Opinion

Opinion: A year after Capitol storming, US democracy remains fragile

It sounds alarmist, and it should: the future of democracy is at stake in the United States. What we experienced a year ago is just a taste of things to come, says DW's Ines Pohl.

Crowds with US flags in the background, man with a cowboy hatthat reads Trump 2020 in the front

Trump supporters rallied at the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021

The attack on the Capitol in Washington exactly one year ago should not have come as a surprise.

Before the polls had even opened in the 2020 US presidential campaign, then-President Donald Trump announced there could only be one reason for his loss of the White House: election fraud. He was not going to accept defeat, nor would millions of his supporters.

Close to a coup

Trump lost. And his radical supporters stormed the Capitol on the day Congress was to formally confirm Joe Biden's election. Images of the Capitol riot shook the world. 

Ines Pohl

Ines Pohl is DW's bureau chief in Washington

However, it's only been a few weeks that we've known how close the US came to a real coup d'etat. It was only thanks to the presence of mind of a few officials that the country averted a bloodbath in the House of Representatives.

We could possibly even have had a dead vice president, murdered for following democratic rules and not the president's orders. It was a very close call.

But what should have been a wake-up call for all democratic forces regardless of party affiliation has become just another political football in the destructive spectacle of American politics.

To this day, most Republicans are trying to hinder the clarification of the events of January 6, 2021. Instead of coming to their senses and returning to a political contest for the more convincing argument, one in which facts and respect for different opinions play a role, the trench warfare has only deepened.

Democrats dangerously divided

Since day one of the Biden era, Republicans have been preparing for the next presidential campaign. While the ruling Democrats are caught up in infighting among various factions, even the deadly COVID-19 crisis is being politically exploited. The Republicans are blocking key federal financial aid to prevent the Biden administration from scoring points for the next election campaign.

What is most dangerous, however, is the redrawing of electoral districts, or gerrymandering, which will curtail the basic democratic rights of Blacks and other minorities. In addition, various other requirements are all intended to achieve the same thing: preventing potential Democratic voters from casting their ballots.

  • A large crowd, fire and flags outside the US Capitol.

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside US Capitol

    On January 6, thousands of supporters of former US President Donald Trump flocked to the US Capitol, waving flags, claiming the election was stolen from their political idol. Later, some 800 protesters stormed the iconic building, hunting down lawmakers, beating up police officers, and leaving a trail of destruction their wake. Five people died in connection with the riot and dozens were injured.

  • Former US President Donald Trump

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Trump remains defiant

    Many observers later said the riot marked an attempt to overthrow the government, instigated or orchestrated by former President Donald Trump. A select committee of the US House of Representatives has begun investigating the events, and Trump's role in them. Trump claims there was "love in the air" on January 6. He plans to hold a press conference on the one-year anniversary of the riot.

  • Trump supporters storm the Capitol

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Legitimate protests?

    The Capitol riot sparked global outrage. Many US Republicans still, however, say the incident was a legitimate means of protest against what they claim was a rigged election. Some Republicans have even staged rallies outside US prisons in support of jailed rioters. The exact interpretation of the January 6 events will certainly have a big impact on the US midterm elections in November 2022.

  • Armed rioters storm Capitol

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    More than 700 charged

    Numerous individuals are facing prosecution over their role in the January 6 Capital attack. So far, over 50 people have been sentenced for their actions on that day. Many left a slew of evidence on social media, boasting of their crimes, which has helped hand down convictions. Defendants willing to plead guilty can hope to receive a reduced sentence.

  • Proud Boys members at a march

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Proud Boys under growing scrutiny

    The US capital, Washington DC, is suing members of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, loyal supporters of Donald Trump, to recoup damages for the Capitol attack. Authorities accuse the group's leaders of having conspired "to terrorize the District of Columbia" in "a coordinated act of domestic terrorism." Criminal charges have already been brought against several Proud Boys members.

  • Firebrand radio host Alex Jones

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Role of firebrand radio host probed

    Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is considered a key instigator of the Capitol riot. He drummed up support for the pro-Trump march in Washington, calling for a million people to turn up and protest against allegedly corrupt US Democrats. The congressional panel investigating the events of January 6 has found Jones helped finance the rally.

  • Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,'

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' jailed

    Images of Jacob Chansley, a topless, tattooed rioter wearing a striking, horned headdress, went around the globe. He soon became a symbol of the January 6 Capitol attack. Now, the self-proclaimed "QAnon Shaman" and conspiracy theorist from Phoenix, Arizona, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to three and half years in jail.

  • Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell crying

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Traumatized police officers

    Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell broke down rewatching footage of the deadly Capitol riot during a hearing of the congressional panel investigating the attack. That day, Gonell recalls, he thought "this is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance." One of Gonell's fellow police officers was killed in the Capitol storming, four others committed suicide in the months that followed.

  • Barricades outside US Capitol

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Security failures led to Capitol storming

    The reason die-hard Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol is that US security agencies were underprepared. The US Senate found that despite warning signs of a potential attack, the police leadership failed to act: National Guard reinforcements were called in too late, and the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed the threat of violence.

  • Protesters hold up a poster, a caricature of Trump, near the US Capitol

    Looking back at the US Capitol riot

    Is a Trump comeback possible?

    Many political analysts predict that Donald Trump will run again in the 2024 presidential elections. While his supporters would be elated, critics would surely regard this as a nightmare come true. Until now, Trump has weathered practically all political scandals — not even his role in the US Capitol attack seems to undermine a potential comeback.

    Author: Oliver Pieper, Goran Cutanoski


Basic democratic pillars not so secure

The United States was proud of the achievements of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, and justifiably so. As flawed as the country continues to be, the basic pillars of a democracy seemed secure, along with the right to vote for all citizens.

That is no longer the case. We have to brace for the worst in a country where thanks to social media having changed the rules of the game, racist conspiracy theorists spread faster than the actual positions of the incumbent president.

At least for the moment, no one seems to have an answer for how to stop populists who are willing to overturn the system in order to secure lasting power for themselves.

Watch video 01:37

US marks anniversary of Capitol riot

This opinion piece was originally written in German

