Opera star Christa Ludwig dies at 93

On stage, Christa Ludwig's range was magnificent: She was able to embody an impetuous young lover, a courageous wife fighting for her husband, a refined seductress, or a woman unhappily in love. Ludwig filled each of her countless roles with an incredible presence and intensity. She loved the characters she played. But in addition to her extraordinary performances, the mezzo-soprano enthused her audiences with her rich voice, which music critic Joachim Kaiser once called "one of the most beautiful in the entire country."
The German opera star died on Sunday at her home in Klosterneuburg, Austria at the age of 93.
Taught by her mother
She had always wanted to live a normal life — but fate dealt her a different hand.
Christa Ludwig was born into a musically talented family on March 16, 1928, in Berlin. Her father, tenor Anton Ludwig, later became general director of Aachen's municipal theater, while her mother, Eugenie Ludwig-Besalla, was internationally successful as an alto singer. It was she who taught young Christa how to sing, paving the way for her to study at the music academy in Frankfurt after the end of World War II.
At the young age of 18, Ludwig debuted at the Frankfurt opera as Prince Orlovsky in Johann Strauss' operetta Die Fledermaus.
In 'Rosenkavalier' at the Vienna State Opera, alongside Gwyneth Jones (r), in 1968
Vienna would become her main stage
By the mid-1950s, Ludwig had taken on a range of roles and gained experience on stages in Frankfurt, Darmstadt and Hanover. Her international career truly kicked off when she received a unique offer from the Vienna State Opera to join its legendary ensemble.
From then on, Ludwig regularly performed at the Salzburg Festival, while also debuting at many significant European opera houses and the New York Metropolitan Opera up until 1959.
One year later, Ludwig sang at the Milano Scala for the first time, where she was hugely celebrated, just as she was everywhere else. Audiences in Milan cheered the pure, pristine, rich sound of her voice as she was able to master a wide range of nuances. The intensity of her performance was also unmatched.
Diva without airs
In the 1960s, Ludwig was seen as one of the most significant singers of her genre. She grabbed headlines not for private scandals, but for her highly acclaimed performances. She performed in contemporary works and developed an interest in dramatic soprano roles.
Christa Ludwig as Leonore in the opera 'Fidelio' at the Salzburg Festival in 1968
Among her best-known roles at the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth were that of Brangäne and Ortrud, as well as Kundry in Parsifal. Ludwig also sang Isolde's Liebestod and Brünhilde's Schlussgesang in the Götterdämmerung in concerts. Furthermore, she also made appearances on stage as Lady Macbeth, singing in Italian.
'A horrible profession'
The mezzo-soprano was not only celebrated by critics in the opera world, but also among audiences as a concert singer in Verdi's Requiem and Mahler's Lied von der Erde, to name just two. Ludwig also contributed to recording productions that are still held in high esteem to this day, among them a version of Beethoven's opera Fidelio, in which she sang the role of Leonore.
However, looking back at her career and her profession as a singer, Ludwig had mixed feelings: "I would never again want to become a singer," she said on the occasion of her 80th birthday. "This profession is actually quite horrible. From the very beginning, you know when it's all over. Once you have finally reached maturity and depth, your voice starts to shake or has disappeared altogether," she reflected.
Hermann Prey and Christa Ludwig in a production of Mozart's 'Cosi fan tutte' at the Salzburg Festival in 1963
Singing for oneself
Her profession made it very hard to have a normal family life. Her first marriage to bass-baritone Walter Berry ended in a divorce after 11 years, and her son knew his grandmother better than his own mother. Yet, Ludwig loved her profession for good reason: "The great thing about it is that you're never confronted with the reality. We live in an irrational world, and that's a beautiful experience."
Almost 50 years after her debut, the singer said goodbye to the opera stage on December 14, 1994, in Vienna. She was always showered with praise and honored with numerous awards. She was appointed as a commander of the French Legion of Honor, and also received Germany's Order of Merit.
But it is not all those prestigious awards, but the numerous recordings of Christa Ludwig's extraordinary voice that bear witness to her art. When asked about her special recipe for success, she often answered: "First and foremost, you must sing for yourself."
