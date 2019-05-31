Opera Gala, part one

Opera is about love and suffering, intrigues and fate. But in many of the selections you'll hear, it's about hope too: the hope of finding the person one loves, the hope of overcoming the powers that be, and not least of all the hope of a moment's happiness while suffering from a grave illness.

The German AIDS Foundation gives that kind of hope to people in Germany and abroad, and to fund their activities, they host a yearly benefit gala. But some of the arias you'll hear are simply about the pure joy in living.

The participating artists perform for no fee, and have different reasons for doing so. Soprano Olena Tokar perhaps explained hers most eloquently: "You cannot solve this problem with music, but you can give people a beautiful gift. Benefit concerts like this are very important to me. It feels like a birthday party where you don't get a present but give one. I think every human being is precious, and of course I am very concerned about this illness and happy to do something for the cause."



Mikhail Glinka:

RUSLAN AND LUDMILA: Overture

Giuseppe Verdi:

MACBETH: Come dal ciel precipita (How the shade falls from heaven), Banquo's aria

LA FORZA DEL DESTINO: Pace, pace (Peace, peace), Leonora's aria

I VESPRI SICILIANI: Mercè, dilette amiche (Thank you, dear friends), Elena's aria

Gaetano Donizetti:

DON PASQUALE: Quel guardo il cavaliere … (That Glance, it pierced a knight's heart ...), Norina's aria

L’ELISIR D’AMORE: Una furtiva lagrima (A Furtive Tear), Nemorino's aria

Gioachino Rossini:

LA CENERENTOLA: Nacqui all’affanno, Angelina's aria

George Frideric Handel:

GIULIO CESARE: Va’ tacito e nascosto, Julius Caesar's aria

Dmitry Shostakovich:

Jazz Suite No. 2, 6th movement

performed by:

Alexander Roslavets, bass

Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano

Airam Hernandez, tenor

Lilly Jørstad, mezzo-soprano

Nils Wanderer, countertenor

Ruth Iniesta, soprano

Olena Tokar, soprano

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Dirk Kaftan, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) at the Bonn Opera on May 11, 2019