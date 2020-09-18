 Opera star Anna Netrebko hospitalized with COVID-19 | Music | DW | 18.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Opera star Anna Netrebko hospitalized with COVID-19

"They are helping me. Everything will be OK!" wrote Anna Netrebko on Instagram. The opera star is being treated for a COVID-related pneumonia.

Anna Netrebko (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Gindl)

Anna Netrebko said she went straight into isolation when she noticed she was getting sick, even if the tests were still negative at that point.

She has been treated in a Moscow clinic for the past five days for pneumonia caused by a COVID-19 infection. She found reassuring words for her fans on Instagram: "I will recover soon! The devil is not as terrible as he is described," the opera singer continued.

On Friday, September 18, she spent her 49th birthday in hospital, too.

But the Russian-Austrian singer was not daunted. She told her fans that where you spend your birthday doesn't matter, as long as you feel loved — and posted an unusually private, unglamorous selfie from her hospital bed.

More opera singers infected

The Moscow Bolshoi Theater had already cancelled a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Don Carlos" that would have included Netrebko because bass singer Ildar Abdrazakov had dropped out due to a COVID-19 infection.

Just days earlier, Anna Netrebko participated in the reopening of the renowned theater that had been closed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions since March.

Her husband, the Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov, appears to have contracted the virus without having had any symptoms: He has been found to have antibodies. Their son has been tested negative so far.

The couple had been on stage together at the Salzburg Festival at the end of August. On Instagram, Netrebko wrote she and her husband made a conscious decision to return to the stage, which meant accepting the risk of possible infection due to travel and rehearsals.

She told her followers on Facebook that she did not regret having returned as she was convinced that people need culture now as much as ever. She also does not seem to fear a possibly severe case of COVID-19. To the contrary, it sounds like the opera star is relieved that the time of constant tests, preventive quarantine and general uncertainty is  over: "I am glad that this is over for me now," Netrebko wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Bolshoi Theater is not the only Russian venue to have cancelled performances. About 30 performers tested positive for the coronavirus at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg in mid-August, most of them ballet dancers. According to a spokesman for that city's health department, three of them are undergoing inpatient treatment, wrote the Tass news agency.

Watch video 02:26

'Tosca' Starring Anna Netrebko in Naples

Adapted by: Dagmar Breitenbach

DW recommends

Corona crisis: Opera stars come out of isolation

Cultural life stands still in times of coronavirus, at least in the analog world. But a lot is happening online. Just take a look at the Instagram accounts of star opera singers.  

Surprising pop duos

An opera singer with a rock star, a dead man with his daughter, a country star with a rapper: There have been a lot of unusual duet partners throughout pop music history that at first glance don't seem to fit together.  

Advertisement

Film

Film festival Bad Saarow film still from A thousand girls like me, head of a woman weaing a headscarf (Filmfestival Bad Saarow/SahraManiFilms)

The Without Borders Film Festival, live despite coronavirus restrictions

Courage is a central theme at the Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow. Highlights include a film about an Afghan woman's struggle against her family and the legal system.  

Books

Tsitsi Dangarembga protesting on July 31, 2020, shortly before her arrest(AFP/Z. Auntony)

Booker Prize nominated author Tsitsi Dangarembga faces trial

Arrested in July for protesting against Zimbabwe's government, the novelist is now set to appear in court, right after being honored with a Booker Prize nomination.  

Music

Anna Netrebko (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Gindl)

Opera star Anna Netrebko hospitalized with COVID-19

"They are helping me. Everything will be OK!" wrote Anna Netrebko on Instagram. The opera star is being treated for a COVID-related pneumonia.  

Arts

Two persons looking at Gerhard Richter's windows at Tholey Abbey (Oliver Dietze/dpa/picture alliance)

Gerhard Richter's windows for Germany's oldest monastery revealed

It is German artist Gerhard Richter's latest, and perhaps the last, major work: the windows for Tholey Abbey. Here's a look at other famous artists' window designs.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  