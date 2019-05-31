 Opera Gala, part one | Music | DW | 31.05.2019

Music

Opera Gala, part one

What would life be without hope? This concert is about hope as expressed in opera arias — coming to you from the annual Opera Gala of the German AIDS Foundation in Bonn.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Opera gala, part one

Opera is about love and suffering, intrigues and fate. But in many of the selections you'll hear, it's about hope too: the hope of finding the person one loves, the hope of overcoming the powers that be, and not least of all the hope of a moment's happiness while suffering from a grave illness.

The German AIDS Foundation gives that kind of hope to people in Germany and abroad, and to fund their activities, they host a yearly benefit gala. But some of the arias you'll hear are simply about the pure joy in living. 

The participating artists perform for no fee, and have different reasons for doing so. Soprano Olena Tokar perhaps explained hers most eloquently: "You cannot solve this problem with  music, but you can give people a beautiful gift. Benefit concerts like this are very important to me. It feels like a birthday party where you don't get a present but give one. I think every human being is precious, and of course I am very concerned about this illness and happy to do something for the cause." 
 

Mikhail Glinka:
RUSLAN AND LUDMILA: Overture

Giuseppe Verdi: 

  • MACBETH: Come dal ciel precipita (How the shade falls from heaven), Banquo's aria  
  • LA FORZA DEL DESTINO:  Pace, pace (Peace, peace), Leonora's aria    
  • I VESPRI SICILIANI: Mercè, dilette amiche (Thank you, dear friends), Elena's aria     

Gaetano Donizetti: 

  • DON PASQUALE: Quel guardo il cavaliere … (That Glance, it pierced a knight's heart ...), Norina's aria 
  • L’ELISIR D’AMORE: Una furtiva lagrima (A Furtive Tear), Nemorino's aria 

Gioachino Rossini: 
LA CENERENTOLA: Nacqui all’affanno, Angelina's aria 

George Frideric Handel: 
GIULIO CESARE: Va’ tacito e nascosto, Julius Caesar's aria 

Dmitry Shostakovich:
Jazz Suite No.  2, 6th movement     

performed by: 
Alexander Roslavets, bass
Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano
Airam Hernandez, tenor
Lilly Jørstad, mezzo-soprano
Nils Wanderer, countertenor
Ruth Iniesta, soprano
Olena Tokar, soprano
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) at the Bonn Opera on May 11, 2019 