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
'Everyman' — not the initial choice
The play originally scheduled for the first Salzburg Festival was unfinished as the event drew near, and for lack of wood, a post-WWI problem, no stage could be built. But another play and another setting gave birth to what would become a tradition: The local bishop consented to a open-air performance of Hugo von Hofmannstal's "Everyman" on the steps of Salzburg Cathedral on August 22, 1920.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
A gripping work
Director Max Reinhardt's personal copy of "Everyman" shows his long-term involvement with the play: He made handwritten notes in black ink for the premiere in Berlin in 1911, in blue ink for the 1920 performance in Salzburg and in lavender for a later presentation in New York. In simple, gripping words, the story is about a rich and powerful man who is suddenly confronted with his own mortality.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
Model Festspielhaus from 1925
A onetime riding school complex long served as a provisional "Festspielhaus," or festival theater. Now it's called the "little Festspielhaus" or "House of Mozart." Today's main venue opened in 1960, and its construction demonstrated how Salzburg is literally at the edge of the Alps: To make space for the vast stage, 55,000 cubic meters (1,940,000 cubic feet) of granite had to be blasted away.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
Max Reinhardt
Along with Hugo von Hofmannsthal and Richard Strauss, Rheinhardt, the famous stage director (seen here at a rehearsal of Goethe's "Faust" in 1933), was a founding father of the Salzburg Festival. Reinhardt's residence at Leopoldskron Palace near Salzburg was a meeting place for the international elite. As anti-Semitic hostility rose, Reinhardt emigrated to the US and died there in 1943.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
Arturo Toscanini turns his back on Salzburg
When Austria was absorbed into Nazi Germany in March 1938, the famous Italian conductor canceled his contract. Authorities tried to persuade him to reconsider, but the message in this telegram is unambiguous: "I am quite astonished that the finality of my answer in the first cable was not understood." Art was soon put in the service of propaganda in Salzburg, as in the rest of Germany.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
No postwar breather
Right at the end of World War II, American occupying forces made plans to reopen the festival on August 12, 1945. That season was attended mainly by army members and their families. Artists were in short supply: Due to former Nazi connections, the conductors Wilhelm Furtwängler, Clemens Krauss, Karl Böhm and Herbert von Karajan were not allowed to exercise their professions for a couple of years.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
Special edition gold coins and cigarettes
By the late 1940s, operations had returned to normal: Power outings were now rare, so theater and opera performances could go on. Moneyed attendees could purchase a Salzburg gold coin as a memento, but nearly "everyman" could afford a pack of Salzburg cigarettes. On the playbill were Mozart matinees, Mozart and Strauss operas and in 1949, the world premiere of an opera by Carl Orff.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
The Karajan era
Herbert von Karajan became the artistic director in 1957. In many spectacular opera productions over the next three decades, the staging was often created by Karajan's favorite set designer, Günther Schneider-Siemssen. He designed the above set for a 1965 production of Mussorgsky's opera "Boris Godunov." Working with subtle light projections, his approach was called "painting with light."
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
A star is born
After Herbert von Karajan met the 13-year-old violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, he called her a "phenomenon" and invited her to perform in Salzburg. Karajan also promoted the singer Agnes Baltsa, the conductors Mariss Jansons, Seiji Ozawa and Riccardo Muti, and others who rose to world fame after appearing at the Salzburg Festival. Shown here: A critique of Mutter's premiere at the festival.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
Costumes by Lagerfeld
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld also made a contribution, designing the costumes for a 1991 production of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's play "Der Schwierige" ("The Difficult Gentleman"), directed by Jürgen Flimm and with scenery by Erich Wonder. It was a delight for the eyes but some criticized the Salzburger Festival as a "state-subsidized fashion show."
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
New artistic pathways
The radically new interpretation of Johann Strauss' operetta "Die Fledermaus" by director Hans Neuenfels was a hallmark of the era of Gerard Mortiers (1991-2001), who had been named festival director after Karajan's death. He spoke out against both the Salzburg arts establishment and the far-right populist FPÖ party, then a coalition member in the Austrian government.
-
100 years of the Salzburg Festival
Countless artistic moments
After Mortier came Peter Ruzicka, who in 2006 put all 22 Mozart operas on the playbill. His successors were Jürgen Flimm, Alexander Pereira and the current festival director, Markus Hinterhäuser. The Salzburg festival is forever renewing itself, but one thing stays the same: performances of "Everyman" (here in the production first seen in 2013) — the piece with which it all began 100 years ago.
Author: Rick Fulker