 Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from New York Met after sexual assault allegations | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 25.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from New York Met after sexual assault allegations

Opera veteran Placido Domingo has withdrawn from upcoming performances with the New York Metropolitan Opera in light of recent accusations of sexual harassment. Domingo indicated he will never sing there again.

Placido Domingo (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

The Metropolitan Opera in New York announced on Tuesday that opera star Placido Domingo would withdraw from scheduled performances following allegations of sexual harassment.

The 78-year-old was accused in August of sexual harassing multiple women, with more revelations coming out this month. The allegations were leveled as part of the #MeToo movement.

Read moreMore women accuse opera star Placido Domingo of sexual harassment

"While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about the climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection I believe that my appearance in this production of ‘Macbeth' would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes,” said the Spanish opera singer in a statement.

"As a result, I have asked to withdraw,” he concluded. He strongly indicated that he would never again perform on the Met stage.

Domingo was scheduled to sing the title role in the season premiere of Verdi's Macbeth on Wednesday night. It would have been his first performance in the United States since AP news agency reported on accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Watch video 01:26

Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sexual harassment

'We accomplished something'

One accuser said she was "relieved” by the Met's action, but criticized the opera house's general manager Peter Gelb for previously asserting that the opera house could not act without more evidence.

Another accuser also welcomed the news from the Met, saying, "I feel like we accomplished something. The Met finally stepped up and did the right thing.”

Domingo had already been forced to cancel performances in the US, but had continued with planned tours in Europe. At the end of August, weeks after the initial accusations, he received standing ovations in Salzburg, Austria.

The veteran singer had been a performer at the Met for over 50 years.

ed/als (AP, dpa) 

DW recommends

More women accuse opera star Placido Domingo of sexual harassment

One woman has stated that Placido Domingo aggressively groped her, while another said young women could not be in the same rehearsal room as him. The women also say that superiors turned a blind eye to the abuse. (05.09.2019)  

LA Opera investigates sexual harrassment claims against Placido Domingo

Numerous women have alleged that the prolific opera singer abused his position of power to pursue young females and sexually harassed them with impunity. The 78-year-old married Domingo denies the allegations. (13.08.2019)  

Why the Salzburg Festival is in Salzburg

In the midst of World War I, a poet, a composer and a director had a common dream — and out of it came what was to become the world's most prestigious festival. (30.08.2019)  

'She Said': #MeToo and the makings of a movement

On October 5, 2017, groundbreaking reporting from The New York Times revealed that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had a history of sexually assaulting women. It also kickstarted a conversation with global resonance. (25.09.2019)  

#MeToo anti-harassment treaty adopted by UN labor agency

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has adopted a new treaty against violence and harassment in the workplace. Sparked by the #MeToo movement, six countries still abstained from the plans, including Russia. (21.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sexual harassment  

Against the ridiculous commitment to silence  

#MeToo movement breaks through China's Great Firewall  

Related content

Opernsänger Placido Domingo

More women accuse opera star Placido Domingo of sexual harassment 05.09.2019

One woman has stated that Placido Domingo aggressively groped her, while another said young women could not be in the same rehearsal room as him. The women also say that superiors turned a blind eye to the abuse.

USA Journalistinnen Jodi Kantor und Megan Twohey in New York

'She Said': #MeToo and the makings of a movement 25.09.2019

On October 5, 2017, groundbreaking reporting from The New York Times revealed that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had a history of sexually assaulting women. It also kickstarted a conversation with global resonance.

Opernsänger, Placido Domingo

Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sexual harassment 14.08.2019

Two US classical music companies have cancelled performances with the Spanish opera star Placido Domingo after nine women said they were sexually harassed by him as far back as the 1980s. So far, there've been no cancellations by European opera houses and orchestras. The 78-year-old singer has denied the accusations, calling them inaccurate.

Advertisement

Film

A black-and-white photo of the Ufa Palast am Zoo (Getty Images/General Photographic Agency)

100 years of a Berlin film institution: the Zoo Palast

A century ago, the opulent Ufa-Palast cinema opened in Weimar Berlin and became a venue for celebrated premieres — and later Nazi propaganda. Badly bombed, it was reborn as the Zoo Palast and remains a cinema icon.  

Books

Book launch THE TESTAMENTS (DW/S. Sanderson)

Margaret Atwood's new novel: A testament to the dangers of totalitarianism today

Margaret Atwood's new novel, "The Testaments," takes readers back to the horrors of Gilead. But 34 years after "The Handmaid's Tale" was first published, is that world more fact than fiction today?  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Twelve Voices - A German-South African Collaboration

African vocal music meets traditional European song - the Beethovenfest's Campus Project provides the stage! The result is an incomparable concert and new friendships across all borders.  

Arts

Klagenfurt | Waldinstallation im Fußballstadion - For Forest von Klaus Littmann (picturealliance/dpa/UNIMO)

How Austria's far right turned the stadium artwork 'For Forest' into a campaign issue

The art installation of 299 trees in a stadium aims to draw attention to the fragility of forests, but right-wing populists misappropriated the project for their election campaign. DW asked artist Klaus Littmann why.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  