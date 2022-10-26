A bit more enthusiasm for France, Mr Scholz!

Paris is sulking while Berlin is angry. The mood between Germany and France is sour but the Franco-German relationship is not in crisis. The EU's engine will continue going strong, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Scholz and Macron should champion compromise over confrontation

French media in particular seem convinced that there is a serious crisis in Franco-German relations. There's talk of an end to Europe's special relationship, claiming that Germany was selfishly and recklessly treading all over French interests.

Yet that's a gross exaggeration and doesn't touch the heart of Franco-German relations. There often have been disagreements, differences of opinion and political crises between Paris and Berlin, between President Chirac and Chancellor Schröder, between President Sarkozy and Chancellor Merkel, and now between President Macron and Chancellor Scholz.

It's only normal that governments have different interests that in some way have to be dealt with by way of compromise between Paris and Berlin. But that does not affect the core friendship between the two countries that together are the engine of the European Union.

Disagreement over energy policies

Both sides know they essentially have to work together for the good of their own countries and for the good of Europe. Neither France nor Germany can go it alone. The French President knows that and so does the German Chancellor.

The dispute over the right energy policy in the midst of the current crisis is in fact irritating, it unsettles neighboring countries and shows that Berlin's crisis management is not running smoothly. All the same, the French criticism of the German €200 billion ($198 billion) aid package is exaggerated. France too has earmarked €120 billion for aid of a similar kind.

A failure to consult

But the German side could have talked to the French government before making any decisions. Paris too failed to consult with Berlin about a gas price caps on imports, preferring instead to join a group of 14 like-minded EU states — again without first consulting its biggest partner who happens to have a different opinion on the matter.

At the EU summit, Macron and Scholz at least agreed that they want to find a solution.

France is also deeply upset at Germany for going it alone in terms of arms policy, in particular because French companies are not getting a cut of the billions of euros that Germany is spending on weapons. German deals with China have also been criticized as dangerous. President Macron sees a threat to his concept of European sovereignty or independence.

Germany buys arms in the US and Israel because the weapons are market-ready and because they are available. It is not a matter of European sovereignty, Berlin says. Macron too is now traveling to China to cultivate economic relations. Everyone is pursuing their interests. In a way, that's all still just normal politics.

President Macron and Chancellor Scholz now have to redefine and communicate the common Franco-German denominator and then stick to it. They have to give the unsettled Europeans who want to be united in defense against Russian aggression, the confidence that Franco-German cooperation works as the EU's foundation.

Compromise instead of confrontation

In any case, what is there to replace it? An alliance with the far-right government of Italy or with nationalist-ruled Poland? That is definitely not an alternative.

The 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty on January 22 is a good date for the delayed talks. By then at the latest, France and Germany have to once against stress: Vive l'amitie! Long live friendship!

The German chancellor would be well advised to show a little more enthusiasm for French visions of Europe. The French president in turn has to show more understanding for the pragmatic German attempt at fighting inflation and recession.

Compromise is what is needed, not confrontation.

