A view from above Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, some 14,500 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Deep wounds A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A false dawn? In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits The wait begins After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Keeping the tradition alive An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A soothing hand Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Discarded dreams A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Monotonous routine Waiting in line has become the main daily activity for those stuck in Moria limbo — even for children. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits From the frying pan into the fire A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece. Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)



A slippery slope

First off, the gesture would set off a new wave of migration. It wouldn't end with the minors in question. For humanitarian reasons if nothing else, their relatives would be brought to Germany at some later point, too. As soon as word spread to countries of origin and transit countries that Germany was offering a new chance at a better life, many more would try to cross from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands. The camps there would get even fuller, not emptier. It's the same downward spiral as sea rescue on the Mediterranean: As soon as the European Union takes in migrants, more start coming.

Habeck's call is also wrong because it would let Greece and the rest of the EU off the hook, leaving Germany holding the refugee bag alone. German Development Minister Gerd Müller said that he's experienced better organization of refugee camps in Africa in cooperation with the United Nations than in Greece. Germany is already sending relief to the Greek islands. It's just as important, however, that Germany and the EU support Greek authorities in processing asylum claims more quickly.

This is an oft-forgotten aspect in the asylum discussion: Asylum is only for those who meet asylum requirements. That means war, including civil war, or persecution in your country of origin. Economic hardship is not a criterion, something Habeck seems not to have registered if he wants Germany to take in all minors.

That remains the great sticking point in Chancellor Angela Merkel's refugee policy, which is often accused of kicking off a surge in domestic far-right politics. Even those without a legitimate asylum claim can de facto stay in Germany because deportation is often impossible. Yet many Germans are increasingly questioning the sense of asylum procedures if they don't ultimately decide whether a person is allowed to stay.

Greek migrant camp buckles under huge number of arrivals

The lessons of 2015–2016

Then should Germany do nothing for those in these camps? Of course it should, but only in a limited way on a case-by-case basis — and only for those who have the chance to stay because their asylum request has already been checked. Still, the priority should be on improving the living conditions there.

Those who find this heartless are welcome to make their own suggestions on limiting migration. Because if we've learned anything from the migration wave of 2015-2016, it's that migration needs to be limited and controlled. Handing out asylum to all undermines asylum law. That is also something to keep in mind as the Christmas feeling settles in all around us.