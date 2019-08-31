Opinion: 80 years after World War II, we must fight for an open Europe

Germany first attacked Poland 80 years ago. A long time has passed since that day, the outbreak of World War II, yet the many consequences of that global conflict for so many people makes it feel as if it only just came to an end.

After the war, most of those who experienced it firsthand remained silent. But their children and grandchildren kept asking questions, and after much effort, and often with considerable delay, the members of that generation began to talk about the atrocities the Germans inflicted on their neighbors. In the decades since, Germans have managed to come to terms with a good part of their history; however, gaps, wounds and feelings of mistrust still remain, some possibly forever.

Peace project in danger

On a global scale, the postwar era was not especially peaceful. In 1945, when the guns were already silent in Europe, the US dropped its atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. This was followed by war in Korea and Vietnam, conflicts in the Middle East and violent military regimes in South America.

In the 1990s, fighting returned to Europe when, during several years of bloody conflict, the former Yugoslavia disintegrated. When the US was attacked on September 11, 2001, Europe also felt targeted. However, for a long time after World War II, the vast majority of Europeans remained united in their ambition to completely reject the widespread destruction of war and nationalism. Never again!

Germany has sought reconciliation with France and its other western European neighbors, and in December 1970, then West German Chancellor Willy Brandt fell to his knees in front of the memorial to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising in a gesture of humility. The European Union kept growing, with politicians touting it as a project of peace. The Berlin Wall which divided West and East Germany came down in 1989, the Cold War came to an end and for a brief moment in time, it seemed as if this could really be the beginning of a new, multilateral world.

Nelson Mandela, a former political prisoner, became president of South Africa. US President Bill Clinton traveled to Berlin in 1994 and called out to the crowds: "All things are possible!" Yes, that's how it seemed. Eastern European nations joined the EU, as if this was no big deal. After all, they're no less European than the continent's western countries.

But now, in 2019, 80 years after the outbreak of World War II, apprehensive faces abound, predominantly among the older generations. Nationalism is back, and the masses are once again being stirred up against people who come from other countries, or those who look and act differently. The White House is occupied by a populist, while another governs in London.

Level-headed politicians, meanwhile, are still fighting for the EU peace project, though few among them have the courage to point out the importance of one of the pillars of the EU: the creation of a Europe without borders, a Europe that unites. And unless a miracle happens, the younger generation will soon realize what it means when a country like the United Kingdom begins putting up new barriers.

Sensible voices must not remain silent

For this reason, commemorative anniversaries — like the one being marked in Poland this weekend — are of increasing importance. It's even more important to talk to those few remaining witnesses to World War II, who were forced to see the unimaginable atrocities committed at the time with their own eyes.

Europe's mainstream middle classes, particularly those in Germany, must be prepared to fight for post-1945 achievements like democracy, humanity and internationality. They should look to the courageous people of East Germany as role models, those people who eventually brought the Berlin Wall down in 1989.

Today, there's no shortage of enemies to democracy. But they won't show up in tanks this time — soldiers aren't needed for modern cyberwarfare, at least in Europe. Democracy can only be defended from within, from the center of society. Populists, agitators and rabble-rousers are not in the majority. The trouble is that reasonable people remain silent. We must put an end to that silence — that should be the lesson 80 years after the start of the war. And this includes the public remembrance of the horrors committed back then.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later Long road to freedom The battle to regain control of Paris was an effort over several days that involved French Resistance fighters, US troops and Spanish republican exiles. Troop reinforcements arrived on August 24, several days after resistance fighters launched an uprising in the city. Paris was officially freed when the Germans formally surrendered control of the city on August 25, 1944.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later Paris fights back The uprising began on August 19, 1944, when police joined forces with Resistance fighters as well as striking city workers. Clashes erupted between occupying Nazi forces, and an estimated 5,000 people were killed in skirmishes over the next few days.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later Taking back the city one neighborhood at a time French Resistance leader Henri Rol-Tanguy called residents of Paris to action, putting posters up around the city calling for barricades to be built. Resistance fighters extended their control to cover entire neighborhoods. The barricade pictured above was set up at the Rue du Renard next to the Paris City Hall.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later German officers captured In this picture taken on August 28, 1944, high-ranking German officers captured by French forces are marched through the streets of the French capital. Adolf Hitler had ordered the German military commander of Paris, General Dietrich von Choltitz, to blow up the city's landmarks before the Allies regained control of the city. Although bombs were placed, they were not detonated.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later Celebration in the City of Light "All the emotions suppressed by four years of German domination surged through the people. The streets of the city as we entered were like a combined Mardi Gras, Fourth of July celebration, American Legion convention and New Year's Eve in Times Square all packed into one," wrote Don Whitehead, a reporter for The Associated Press. It was the first eyewitness account published in the US press.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later 'It was a new thing, something good had changed' Allied troops were greeted as heroes when they entered the city, said Harold Radish, a 95-year-old US veteran, who was in Paris for the commemorations. "That's what's important about the liberation of Paris, it was a new thing, something good had changed; the world was gonna get a little better," Radish, who is Jewish, told The Associated Press.

Remembering the liberation of Paris, 75 years later 'Paris martyred! But Paris liberated!' General Charles de Gaulle (center, saluting) marched through the jubilant streets of Paris after it was freed from Nazi control, walking alongside resistance leaders and commemorating fallen soldiers. "These are minutes which go beyond each of our poor lives. Paris! Paris outraged! Paris broken! Paris martyred! But Paris liberated!" he said in his victory speech. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



